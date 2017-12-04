Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Gamer Streams Pay-Per-View UFC Fight By Pretending To Play It (theverge.com) 3

Posted by BeauHD from the tom-foolery dept.
WheezyJoe writes: A pay-per-view UFC Match was streamed in its entirety on Twitch and other platforms by a gamer pretending he was "playing" the fight as a game. The gamer, AJ Lester, appearing in the corner of the image holding his game controller, made off like he was controlling the action of the "game" when in fact he was re-broadcasting the fight for free. A tweet showing Lester's antics went viral with over 63,000 retweets and 140,000 likes at the time of publication. Another clip shows him reacting wildly yelling "oooooooooooooooh!!!" and "damnnnnnn!" in response to the match.

