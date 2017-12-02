Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Free Game Company Sues 14-Year-Old Over 'Cheats' Video -- Claiming DMCA Violation

Posted by EditorDavid from the suing-8th-graders dept.
Bizzeh shared this report from the BBC: A mother has written a letter in defense of her 14-year-old son who is facing a lawsuit over video game cheats in the US. Caleb Rogers is one of two people facing legal action from gaming studio Epic Games for using cheat software to play the free game Fortnite. The studio says it has taken the step because the boy declined to remove a YouTube video he published which promoted how to use the software... "This company is in the process of attempting to sue a 14-year-old child," she wrote in the letter which has been shared online by the news site Torrentfreak.

Ms. Rogers added that she had not given her son parental consent to play the game as stated in its terms and conditions, and that as the game was free to play the studio could not claim loss of profit as a result of the cheats... In a statement given to the website Kotaku, Epic Games said the lawsuit was a result of Mr. Rogers "filing a DMCA counterclaim to a takedown notice on a YouTube video that exposed and promoted Fortnite Battle Royale cheats and exploits... Epic is not OK with ongoing cheating or copyright infringement from anyone at any age," it said.
Cory Doctorow counters that the 14-year-old "correctly asserted that there was no copyright infringement here. Videos that capture small snippets of a videogame do not violate that game creator's copyrights, because they are fair use..."

  • The attorneys for Epic games just filed a document with the court [docketalarm.com] saying they did not know he was 14.
  • Not sure if it went anywhere, but Blizzard was trying to sue a cheat producer a while back. Basically, the logic was "the EULA is a license to use this copyrighted work, if you break the EULA then you no longer have a license, thus cheaters are pirates". So making a video on how to cheat could very well be some kind of contributory copyright infringement. Not saying I agree with it or that it's not an overreaction, but I'm certainly not going to rush to defend an avowed cheater, 14 y/o or otherwise.
  • Aside from the small indy developers, all the big guys are run by MBAs from Harvard, Yale, Stanford and other business schools. These people do not understand how to make good games. They do not understand that if you want 60 - 100 Dollars from a kid or teenager for a game that their ADULT PARENTS have to work to pay for, you have to actually provide something in return. All they understand is how to MONETIZE piss-average games with very, very simple game mechanics that 1 or 2 experienced coders could actua

