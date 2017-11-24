Legislators Take Aim At Star Wars Battlefront II, EA Over 'Gambling In Games' (polygon.com) 34
dryriver writes: A number of pay-to-win microtransaction FPS games, including Dirty Bomb and the $60 Star Wars Battlefront II, have drawn the ire of legislators in countries like Belgium and the United States. Not only are advanced characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader and various weapons and abilities in these games "locked" -- you pay for them in hard cash, or play for them for dozens and dozens of tedious hours -- the games also feature so called "Loot Boxes," which are boxes that contain a random item, weapon, character or ability. So like playing slot machines in Vegas, each time you can get something good, something mediocre or something totally crap. You cannot determine with any certainty what you will get for your real-world dollars or in-game achievements. Angry Reddit users recently downvoted a blundering statement by EA on the topic with a whopping 249,000 downvotes -- an all time downvote record on Reddit, shocking EA into retreating from its pay-to-win model and announcing unspecified "changes" now being made to Star Wars Battlefront II. Legislators in a number of countries have also sharply criticized "Loot Boxes" and "microtransactions" in games, with one legislator in Belgium vowing to have the sale of such games banned completely in the EU, because children are essentially being forced to "gamble with real money" in these games. Forbes has written a great piece about how EA is now essentially stuck with a $60 Star Wars game that cost a lot to make but probably cannot be monetized any further, because there is considerable risk of all games with loot boxes, microtransactions and "pay to win" monetization models being completely banned from sale in a number of different countries now. The morale of the story? Maybe people should not pay a game developer any more than the $40-60 they paid when they thought they "bought" the game in the first place.
The morale of the story (Score:3)
As long as the game I paid for has a lot of content included, I don't mind paying more later for additional maps. But the gambling/loot box thing is annoying. I know people who spend hundreds of dollars just to try and level their hockey or soccer team, one of whom is thinking of just walking away from the franchise as every year there's a new update which basically obsoletes all the effort and money they poured in. Will be interesting to see what happens.
Re: (Score:1)
That too (Score:1)
The morale of the story? Maybe people should not pay a game developer any more than the $40-60 they paid when they thought they "bought" the game in the first place.
While the closing remarks took care of one aspect, I feel another worthwhile moral point is "there is no need for government regulation in a market until avarice becomes the single driving force of progress". EA has overstepped and overstepped with more and more greedy business practices, game by game, until now it's finally gotten so bad that the games market has to be regulated for gambling. EA went ahead and peed in the communal soup bowl, and now everyone pays the price.
I cannot express the loathing I f
Re: (Score:2)
Well, tbh it was already a mess. The lootboxes in CS:GO are basically lottery tickets, because the loot is priced at a market and changed into real money. I've been wondering when they'd regulate that but apparently, PC games aren't a thing in the regulatory universe until newspapers pay attention.
Re: (Score:2)
"there is no need for government regulation in a market until avarice becomes the single driving force of progress".
That is a very blurry line. Most game companies, and most other companies as well, are driven primarily by greed from the day they are founded. Greed is the engine of capitalism. If you let the government's nose into the tent to fix this one little peeve of yours, you have already surrendered your liberty to game as you like.
EA has overstepped and overstepped with more and more greedy business practices
Obvious solution: Stop buying their products.
Same Day Dupe (Score:1)
Barely 12 hours old and still on the front page [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:1)
That's the old Slashdot that won me over.
Re: (Score:2)
As annoying as it might be until you realize this, there is actually some value in the dupes.
Re: (Score:2)
"Dart Vader"? (Score:2)
hahaha...imagine if he threw laser darts instead of wielding a lightsaber?
Amusing (Score:2)
That the outrage used to be: " $60 for a game ! F**k that ! "
to
" I'm ok with paying $60 for a game but micro-transactions ? F**k that ! "
All the while game developers are quietly giggling to themselves because they don't keep making these things at a loss . . . . .
Re: (Score:2)
$60 is not a bad price if you're going to get hundreds of hours out of the game. But it's an outrageous price for 10 hours of gameplay.
Re:Gambling in Mass Effect too. (Score:4, Interesting)
You apparently don't know what gambling is.
I posted on the MassEffect:Andromeda forum asking why they called the loot-chest dealer a "store" and not a casino.
It's a store if you can go in and put down money and buy a specific item, like I go to grocery store, and put down a few bucks and can buy milk.
That's not gambling. What is gambling is if the store gives some "unknown" reward for your few dollars. You may get milk (5% chance), or you may get a dead rat 90% chance, or a character card for a random character. You don't get to choose before hand. In ME:Andromeda, they score items and characters in 4 levels (common, uncommon, rare, very rare, or bronze, silver, gold and platinum). The platinum/very rare stuff is powerful, w/good attributes, bronze/common -- not so much.
You can't sell or give items or chars to others -- so once you have an item or character, you won't get it again. Items like special ammo, or power bonuses, etc, are "disposable", but it's random there as well -- if you don't pay, you don't get the item.
I don't get your casino option -- if you don't pay, you don't get chance to
win prizes -- same as in game. If you want to win top prizes, you need to
pay. Then you are dealt some number of cards -- and when you want to look at the cards, you hear something reminiscent of a slot machine sound.
You don't *HAVE* to pay real money to get items, but highest "chance" boxes cost $3 or 500,000 points. You get about 10K points for a bronze game that takes about 10-15 minutes to play. Silver can net you about 25K, gold... maybe 40-50K and platinum--don't know too tough to even try, but likely 60-75K. Most play @ bronze -- so 50 games or about 15-20 hours of play to get 1 of those top boxes --- OR $3.
No matter which way you pay for your "chance-tickets", the odds are against you getting ANYTHING @ very-rare, are maybe 1 in 25, or about
1 win/500K points (or $3).
If you want to win -- you have to to pay, or "work" at earning points -- about 15-20 hours for a $3 chance at a reward.
So how is that not "gambling"?
Note in the "solo play", a "store" is a store -- you buy things -- no random reward chances and you can sell your surplus. But in multiplayer... it's all setup to encourage shelling out real money.
Re: (Score:2)
You apparently don't know what gambling is.
I posted on the MassEffect:Andromeda forum asking why they called the loot-chest dealer a "store" and not a casino.
It's a store if you can go in and put down money and buy a specific item, like I go to grocery store, and put down a few bucks and can buy milk.
That's not gambling. What is gambling is if the store gives some "unknown" reward for your few dollars. You may get milk (5% chance), or you may get a dead rat 90% chance, or a character card for a random character. You don't get to choose before hand.
I suppose trading card games like Pokemon are a form of gambling too then. You're paying $x for a pack of 10 random cards. People keep buying them hoping to get that powerful or rare card, but end up with multiple duplicates of weak common cards.
Re: (Score:2)
"Dirty Bomb isn't "pay to win"
Really depends how you define 'win'. If by win you mean, effectively kill the players on the other team, then no, its not pay to win.
But what if you define 'winning' in terms of unlocking everything the game has to offer? Because after a short period of time, every match is much the same as the previous one... the players are different but they behave much the same. The matches are short... and winning a match is pretty meaningless; other than the enjoyment of playing the game.
Not sure I'd pay for Dart Vader (Score:2)
Nope (Score:2)
That was what you were looking for wasn't it?
Re: (Score:2)
We also need to ban Cracker Jack. I once bought 18 boxes just to get one decoder ring.
Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.... So we need to ban boxes of chocolate.
Tedious (Score:2)
EA How I miss thee from the 80s (Score:2)