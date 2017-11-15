Russia Posts Video Game Screenshot As 'Irrefutable Proof' of US Helping IS (bbc.com) 59
Plus1Entropy shares a report from BBC, adding: "But when I asked Putin, he said they didn't do it": Russia's Ministry of Defense has posted what it called "irrefutable proof" of the U.S. aiding so-called Islamic State -- but one of the images was actually taken from a video game. The ministry claimed the image showed an IS convoy leaving a Syrian town last week aided by U.S. forces. Instead, it came from the smartphone game AC-130 Gunship Simulator: Special Ops Squadron. The ministry said an employee had mistakenly attached the photo. The Conflict Intelligence Team fact-checking group said the other four provided were also errors, taken from a June 2016 video which showed the Iraqi Air Force attacking IS in Iraq. The video game image seems to be taken from a promotional video on the game's website and YouTube channel, closely cropped to omit the game controls and on-screen information. In the corner of the image, however, a few letters of the developer's disclaimer can still be seen: "Development footage. This is a work in progress. All content subject to change."
Does this mean.. (Score:4, Funny)
we can't be friends?
Re: (Score:2)
we can't be friends?
America and Russia are moving closer in many ways. During the Cold War, Americans were sometimes baffled when the Russians would tell baldfaced lies directly into the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Back then, most Americans believed in objective truth, while that has never really been part of Russian culture, whether under the Czar, Communism, or Putinism. But now America is finally catching up on the malleability of facts.
Re: (Score:1)
We can recognize Russian deflection.
Seriously, a still from a video game? Amateur hour, Ivan.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Absolutly!
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe they should hack a dictionary.com ... (Score:4, Funny)
"irrefutable proof"
Re: (Score:2)
Espionage Contractors are always lazy and greedy, doesn't matter which government they work for, more interested in profits that the truth, which is why they should never be used (they will lie, if those lies sell, no matter the consequences). It will be interesting to track down the individual who supplied that image to be included in the content distributed by the Russian government. Contractors will always tell the lie that generates the most profit they feel they can get away with, rather than the truth
In Soviet Russia ... (Score:4, Funny)
VODKA (Score:2)
Makes you say many things.
Re: Leftist moderation (Score:1)
Wow, those shitty TB riddled Russians are super embarrassed about their amateur hour propaganda backfire, their troll army is on overtime.
Sad Vlad the Mad (Score:2)
-- Inigo Montoya
Well there are many similarities 'tween Sad Vlad the Mad and Vizzini
It won't be long now ... (Score:4, Insightful)
Thousand eyes (Score:2)
Darndest internet.
AC-130 Gunship Simulator: Special Ops Squadron (Score:4, Insightful)
Headquarters of AC-130 Gunship Simulator: Special Ops Squadron game:
"THANK YOU, GOD!"
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. An an indie game developer myself, I'm looking forward to the day my game's footage is used as irrefutable proof by a state official that a lone ship piloted by a plucky hero is bravely defending the earth against hoards of robotic alien invaders.
Trickery (Score:2)
I cannot think a ministry can be so stupid to do that while being aware of the game source. It is obvious it will be quickly debunked.
That suggests someone tricked him. Is it a new method to get rid of a ministry?
Virtually assured destruction. (Score:2)
I can't wait until the Russians see what kind of military hardware we have in other video games. They are going to be totally scared.
McCain having a nice chat with IS and al Qaeda (Score:1)
Would've been better with Yoda (Score:1)
The Russians are total amateurs. This [arstechnica.com] is how you do world-class incompetence.