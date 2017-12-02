Free Game Company Sues 14-Year-Old Over 'Cheats' Video -- Claiming DMCA Violation (bbc.co.uk) 123
Bizzeh shared this report from the BBC: A mother has written a letter in defense of her 14-year-old son who is facing a lawsuit over video game cheats in the US. Caleb Rogers is one of two people facing legal action from gaming studio Epic Games for using cheat software to play the free game Fortnite. The studio says it has taken the step because the boy declined to remove a YouTube video he published which promoted how to use the software... "This company is in the process of attempting to sue a 14-year-old child," she wrote in the letter which has been shared online by the news site Torrentfreak.
Ms. Rogers added that she had not given her son parental consent to play the game as stated in its terms and conditions, and that as the game was free to play the studio could not claim loss of profit as a result of the cheats... In a statement given to the website Kotaku, Epic Games said the lawsuit was a result of Mr. Rogers "filing a DMCA counterclaim to a takedown notice on a YouTube video that exposed and promoted Fortnite Battle Royale cheats and exploits... Epic is not OK with ongoing cheating or copyright infringement from anyone at any age," it said.
Cory Doctorow counters that the 14-year-old "correctly asserted that there was no copyright infringement here. Videos that capture small snippets of a videogame do not violate that game creator's copyrights, because they are fair use..."
Is worse than Hitler.
Is worse than Hitler.
No. Hitler was responsible for many millions of people dead. The DMCA is a law about copyright policy.
So, it is unfair to Hitler to compare him to this awful abomination DMCA?
Hitler was responsible for many millions of people dead. The DMCA is a law about copyright policy.
Yet millions of dead people still hold copyrights. The copyright to Mein Kamph just expired last year. So until then, the DMCA was protecting Hitler.
Yet millions of dead people still hold copyrights. The copyright to Mein Kamph [sic] just expired last year. So until then, the DMCA was protecting Hitler.
The DMCA didn't protect Hitler. He's dead. It protected the State of Bavaria, Germany, which is officially the heir to Hitler's estate (no relative came forward who wanted it), and which was very unwilling to give anyone permission to make copies of the book.
Imagine you break your leg. Your leg heals and you can walk fine, no after effects or ongoing damage as a result of the break, you forget about it and you move on. Then, you stub your toe. That stubbed toe is worse than your broken leg, because the broken leg is a problem of the past and your stubbed toe is an ongoin
What's I find interesting is that it's actually been modded up as insightful.
I shudder to think what the implications of that are.
The video may not be copyright infringing, but I recall Blizzard making claims cheat tools are.
Maybe momma shouldn't have written a letter admitting her little shithead was using a cheat tool...
I don't really care who loses, this one's fun all around
:)
Re:The DMCA (Score:5, Insightful)
That was sort of my feeling as well. Screw the DMCA, but screw cheaters as well. And screw parents that defend their misbehaving little spawn no matter what they do.
That's the thing here. The kid is in the wrong for spreading cheats, and he can be sued for damaging Epic's business (I believe Blizzard and others have successfully done this in the past). Epic is in the wrong for trying to use DMCA, which does not apply in this case. They should have gone to court and gotten a cease and desist order, at which point the kid (and YouTube would have had to pull down the video or be in contempt of court). The parents are in the wrong for defending their cheating little sh
It amazes me the level of hatred aimed at cheating, the level of seriousness to me is less than that of littering - a cigarette butt. It's not a crime in the UK where we don't have the god awful DMCA laws, it's just something annoying that sad people do, probably mostly kids. People need to get some perspective.
the level of seriousness to me is less than that of littering
Well it's not world ending, but cheating in online games to me is more than littering. It's more like letting your dog shit on the path and not cleaning it up. It annoys everyone around you and spoils the environment for all, not to mention directly affects the person who comes in contact with it.
Re:The DMCA (Score:5, Insightful)
That's just like... your opinion man.
Making a video where you tell people how to cheat is and should be considered free speech. I personally don't cheat and I don't condone cheating but that isn't relevant, the principle of free speech is much more important.
Anyhow, if Epic is concerned that cheating is ruining the experience for non cheating players they should take steps to make cheating impossible in their game, not going around trying to censor 14yo kids exercising their 1st amendment rights.
It's just a game, people (Score:1)
More details on the cheating tools used would be helpful. The first seems to be aim-botting (which is using AI scripts to automatic aim weapons). The other is stream-sniping which involves intercepting someone's else servers communication to see their screen and make annoying comments on their strategy.
https://kotaku.com/epic-is-sui... [kotaku.com]
Is worse than Hitler.
What an utterly idiotic and pathetic thing to say. If the DMCA required this young boy to commit suicide to avoid himself and his family to be arrested and convicted to death by hanging, then it would still be stupid. Not utterly idiotic anymore, but stupid.
signed into law by a Democrat!
Passed on October 12, 1998, by a unanimous vote in the United States Senate and signed into law by President Bill Clinton on October 28, 1998....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Both chambers had a Republican majority.
https://www.senate.gov/referen... [senate.gov]
To pass a bill over the president's objections requires a two-thirds vote in each Chamber.
That should be plenty of information to help you understand why your comment probably looks pretty damn stupid to anyone who actually knows anything about government.
Of course the age is part of the issue. You cannot expect a child to read and understand a takedown notice.
Except that the kid effectively filed a counterclaim to the takedown notice. How could he have done that if he didn't understand it? He also posted a Youtube video where he discusses the case, and seems to have a pretty solid understanding of what is going on.
I hope he wins, but his age does not reduce the legitimacy of Epic's lawsuit. The law applies to everyone.
Also, why is an American legal case about an American law only being reported on by a British website?
Kids manage to do a LOT of things without understanding the implications. That's why they have a special status in legal matters.
There would be a good case for nullifying the notice (not sent to parent/guardian), the counternotice (not filed by legally competent person) and the lawsuit (incorrectly filed, arising from nullified notice and counternotice).
This is the sort of confusion that happens when law degenerates to lobbing grenades over the wall rather than first engaging with the other party and then g
The studio is suing b/c the kid refused to comply with their DMCA notice. While there is a legitimate debate over whether the DMCA notice was justified, the age (or health, political views, sexual preference, etc) of the alleged defender is not an issue.
Depends on contract law. I some places a person under a certain age cannot enter into a legal contract and thus any language in an EULA that prohibits publishing cheat codes might be unenforceable since no contract existed. Even if it was, snippets would be fair use and not a copyright violation. My guess they want dto scare the kid but just experienced an epic fail.
They said they didn't no? (Score:2)
They have known for at least a week now. They are free to offer a simple out of court settlement such as "Pinky swear not to do it again and we'll drop the whole thing." They haven't done so. So, they are, in fact, knowingly suing a 14 year old over cheating in a free to play game.
Further, they initially filed a DMCA complaing (an allegation of copyright infringement). They now claim that they are obligated to sue since he filed a counter-claim. But the suit isn't for infringement. Thus, they knowingly file
They are free to offer a simple out of court settlement such as "Pinky swear not to do it again and we'll drop the whole thing."
The 14 year old can't enter into that sort of agreement; that's the whole point of the story.
On the other hand, a favourable judge could order the mother to make her son remove the offending videos. Being a minor has its perks, but it also means that a parent is legally responsible for their actions.
They are free to drop the suit. They haven't. End of story. They are knowingly suing a 14 year old (through a parent). The court filing is hust to ammend the suit with the mother's name and the kid's initials. They are affirmatively suing a 14 year old for cheating in a free to play game.
Parents should take note that letting their kids playing Epic games is a liability, at least until Epic becomes less sue happy.
As the child isn't considered an adult it is the mother that have legal responsibility. But as the person that did the things EPIC think are against the DMCA directing the suit towards the child that will in practice be swapped by the proxy (mother) it shouldn't make any difference.
Unless my understanding of the legal system in the US is wrong that is. Wouldn't be surprised.
I well understand that. OP was trying to apologize for Epic, claiming they just "didn't know" they were acting like scumballs. I pointed out that they damned well know it now and it hasn't apparently changed their plans.
No, your understanding of the US legal system is wrong. I am not a lawyer, so so is mine! But here is my understanding.
Parents are financially responsible for their children. Legal responsibility does not otherwise pass through to them. The contract is either valid for the minor, or it isn't. Contracts with children are often valid to the extent that the service was provided, but provisions restricting the cancellation of the contract don't apply. Also, the company is usually required to have to considered
"We sued someone and didn't even know how old they were."
If you know that little about who you are suing, isn't that grounds for it to be thrown out immediately?
They may have a case (Score:5, Interesting)
If he did click the agreement without permission he would have no right to use the software. That would be piracy. He not only demonstrated that he:
1) Used the software without accepting the EULA (he couldn't legally do that himself and the mother say she didn't accept it).
Proof: videos of him playing the game.
2) Broke the EULA which is the only thing that permits use of the software.
Proof: videos of him breaking the rules of the EULA.
The only way to legally use the software is
No, it is a free game, if he didn't have a license to play it, they can kick him off that is all.
You don't have to have special contractual permission to do things for free. If you didn't provide any "consideration" (=money) to play the game, then the terms are only what they're allowed to do, it is just notice of their policies, it isn't a contract at all.
They can call it a "license" till they are blue in the face, but if you're not republishing their work you don't need any "license."
Also, their DMCA requ
"If he did click the agreement without permission he would have no right to use the software. That would be piracy. "
That's not piracy dumbass. That's Epic allowing someone to 'sign' a contract despite not legally being able to. And that is a huge can of worms for Epic and all other game companies to one day deal with as in that situation EPIC IS AT FAULT for allowing it. Just like if your 12 year old kid walks into a phone store and signs a contract for a phone. If that happens someone is in legal shit
This isn't a shrink wrap license. But the answer is: sometimes, generally not.
This is a case where one have to accept a license with rules in order to get the right to use the software. Something completely different.
One could make a comparison with some open source licenses including the GPL (yeah, I know better than open source FREE yada yada).
One can't legally do something against the copyright without getting permission.
In this case the permission is given by accepting the license and doing some action
Then people would upload footage from other players, thus no longer breaking the EULA.
The Dirty Secret Of Where EULAs Came From (Score:3)
But not in this case. If this EULA isn't legally binding the users have no right to download or use the software!
You are giving an argument from opposite world.
Except no one's saying that Epic doesn't have the right to revoke his access to the game, but nice strawman.
the EULA is a license to use this copyrighted work,
Except I don't need an EULA to use a copyrighted work. Copyright law applies to my right to copy it. DMCA applies to providing information, services or products that are used to circumvent copyright. Interpretation outside of this is suspicious and can lead us into absurdly extreme hypothetical legal situations.
I can certainly agree to an EULA in exchange for something. Violating that EULA is not a copyright violation but a civil law case. Damages are possible. Revoking my access to products or services is
The court agreed with them, and so that's how it is.
Blizzards argument was that the cheat modified the game and thus was in breach of the EULA of the copyrighted work.
On the other hand making a video about how to cheat is fair game.
But if they have a point then so does the boy's mother when she says he isn't legally able to accept the EULA. Because, you know, he's not an adult. Hopefully Epic pushes this hard, and then the case gets picked up on the defense by the EFF and goes all the way to trial because I'd love to see the look on the C level execs' faces at Epic when the court rules that he didn't breach the EULA because he couldn't agree to it legally, and OH BY THE WAY, Epic (and all other game companies) need to put measures i
There Are No Decent Video Game Makers Left (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
The game costs $40 to buy.
There is a $150 edition, but that's actually THREE copies of the game, plus some other crapola.
But you don't have to buy the PvE version to access the PvP version. You technically download them both, I think, but the game's logic doesn't let you access vanilla Fortnite, just Battle Royale.
So it is, in fact, free to play.
Fix the fucking game!!! (Score:2, Insightful)
Instead of legal action they should taking coding action to prevent these sorts of abuses from being possible...
I learnt as a kid if you don't want someone to take something don't leave it where it can be taken... leave your bike on the street it will be stolen... write shitty code it will be hacked..
PSA on behalf of "the internet"...
Thank the kid and close the holes....
Here is the Youtube channel (Score:1, Informative)
It would be trivial for the 14 year old to argue commentary, crticism or educational use in this case, most likely the last.
Who in their right mind (Score:2)
My auto liability insurance will hire and pay the lawyer if you sue me for damages related to my operating a motor vehicle.
The only issue here is... (Score:1)
...legal. Not ethical.
Being 14 yeard old does not make your infringements invalid. It simply means that the consequences are somewhat milder. I don't know what the defense is here exactly. May be they are making her child a scapegoat. So what? Her entire defense is 'oh, why me? they are doing it too!' which is essentially a 5 yrs old's defense tactic used for a 14 yr old infringer.
I think this is well beyond the point of defending any wrongdoing on the 14 year old's part. Now its just a pathetic attempt by
This stems from a problem with Youtube itself... (Score:5, Informative)
The lawsuit itself is actually a result of a huge problem with YouTube's DMCA takedown system.
Youtube tries to stay out of taking sides itself in any DMCA claim, to avoid liability. Here's what happens when you use the DMCA takedown system on YouTube, which I have done so myself to remove clear infringements using my content:
You are someone who thinks there is an infringing video on youtube. You submit a DMCA takedown claim via an automated interface on YouTube.
If the claim is not responded to, the video in question is taken down. HOWEVER, if the recipient of the takedown claim files a counterclaim, the ONLY way you can counter that counter claim is to provide YouTube with evidence that you have taken legal action against the recipient, i.e. FILED A LAWSUIT.
So basically, for little guys like me with no money for legal action, you are basically up a creek. Most of the time when I file a takedown notice for clear infringement (someone just re-uploaded my video in its entirety) it's gone and doesn't come back. But one time someone decided to submit a counter claim making arguments for fair use that would assuredly fail in a court of law, but youtube again will not take sides and will leave the video up unless I provide evidence to YouTube that I have taken legal action against the counter-claimer.
In this case, since the people who submitted the takedown notice are a company with lawyer power, they CAN start a legal claim and basically MUST do so to get youtube to take down the video when the video's owner refuses to do it themselves.
There is no decision making or moderation on the part of YouTube. They just pass the buck.
Now in this case, I would be on the side of the defendant, because it appears to be a case of fair use, as is any footage of videogame play, companies trying to get you to agree to a dubious license when playing the game nonwithstanding.
But YouTube's way of handling these situations has helped bring this lawsuit upon the defendent. There is further mediation option or decision making on the part of YouTube. If you are a little guy who owns content that has been legitimately bootlegged you are screwed. If you are a big guy who owns content you have to sue. there is no moderation via youtube.
Youtube is simply following the law. (Score:2)
https://www.plagiarismtoday.co... [plagiarismtoday.com]
I play Fortnite (Score:2)
I like Fortnite, it's very much like PUBG. I don't like cheaters. If this causes concern for others so be it, maybe they will stop.
That said I've not seen any cheats/cheating in Fortnite. I shoot someone and they kill me - I'm able to see the damage I inflicted as I become a spectator at that point. And always satisfied it being a good kill.
Being 14 does not excuse his behaviour. (Score:2)
This kid a
Thoroughly disappointed with Cory Doctorow here (Score:2)
Doctorow could have pointed out that this was dumb, that this was another example of why the DMCA is bad, but instead he claims that there was no copyright infringement going on and talks a lot about how the kid is fourteen years old (as though that were important). He also makes m
Are lawyers really the way to handle this? (Score:1)
It would seem to me that the money spent paying their lawyers might have been better spent building anti cheat methods. Or better had been spent doing it from the start in the first place...