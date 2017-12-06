Google's DeepMind AI Becomes a Superhuman Chess Player In a Few Hours (theverge.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: In a new paper published this week, DeepMind describes how a descendant of the AI program that first conquered the board game Go has taught itself to play a number of other games at a superhuman level. After eight hours of self-play, the program bested the AI that first beat the human world Go champion; and after four hours of training, it beat the current world champion chess-playing program, Stockfish. Then for a victory lap, it trained for just two hours and polished off one of the world's best shogi-playing programs named Elmo (shogi being a Japanese version of chess that's played on a bigger board). One of the key advances here is that the new AI program, named AlphaZero, wasn't specifically designed to play any of these games. In each case, it was given some basic rules (like how knights move in chess, and so on) but was programmed with no other strategies or tactics. It simply got better by playing itself over and over again at an accelerated pace -- a method of training AI known as "reinforcement learning."
The only winning move, is not to play
Why would you expect 99% unemployment? This AI will never be able to:
-fix your plumbing
-rack you servers
-move your furniture
-change your spark plugs
-etc, so forth, and so on.
Don't be so sure
As soon as a humanoid robot is perfected, the only value people will have is knowing where the aim points are.
Better hope the AIs never hunt people for sport in order by Slashdot ID.
Well, hopefully they will start in reverse order.
So you aspire to be a mechanical actuator?
At any rate, how are you sure that an AI won't eventually be able to teach itself mechanical control system skills that rival humans? Mice and birds with pea-sized brains are able to navigate the physical world rather effectively.
No, not this one. Not even the next one. The one after that? Or after that?
Eventually, they will. The question is simply how long will that be. Right now, the ML pace continues to accelerate. Soon, they'll be stacking one skill upon another. The skill to walk. The skill to understand plumbing joints and leaks. The skill to know home construction. Etc.
It's coming. That whole "will never be able to" business... that's not
Candiate 1: "I traded stocks on Wall Street for 20 years prior to having my job automated."
Candiate 2: "I operated a fork lift in a warehouse
1983 And I Am Dreaming Of Nuclear Warfare
Did everyone miss the movie reference
Teach it Starcraft Civilization
Please have it learn how to play modern strategy games like Starcraft and Civilization so we can have computer players which don't suck without massive bonuses which change the dynamic of the game.
Please have it learn to play politics, so we can....
They have. Facebook too.
Those games have a hell of a lot more complexity too, so it's no wonder it's a hard problem to solve. Resource management, army counter/order management, base creation, etc...
They are working on this.
https://deepmind.com/blog/deepmind-and-blizzard-open-starcraft-ii-ai-research-environment/ [deepmind.com]
Super Human?
Reinforcement Learning systems have a tenancies of creating "Superstition" artifacts, were actions that may not create a net positive or negative are used over when the net outcome is positive. It often creates less than ideal outcome, but still it works. So this could mean a really long chess game with non-strategic moves, as the most optimal path, may not be enforced correctly.
Re:Super Human? (Score:4, Interesting)
>, were actions that may not create a net positive or negative are used over when the net outcome is positive.
Which is still a net improvement over humans, who may stick with actions that are actually net negative despite proof if they initially miscategorized them as positive.
What they should get the AI to do to minimize such artifacts is have a meta-analysis going where the positive associations are re-evaluated whenever the overall victory is judged to not be at stake in the event the action was correctly evaluated in the first place.
"a really long chess game with non-strategic moves, as the most optimal path, may not be enforced correctly."
Well, at least with humans, pushing a game very long will stress the other opponent in to making a mistake if they're not as well equipped for it as you are. That's not sub-optimal, just longer. If you can't beat them straight up in logic, then you switch to alternate tactics.
Now, this may not apply to an AI as they don't tire like we do.. However, it's entirely possible, that if their logic systems
Now, this may not apply to an AI as they don't tire like we do.. However, it's entirely possible, that if their logic systems
In other words...
It simply got better by playing itself over and over again at an accelerated pace -- a method of training AI known as "reinforcement learning."
Like it was playing Global Thermonuclear War with zero players...
And next:
The world's gonna be an... interesting... place once someone merges this sort of code with virus code.
Is it AI?
How about an AI, that never played a game, you give it the rules, and then never have run a single iteration figure out how to win the first game it plays?