Free Game Company Sues 14-Year-Old Over 'Cheats' Video -- Claiming DMCA Violation (bbc.co.uk) 123

Posted by EditorDavid
Bizzeh shared this report from the BBC: A mother has written a letter in defense of her 14-year-old son who is facing a lawsuit over video game cheats in the US. Caleb Rogers is one of two people facing legal action from gaming studio Epic Games for using cheat software to play the free game Fortnite. The studio says it has taken the step because the boy declined to remove a YouTube video he published which promoted how to use the software... "This company is in the process of attempting to sue a 14-year-old child," she wrote in the letter which has been shared online by the news site Torrentfreak.

Ms. Rogers added that she had not given her son parental consent to play the game as stated in its terms and conditions, and that as the game was free to play the studio could not claim loss of profit as a result of the cheats... In a statement given to the website Kotaku, Epic Games said the lawsuit was a result of Mr. Rogers "filing a DMCA counterclaim to a takedown notice on a YouTube video that exposed and promoted Fortnite Battle Royale cheats and exploits... Epic is not OK with ongoing cheating or copyright infringement from anyone at any age," it said.
Cory Doctorow counters that the 14-year-old "correctly asserted that there was no copyright infringement here. Videos that capture small snippets of a videogame do not violate that game creator's copyrights, because they are fair use..."

  • The DMCA (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is worse than Hitler.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Is worse than Hitler.

      No. Hitler was responsible for many millions of people dead. The DMCA is a law about copyright policy.

      • Re: The DMCA (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        So, it is unfair to Hitler to compare him to this awful abomination DMCA?

      • Hitler was responsible for many millions of people dead. The DMCA is a law about copyright policy.

        Yet millions of dead people still hold copyrights. The copyright to Mein Kamph just expired last year. So until then, the DMCA was protecting Hitler.

        • Yet millions of dead people still hold copyrights. The copyright to Mein Kamph [sic] just expired last year. So until then, the DMCA was protecting Hitler.

          The DMCA didn't protect Hitler. He's dead. It protected the State of Bavaria, Germany, which is officially the heir to Hitler's estate (no relative came forward who wanted it), and which was very unwilling to give anyone permission to make copies of the book.

      • Death ends suffering. Don't knock it till you've tried it.
      • Hitler was eventually stopped. Once the DMCA is stopped, Hitler will be the worse of the two; however, the DMCA is an ongoing problem, and those are always worse than the problems of the past.

        Imagine you break your leg. Your leg heals and you can walk fine, no after effects or ongoing damage as a result of the break, you forget about it and you move on. Then, you stub your toe. That stubbed toe is worse than your broken leg, because the broken leg is a problem of the past and your stubbed toe is an ongoin

    • What's I find interesting is that it's actually been modded up as insightful.

      I shudder to think what the implications of that are.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ChoGGi ( 522069 )

      The video may not be copyright infringing, but I recall Blizzard making claims cheat tools are.
      Maybe momma shouldn't have written a letter admitting her little shithead was using a cheat tool...

      I don't really care who loses, this one's fun all around :)

      • Re:The DMCA (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Dutch Gun ( 899105 ) on Saturday December 02, 2017 @05:49PM (#55665463)

        That was sort of my feeling as well. Screw the DMCA, but screw cheaters as well. And screw parents that defend their misbehaving little spawn no matter what they do.

        • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

          by LeftCoastThinker ( 4697521 )

          That's the thing here. The kid is in the wrong for spreading cheats, and he can be sued for damaging Epic's business (I believe Blizzard and others have successfully done this in the past). Epic is in the wrong for trying to use DMCA, which does not apply in this case. They should have gone to court and gotten a cease and desist order, at which point the kid (and YouTube would have had to pull down the video or be in contempt of court). The parents are in the wrong for defending their cheating little sh

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by MrL0G1C ( 867445 )

            It amazes me the level of hatred aimed at cheating, the level of seriousness to me is less than that of littering - a cigarette butt. It's not a crime in the UK where we don't have the god awful DMCA laws, it's just something annoying that sad people do, probably mostly kids. People need to get some perspective.

            • the level of seriousness to me is less than that of littering

              Well it's not world ending, but cheating in online games to me is more than littering. It's more like letting your dog shit on the path and not cleaning it up. It annoys everyone around you and spoils the environment for all, not to mention directly affects the person who comes in contact with it.

          • Re:The DMCA (Score:5, Insightful)

            by BronsCon ( 927697 ) <social@bronstrup.com> on Saturday December 02, 2017 @08:06PM (#55665945) Journal
            What damage? It's a free game, they can't claim monetary losses, as there were no potential monetary gains. The court doesn't really recognize any other form of damages when dealing with a business.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            That's just like... your opinion man.
            Making a video where you tell people how to cheat is and should be considered free speech. I personally don't cheat and I don't condone cheating but that isn't relevant, the principle of free speech is much more important.
            Anyhow, if Epic is concerned that cheating is ruining the experience for non cheating players they should take steps to make cheating impossible in their game, not going around trying to censor 14yo kids exercising their 1st amendment rights.

        • Do I need to duck? I really can't understand why there would be a big uproar or even a little growl about video game cheats. Cheating in elections or cheating your spouse, now those to me are SERIOUS matters. Video game cheats? Meh. Note: I don't like athletes who cheat using performance-enhancing drugs not because they cheat but because they promote the pop-inject idea that there's a chemical compound that can fix any of life's problems. I don't mind an athlete who can cheat without drugs, since I conside

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mikael ( 484 )

        More details on the cheating tools used would be helpful. The first seems to be aim-botting (which is using AI scripts to automatic aim weapons). The other is stream-sniping which involves intercepting someone's else servers communication to see their screen and make annoying comments on their strategy.

        https://kotaku.com/epic-is-sui... [kotaku.com]

    • Is worse than Hitler.

      What an utterly idiotic and pathetic thing to say. If the DMCA required this young boy to commit suicide to avoid himself and his family to be arrested and convicted to death by hanging, then it would still be stupid. Not utterly idiotic anymore, but stupid.

    • signed into law by a Democrat!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by meglon ( 1001833 )
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        Passed on October 12, 1998, by a unanimous vote in the United States Senate and signed into law by President Bill Clinton on October 28, 1998....

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        Both chambers had a Republican majority.

        https://www.senate.gov/referen... [senate.gov]

        To pass a bill over the president's objections requires a two-thirds vote in each Chamber.

        That should be plenty of information to help you understand why your comment probably looks pretty damn stupid to anyone who actually knows anything about government.

  • The attorneys for Epic games just filed a document with the court [docketalarm.com] saying they did not know he was 14.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      They have known for at least a week now. They are free to offer a simple out of court settlement such as "Pinky swear not to do it again and we'll drop the whole thing." They haven't done so. So, they are, in fact, knowingly suing a 14 year old over cheating in a free to play game.

      Further, they initially filed a DMCA complaing (an allegation of copyright infringement). They now claim that they are obligated to sue since he filed a counter-claim. But the suit isn't for infringement. Thus, they knowingly file

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        They are free to offer a simple out of court settlement such as "Pinky swear not to do it again and we'll drop the whole thing."

        The 14 year old can't enter into that sort of agreement; that's the whole point of the story.

        On the other hand, a favourable judge could order the mother to make her son remove the offending videos. Being a minor has its perks, but it also means that a parent is legally responsible for their actions.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          They are free to drop the suit. They haven't. End of story. They are knowingly suing a 14 year old (through a parent). The court filing is hust to ammend the suit with the mother's name and the kid's initials. They are affirmatively suing a 14 year old for cheating in a free to play game.

          Parents should take note that letting their kids playing Epic games is a liability, at least until Epic becomes less sue happy.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        As the child isn't considered an adult it is the mother that have legal responsibility. But as the person that did the things EPIC think are against the DMCA directing the suit towards the child that will in practice be swapped by the proxy (mother) it shouldn't make any difference.

        Unless my understanding of the legal system in the US is wrong that is. Wouldn't be surprised.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          I well understand that. OP was trying to apologize for Epic, claiming they just "didn't know" they were acting like scumballs. I pointed out that they damned well know it now and it hasn't apparently changed their plans.

        • No, your understanding of the US legal system is wrong. I am not a lawyer, so so is mine! But here is my understanding.

          Parents are financially responsible for their children. Legal responsibility does not otherwise pass through to them. The contract is either valid for the minor, or it isn't. Contracts with children are often valid to the extent that the service was provided, but provisions restricting the cancellation of the contract don't apply. Also, the company is usually required to have to considered

        • My understanding is that you file suit against a minor he is appointed a "legal guardian" (usually a state attorney to assume responsibility for the lawsuit) by the court. I think the mother may have financial responsibility but not legal responsibility for the actions of her children. IANAL, though.

    • "We sued someone and didn't even know how old they were."

      If you know that little about who you are suing, isn't that grounds for it to be thrown out immediately?

  • They may have a case (Score:5, Interesting)

    by mattventura ( 1408229 ) on Saturday December 02, 2017 @04:46PM (#55665217) Homepage
    Not sure if it went anywhere, but Blizzard was trying to sue a cheat producer a while back. Basically, the logic was "the EULA is a license to use this copyrighted work, if you break the EULA then you no longer have a license, thus cheaters are pirates". So making a video on how to cheat could very well be some kind of contributory copyright infringement. Not saying I agree with it or that it's not an overreaction, but I'm certainly not going to rush to defend an avowed cheater, 14 y/o or otherwise.

    • Then people would upload footage from other players, thus no longer breaking the EULA.

      • Many moons ago, software industry lobbyists went to court in the U.S. claiming that software "cannot be bought or owned" by the paying customer. They claimed that the buyer can only attain a "limited LICENSE to USE a software product under CERTAIN conditions". The legal argument behind the whole LICENSE aspect was that because CODE is copied from one component in a computer to another during use - from floppy disk to RAM to CPU for example - the software user is essentially making a COPY of the software jus

    • the EULA is a license to use this copyrighted work,

      Except I don't need an EULA to use a copyrighted work. Copyright law applies to my right to copy it. DMCA applies to providing information, services or products that are used to circumvent copyright. Interpretation outside of this is suspicious and can lead us into absurdly extreme hypothetical legal situations.

      I can certainly agree to an EULA in exchange for something. Violating that EULA is not a copyright violation but a civil law case. Damages are possible. Revoking my access to products or services is

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by pots ( 5047349 )
        The parent didn't describe the case entirely accurately. The claim that Blizzard made was that in order you play the game you need to make a copy - you copy from your hard drive to RAM. This copy is authorized if you're abiding by the EULA, but not authorized if you're in violation of the EULA. Thus they claimed that this particular botting software was a copyright circumvention tool.

        The court agreed with them, and so that's how it is.

    • Blizzards argument was that the cheat modified the game and thus was in breach of the EULA of the copyrighted work.

      On the other hand making a video about how to cheat is fair game.

    • But if they have a point then so does the boy's mother when she says he isn't legally able to accept the EULA. Because, you know, he's not an adult. Hopefully Epic pushes this hard, and then the case gets picked up on the defense by the EFF and goes all the way to trial because I'd love to see the look on the C level execs' faces at Epic when the court rules that he didn't breach the EULA because he couldn't agree to it legally, and OH BY THE WAY, Epic (and all other game companies) need to put measures i

  • Aside from the small indy developers, all the big guys are run by MBAs from Harvard, Yale, Stanford and other business schools. These people do not understand how to make good games. They do not understand that if you want 60 - 100 Dollars from a kid or teenager for a game that their ADULT PARENTS have to work to pay for, you have to actually provide something in return. All they understand is how to MONETIZE piss-average games with very, very simple game mechanics that 1 or 2 experienced coders could actua
    • To add one more important detail to this rant, the PVE edition of the game in question - Fortnite - costs 150 Dollars to buy: https://www.epicgames.com/fort... [epicgames.com] So much for "free to play". No wonder young kids addicted to "achieving something" in these games are looking for ways to cheat.

      • The game costs $40 to buy.

        There is a $150 edition, but that's actually THREE copies of the game, plus some other crapola.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sehryan ( 412731 )

        But you don't have to buy the PvE version to access the PvP version. You technically download them both, I think, but the game's logic doesn't let you access vanilla Fortnite, just Battle Royale.

        So it is, in fact, free to play.

  • Fix the fucking game!!! (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Instead of legal action they should taking coding action to prevent these sorts of abuses from being possible...

    I learnt as a kid if you don't want someone to take something don't leave it where it can be taken... leave your bike on the street it will be stolen... write shitty code it will be hacked..

    PSA on behalf of "the internet"...

    Thank the kid and close the holes....

  • This is a link to his video talking about the Lawsuit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
  • Would play a game you could get sued for. Yeah, yeah. Don't cheat. But whose to say they won't Sue you anyway?

  • ...legal. Not ethical.

    Being 14 yeard old does not make your infringements invalid. It simply means that the consequences are somewhat milder. I don't know what the defense is here exactly. May be they are making her child a scapegoat. So what? Her entire defense is 'oh, why me? they are doing it too!' which is essentially a 5 yrs old's defense tactic used for a 14 yr old infringer.

    I think this is well beyond the point of defending any wrongdoing on the 14 year old's part. Now its just a pathetic attempt by

    • From what I gather they sued only because he filed a counter notice. I think they shouldn't have because fair use doctrine does cover such cases: he was basically showing snippets of original work for the purpose of commentary. Even if it infringes EULA, it doesn't automatically become infringement of copyright.

  • This stems from a problem with Youtube itself... (Score:5, Informative)

    by PhantomHarlock ( 189617 ) on Saturday December 02, 2017 @05:52PM (#55665475)

    The lawsuit itself is actually a result of a huge problem with YouTube's DMCA takedown system.

    Youtube tries to stay out of taking sides itself in any DMCA claim, to avoid liability. Here's what happens when you use the DMCA takedown system on YouTube, which I have done so myself to remove clear infringements using my content:

    You are someone who thinks there is an infringing video on youtube. You submit a DMCA takedown claim via an automated interface on YouTube.

    If the claim is not responded to, the video in question is taken down. HOWEVER, if the recipient of the takedown claim files a counterclaim, the ONLY way you can counter that counter claim is to provide YouTube with evidence that you have taken legal action against the recipient, i.e. FILED A LAWSUIT.

    So basically, for little guys like me with no money for legal action, you are basically up a creek. Most of the time when I file a takedown notice for clear infringement (someone just re-uploaded my video in its entirety) it's gone and doesn't come back. But one time someone decided to submit a counter claim making arguments for fair use that would assuredly fail in a court of law, but youtube again will not take sides and will leave the video up unless I provide evidence to YouTube that I have taken legal action against the counter-claimer.

    In this case, since the people who submitted the takedown notice are a company with lawyer power, they CAN start a legal claim and basically MUST do so to get youtube to take down the video when the video's owner refuses to do it themselves.

    There is no decision making or moderation on the part of YouTube. They just pass the buck.

    Now in this case, I would be on the side of the defendant, because it appears to be a case of fair use, as is any footage of videogame play, companies trying to get you to agree to a dubious license when playing the game nonwithstanding.

    But YouTube's way of handling these situations has helped bring this lawsuit upon the defendent. There is further mediation option or decision making on the part of YouTube. If you are a little guy who owns content that has been legitimately bootlegged you are screwed. If you are a big guy who owns content you have to sue. there is no moderation via youtube.

  • I like Fortnite, it's very much like PUBG. I don't like cheaters. If this causes concern for others so be it, maybe they will stop.

    That said I've not seen any cheats/cheating in Fortnite. I shoot someone and they kill me - I'm able to see the damage I inflicted as I become a spectator at that point. And always satisfied it being a good kill.

  • One of the key elements of this case that people seem to be overlooking is that this kid registered an account (supposedly without the required parental consent), cheated in the game and got banned. Instead of stopping, he did it again and got banned again. He then did it again... and again... and again. He got banned 14 times (according to Epic Games; the kid admits to being banned, but says 'it was like 5 or 10 times'). It is clear he knew what he was doing was wrong, and he kept on doing it.

    This kid a
    • Disregard for the rules yes, but I fail to see how that enables - morally - sound grounding for potential abuse of the DMCA unless it can be demonstrated that the actions actually do violate the DMCA, of course.
  • This kid puts up a video showing people how to use cheating software. Cheating software has been previously established [justia.com] to be a copyright circumvention tool, thus the kid was clearly committing secondary copyright infringement.

    Doctorow could have pointed out that this was dumb, that this was another example of why the DMCA is bad, but instead he claims that there was no copyright infringement going on and talks a lot about how the kid is fourteen years old (as though that were important). He also makes m

  • It would seem to me that the money spent paying their lawyers might have been better spent building anti cheat methods. Or better had been spent doing it from the start in the first place...

