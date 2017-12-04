Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Piracy The Internet Games

Gamer Streams Pay-Per-View UFC Fight By Pretending To Play It (theverge.com) 51

Posted by BeauHD from the tom-foolery dept.
WheezyJoe writes: A pay-per-view UFC Match was streamed in its entirety on Twitch and other platforms by a gamer pretending he was "playing" the fight as a game. The gamer, AJ Lester, appearing in the corner of the image holding his game controller, made off like he was controlling the action of the "game" when in fact he was re-broadcasting the fight for free. A tweet showing Lester's antics went viral with over 63,000 retweets and 140,000 likes at the time of publication. Another clip shows him reacting wildly yelling "oooooooooooooooh!!!" and "damnnnnnn!" in response to the match.

Gamer Streams Pay-Per-View UFC Fight By Pretending To Play It

  • He WAS playing the game. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The game looks very realistic.

  • Don't worry I know what to do (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Hit up up down down left right left right about a b a b select start and it'll break the combo.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You can always tell someone is too young to remember the Konami code when they get it wrong like that.

      BTW, it's up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I did that on Windows 10 and it wiped the drive and installed Linux... Good to know for my next trip to Costco or Best Buy.

  • Technology is making us obsolete (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Gussington ( 4512999 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @08:05PM (#55676799)
    CGI is almost photo realistic these days, you would think at some point using motion detect, facial recognition body mechanic modelling etc any sports event would be able to be rendered in game in near real time so defeats the point of paying to see it.
    We live in interesting times...

  • Good luck... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Dutch Gun ( 899105 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @08:16PM (#55676843)

    Good luck with your legal fees dude.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      exactly, the broadcasters have a history of not taking these sort of things lightly and depending on how many people viewed it he could be in for serious financial trouble.

  • Sure (Score:3, Insightful)

    by easyTree ( 1042254 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @08:18PM (#55676853)

    UFC has the depth of a videogame. Lol wtf.

  • It sure seems like that could be illegal. I could see how it might be "parody". I can't see the courts allowing that defense for an entire event.

    It could be that by the time it comes to trial, if that's how it works out, the courts will have been seeded with people for whom "fair use" means "pay us now or pay us later".

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      Mst3k needs rights, so I'm guessing this is a violation.

      They do the live stream commentary to get around that at times (as riff tracks live), but the theatre still needs the rights to play the original thing they live comment over (and to their live commentary if it's a stream).

  • MST3K (Score:1)

    by ecloud ( 3022 )

    Reminds me of Mystery Science Theater 3000.

