'Starcraft II' Goes Free-to-Play on Tuesday (techcrunch.com) 29
An anonymous reader quotes TechCrunch: It was only in April that Blizzard made the original StarCraft free to play, and now the company has done the same for its sequel. StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty, which is certainly the most-played real-time strategy game ever made, will be free for anyone to play starting on November 14. Of course there's a catch, but nothing nefarious. The game was divided into three episodes, each focusing on one of the three playable races (Human, Zerg and Protoss -- but you knew that), and only the first (the human one) will be available for free. If you already own Wings of Liberty (as the episode is called) you can also get the Heart of the Swarm chapter for free by logging in and claiming it before December 8.
TechCrunch calls it "a good way to onboard new players who just never wanted to pay full price to find out if they liked it."
Too laet (Score:2)
Zerg rush! Zerg rush!
I'm in ur base killing ur doodz!
Take off every 'ZIG'*.
* ZIG is a flying unit. Your zerglings are dead.
What if you supported Blizzard by paying for both "Wings of Liberty" and "Heart of the Swarm"? You get nothing?
Kind of like paying to see a movie in theaters only to see it on tv 5 years later.
If you dont understand that paying granted the 5 year jump on everyone else...... I cant help you
If you can't understand that Blizzard is giving something for free for people who bought ONE campaign but nothing to people who bought TWO campaigns, I can't help you either.
What if you supported Blizzard by paying for both "Wings of Liberty" and "Heart of the Swarm"? You get nothing?
You got several years of enjoyment and earlier access?
You get to enjoy ripping those noobs starting out now a new one with your vast amounts of experience, is that nothing?
What if you supported Blizzard by paying for both "Wings of Liberty" and "Heart of the Swarm"? You get nothing?
That's how I read it. You'd think they'd give actual customers something to make up for it, but it was probably too lofty a concept for them to consider.
Unless it's DRM free then I don't care. (Score:2)
Blizzard? Intrusive DRM scheme?
Blizzard? Intrusive DRM scheme?
They literally have Facebook integration, scan all your files, and report back whatever they want from your machine. Starcraft 2 is the data mining of the web, in videogame form.
"...so long as they bother to support the authentication and matchmaking servers, anyway"
Exactly. At some point they'll make a business decision to stop supporting the game and *poof*, it's gone.
Unless the unimaginable happens and they allow other people to set up servers for game play...possible but not probable.
