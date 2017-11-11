Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'Starcraft II' Goes Free-to-Play on Tuesday (techcrunch.com) 29

Posted by EditorDavid from the free-as-in-beer dept.
An anonymous reader quotes TechCrunch: It was only in April that Blizzard made the original StarCraft free to play, and now the company has done the same for its sequel. StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty, which is certainly the most-played real-time strategy game ever made, will be free for anyone to play starting on November 14. Of course there's a catch, but nothing nefarious. The game was divided into three episodes, each focusing on one of the three playable races (Human, Zerg and Protoss -- but you knew that), and only the first (the human one) will be available for free. If you already own Wings of Liberty (as the episode is called) you can also get the Heart of the Swarm chapter for free by logging in and claiming it before December 8.
TechCrunch calls it "a good way to onboard new players who just never wanted to pay full price to find out if they liked it."

'Starcraft II' Goes Free-to-Play on Tuesday

  • Zerg rush! Zerg rush!

    I'm in ur base killing ur doodz!

  • If you already own Wings of Liberty (as the episode is called) you can also get the Heart of the Swarm chapter for free by logging in and claiming it before December 8.

    What if you supported Blizzard by paying for both "Wings of Liberty" and "Heart of the Swarm"? You get nothing?

    • Re: So... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Kind of like paying to see a movie in theaters only to see it on tv 5 years later.

      If you dont understand that paying granted the 5 year jump on everyone else...... I cant help you

      • If you can't understand that Blizzard is giving something for free for people who bought ONE campaign but nothing to people who bought TWO campaigns, I can't help you either.

    • Re:So... (Score:4, Informative)

      by xlsior ( 524145 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @04:03PM (#55532191) Homepage

      What if you supported Blizzard by paying for both "Wings of Liberty" and "Heart of the Swarm"? You get nothing?

      You got several years of enjoyment and earlier access?

    • You get to enjoy ripping those noobs starting out now a new one with your vast amounts of experience, is that nothing?

    • What if you supported Blizzard by paying for both "Wings of Liberty" and "Heart of the Swarm"? You get nothing?

      That's how I read it. You'd think they'd give actual customers something to make up for it, but it was probably too lofty a concept for them to consider.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by xlsior ( 524145 )
        Their actual customers get to see a fresh influx of new players, keeping the ecosystem healthy for a at least a few more years?
  • At this point the only people that really want to play this game and are willing to put up with Blizzards intrusive DRM scheme have already bought the game. So why in the hell should I waste my time with a game that has a feature that's a non-starter to begin with?
  • Well now i'll never play it.
  • I bought these two on clearance at Walmart not but a couple of months ago. I wonder if this is the reason. Of course Legacy of the void was full price, so I haven't bought that one yet
  • Do I get the Nova episode for free or am I screwed because I was too loyal a Blizzard customer?
  • We no longer trust you as a company not to find some other way to fuck us after you get your "Claws" into us. NO THANKS!

