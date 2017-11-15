Nintendo Is Making An Animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, Says Report (gizmodo.com) 29
According to The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo has made a deal with Illumination Entertainment -- the animation studio that makes the Despicable Me movies -- to make an animated Super Mario Bros. movie. The film is currently in "early development," but the report comes as a surprise given how protective Nintendo is of their intellectual properties. Gizmodo reports: According to the report, the companies have been in negotiations for a year and the fact Universal (which finances and distributes Illumination's movie) has partnered with Nintendo for several theme parks was helpful. Right now, the deal is one for one movie, but there is potential for more. Of course, Nintendo is almost laughably protective of their intellectual properties, especially after the disastrous 1993 live action Super Mario Bros. movie. They've made Pokemon movies but, beyond that, rumors of movies based on Mario and The Legend of Zelda have been around for years. This is the vide game company's first big move forward in a long time, and the implications are extremely significant.
as if there wasn't enough rule 34 to choke a sperm whale
Funny enough, I believe there's rule 34 of that too, making for one of the most disturbing recursions imaginable.
What do you mean? Princess peach or princess Daisy?
and when it turns out to be crap they can say we did say it's about plumbers so no refunds.
I can see the plot now.... [pbfcomics.com]
...as the last one [youtube.com] tried to kill Bob Hoskins.
It can't possibly be worse. Mario wouldn't even jump in that movie.
There have already been animated Mario features such as this one:
https://www.mariowiki.com/Supe... [mariowiki.com]!
Nintendo was right to protect their franchises after the North American live movie as well as the Philips CDi Mario and Zelda games. They do partner with others on games such as Mario + Rabbids, but they have more oversight and communicate often. That seems fair.
He should listen to himself.
I'm still waiting for Spaceballs Zero: The Prequel which would be a parody of SW episodes 1 to 3.
Then again how can you make a parody of something like Jar Jar Binks, it's already a huge joke.
The better question is whether you can make a Jar Jar parody that's even more racist than the original.
You know, most movies today are remakes, rehashes or reboots. And they suffer from one fatal flaw: They have to stand against a timeless classic, a masterpiece that has entertained generations before, that people remember fondly and that even draws a lot of viewers whenever a rerun is shown on TV. Why? Because you only make remakes and reboots of successful movies.
This movie, though, will have to stand against this [imdb.com].
And 2 hours of Mario jumping and saying "Itsa me, Mario!" would beat that in story, credibili
What would really kick ass, if done correctly, is a Metroid movie trilogy. Samus is not a D-cup bimbo hero so I hope they pick accordingly.
What would really kick ass, if done correctly...
Yeah-- there's always a catch, isn't there.
Metroid was really groundbreaking in the fact that not only was the main character female (extremely rare at that time), but that they let you get through the entire game before revealing this fact. The series also had a rather quiet, solemn atmosphere for what was otherwise a scrolling platformer - something that would probably translate well to the screen. The problem with turning video games to movies is flushing out the characters. We know what Samus *does* in the game, who the antagonists are, etc.
So... basically yet another Final Fantasy movie just without swords that are larger than the characters?