Legislators Take Aim At Star Wars Battlefront II, EA Over 'Gambling In Games'

dryriver writes: A number of pay-to-win microtransaction FPS games, including Dirty Bomb and the $60 Star Wars Battlefront II, have drawn the ire of legislators in countries like Belgium and the United States. Not only are advanced characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader and various weapons and abilities in these games "locked" -- you pay for them in hard cash, or play for them for dozens and dozens of tedious hours -- the games also feature so called "Loot Boxes," which are boxes that contain a random item, weapon, character or ability. So like playing slot machines in Vegas, each time you can get something good, something mediocre or something totally crap. You cannot determine with any certainty what you will get for your real-world dollars or in-game achievements. Angry Reddit users recently downvoted a blundering statement by EA on the topic with a whopping 249,000 downvotes -- an all time downvote record on Reddit, shocking EA into retreating from its pay-to-win model and announcing unspecified "changes" now being made to Star Wars Battlefront II. Legislators in a number of countries have also sharply criticized "Loot Boxes" and "microtransactions" in games, with one legislator in Belgium vowing to have the sale of such games banned completely in the EU, because children are essentially being forced to "gamble with real money" in these games. Forbes has written a great piece about how EA is now essentially stuck with a $60 Star Wars game that cost a lot to make but probably cannot be monetized any further, because there is considerable risk of all games with loot boxes, microtransactions and "pay to win" monetization models being completely banned from sale in a number of different countries now. The morale of the story? Maybe people should not pay a game developer any more than the $40-60 they paid when they thought they "bought" the game in the first place.

  • The morale of the story (Score:3)

    by thereitis ( 2355426 ) on Friday November 24, 2017 @06:48PM (#55617609) Journal

    Maybe people should not pay a game developer any more than the $40-60 they paid when they thought they "bought" the game in the first place.

    As long as the game I paid for has a lot of content included, I don't mind paying more later for additional maps. But the gambling/loot box thing is annoying. I know people who spend hundreds of dollars just to try and level their hockey or soccer team, one of whom is thinking of just walking away from the franchise as every year there's a new update which basically obsoletes all the effort and money they poured in. Will be interesting to see what happens.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Play Game of War: Fire Age, Machine Zone has perfected the art of continual money extraction from its players. It's the ultimate pay-to-play. They don't even try to hide it.

  • The morale of the story? Maybe people should not pay a game developer any more than the $40-60 they paid when they thought they "bought" the game in the first place.

    While the closing remarks took care of one aspect, I feel another worthwhile moral point is "there is no need for government regulation in a market until avarice becomes the single driving force of progress". EA has overstepped and overstepped with more and more greedy business practices, game by game, until now it's finally gotten so bad that the games market has to be regulated for gambling. EA went ahead and peed in the communal soup bowl, and now everyone pays the price.

    I cannot express the loathing I f

    • Well, tbh it was already a mess. The lootboxes in CS:GO are basically lottery tickets, because the loot is priced at a market and changed into real money. I've been wondering when they'd regulate that but apparently, PC games aren't a thing in the regulatory universe until newspapers pay attention.

  • Same Day Dupe (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Barely 12 hours old and still on the front page [slashdot.org]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's the old Slashdot that won me over.

    • I used to bitch about dupes like you do, then I realized that you can often get two differing perspectives by reading both stories. When both summaries link to the same story, you can still git differing views by reading the comments on both.

      As annoying as it might be until you realize this, there is actually some value in the dupes.

  • hahaha...imagine if he threw laser darts instead of wielding a lightsaber?

  • That the outrage used to be: " $60 for a game ! F**k that ! "

    to

    " I'm ok with paying $60 for a game but micro-transactions ? F**k that ! "

    All the while game developers are quietly giggling to themselves because they don't keep making these things at a loss . . . . .

    • $60 is not a bad price if you're going to get hundreds of hours out of the game. But it's an outrageous price for 10 hours of gameplay.

  • Sounds like a cheap Chinese knockoff.
  • If a game is tedious, what fool would p,ay it, much less pay for it. That is why we need Pac-Man, a simple animated dot roaming the screen. It was not tedious.

