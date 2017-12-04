Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Piracy The Internet Games

Gamer Streams Pay-Per-View UFC Fight By Pretending To Play It (theverge.com) 4

Posted by BeauHD from the tom-foolery dept.
WheezyJoe writes: A pay-per-view UFC Match was streamed in its entirety on Twitch and other platforms by a gamer pretending he was "playing" the fight as a game. The gamer, AJ Lester, appearing in the corner of the image holding his game controller, made off like he was controlling the action of the "game" when in fact he was re-broadcasting the fight for free. A tweet showing Lester's antics went viral with over 63,000 retweets and 140,000 likes at the time of publication. Another clip shows him reacting wildly yelling "oooooooooooooooh!!!" and "damnnnnnn!" in response to the match.

Gamer Streams Pay-Per-View UFC Fight By Pretending To Play It More | Reply

Gamer Streams Pay-Per-View UFC Fight By Pretending To Play It

Comments Filter:

  • Don't worry I know what to do (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Hit up up down down left right left right about a b a b select start and it'll break the combo.

  • CGI is almost photo realistic these days, you would think at some point using motion detect, facial recognition body mechanic modelling etc any sports event would be able to be rendered in game in near real time so defeats the point of paying to see it.
    We live in interesting times...

Slashdot Top Deals

Always look over your shoulder because everyone is watching and plotting against you.

Close