Nintendo Switch Sales Hit 10 Million Units, Could Outdo the Wii (fastcompany.com) 75
Nintendo's big bet on a hybrid portable and home game system is paying off, with 10 million Nintendo Switch units sold in nine months. From a report: Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told Variety that the Switch could even top first-year sales of the Wii, the company's best-selling console yet -- if momentum holds up through the holidays. Strong sales will be important for Nintendo as it tries to convince game publishers to invest in the platform, whose less powerful hardware can't always handle the same games as Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation consoles.
The issue I have is Nintendo seems to kill off its online services. I can't play Mario Kart Wii online anymore, Mario Kart 8 still works on the Wii U but for how much longer? The Wii-U had stopped it community thing that I never used. But it still gone.
I am not a big gamer myself so, the XBox or the Playstation doesn't really appeal with me. But Nintendo's cheaper units don't seem to want to handle long term support.
this had to do with the host they were using for wii and ds and will supposedly not happen for u and 3ds, though i'm not going to hold my breath. the problem i have is that switch's online service is paid. nintendo having their online free was massively appealing to me. especially as mario karts 7 and 8 are the only games i play online anyway.
It is only different because I don't want to pay an extra hundred dollars for a different gaming system I won't use other then to watch Netflix.
Does it have any games? (Score:4, Funny)
Re:Does it have any games? (Score:5, Informative)
Just so you know, the Switch had more releases in it's first year than most console and portable systems up to date. So yeah, your comment makes no sense.
But how many of those are old shit you can get in the bargain bin on the PC and other consoles like Skyrim and Shovel Knight? Everyone seems to forget that the Wii U got third party titles the first year of its release as well, but they were all older titles and graphically inferior compared to what everybody else got.
The Nintendo fanboys can scream and mod me down but this is EXACTLY how the Wii U started, with inferior ports with lower graphics and a handful of first party titles. The first year you can't
Don't launch at Christmas (Score:2)
Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told Variety that the Switch could even top first-year sales of the Wii, the company's best-selling console yet
This is probably almost entirely due to not launching during the holiday season before you had production and distribution fully ramped up. The number of sales lost due to hardware shortages is probably enough to cover the gap.
The "soft launch" they did at the beginning of the year with the slow by steady release of games throughout the year was a brilliant plan.
The Nintendo diehards got theirs early and now all the moms looking to buy one for their kids for the holidays can actually find one in stock.
Stop calling it a console (Score:2)
It's a handheld. The dock is just so Nintendo can gracefully exit the console business while saving face.
5. an electronic system that connects to a display (such as a television set) and is used primarily to play video games
Seems to fit for Nintendo Switch
Re:Stop calling it a console (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:Whatever happened to the Nintendo 64? (Score:4, Interesting)
It is, if you browse the Nostalgia Channels on the internet the Nintendo 64 is right there with those guys. The original Wii is actually getting there too.
Nostalgia Device = Device played with (or wish they had) as a kid (Between ages 5-15) when you are 25 years or older.
Paraphrasing Douglas Adams:
Technology created before you were born to a young kid has always been there and are part of the natural world
Technology created from school age - mid 20s are exciting inventions where you may get a career in.
Technology created after that is an Abomination to Nature and society.
So those things that were exciting and sparked your interest as a kid, help bring a sense of nostalgia because they were new and exciting. To date myself. Video Games were always there but when they went from 8bit-16bit bringing 256 colors display was like crossing a threshold into the future. Where Kids today just see all of them as Blocky 2d graphics, and may ask why is this King Gram guys face yellow or pink not skin toned, and when he goes up the screen he becomes a giant and doesn't scale down to size. However I was a bit older when that technology came into place, so it was less exciting then seeing King Gram from a 16 color sprite to a full 256 color with painted backgrounds.
Wii sales also eventually slowed down once grannies tired of wii bowling. If Nintendo can keep the momentum up, it has a chance to outdo the wii in the long term.
Re: (Score:3)
Pretty un-fucking-likely. The Wii rode a massive wave of grannies and non-gamers who only ever used the thing for Wii Sports/Wii Play/Wii Other Assorted Minigame shit. The Switch has maybe 3 games worth playing with about 1 more in the pipe, unless they can somehow turn it into another motion-control gimmick machine and market it to the Wii crowd, there's no way it will outdo the Wii on sales.
Game quality-wise, it already has outdone the Wii, but everyone knows that sales are kind.
Wii was first console I ever bought (mainly for kids though). Prior to wii we had been PC only household. Switch is probably the second console I will buy (again, for the kids primarily).
Switch, just like the Wii, crosses the boundaries and attracts people beyond the unshowered sweaty neckbeard demographic.
Holiday road show (Score:2)
Same reason why most Mac users don't care as much as the hardware as the PC users. We use a Mac for the OS and the software available for it.
That said, I work on a Mac but I game on a PC that's much more powerful. I don't mind Windows, it's just there to run the game and I don't really interact with it apart from that.
I don't even know what your rant is about.
Does anyone have this and is it yet worth it? (Score:4, Interesting)
I am mostly shopping for my kids. We have had a Wii and WiiU for some time. The upgrade to WiiU seemed logical since it would still play the library of Wii games. Everytime I try to research the Switch to see if there was an extensive game library etc, I constantly keep running across the demo of 1-2-Switch. Im sorry If I offend anyone but IMO the marketing for the Switch via 1-2-Switch is the absolute worst marketing mistake of all times. You dont even look at the TV and you do retarded shit like pretend to shave or milk a fucking cow. I am 46 years old and I shave... every
.. f-ing.. day. I sure as hell am not excited watching a damn video where they boast NOT looking at the TV. ... thats called a board game and they cost $20 on average. I see no path for backward compatibility and really don't see a point in buying the same titles in switch format just to keep playing them. Anyone have any experience?
Re:Does anyone have this and is it yet worth it? (Score:4)
> Everytime I try to research the Switch to see if there was an extensive game library etc, I constantly keep running across the demo of 1-2-Switch. Im sorry If I offend anyone but IMO the marketing for the Switch via 1-2-Switch is the absolute worst marketing mistake of all times. You dont even look at the TV and you do retarded shit like pretend to shave or milk a fucking cow. I am 46 years old
Also sorry to offend you, as you're a couple of years older than me (just a couple..) but where the hell are you looking and doing it so very incompetently?
I mean, just type "switch game library" into Google and this is the first link returned:
https://www.nintendo.com/games/switch
Which lists in big marketing panels:
Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Rocket League
Fire Emblem Warriors
Splatoon 2
Fifa 18
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Skyrim
and many more under those in the categories. How is this such a challenge?
I am 46 years old
And most definitely not the target audience for that marketing campaign.
Forget 1-2-Switch. Agreed, Nintendo shouldn't have based their ads on it.
That's a showcase game meant to serve as a display of what's possible to do with the console system that should never have been sold as a game, it's just there for developers to know the accessories and functionalities they could use for their own games.
Look for trailers of titles like Zelda Breath of the Wild, Doom, Skyrim, Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Project Arms and Nindies if you or your kids are into indie games. Should be enough o
It can handle Doom and skyrim fine (Score:2)
The hardware is not so underpowered compared to the 2013 era PS4 and Xboxone. You see the mario like additions here with newer music [youtube.com]
Could (Score:2)
It would've outdone the Wii already if it wasn't for shortages. And if Nintendo figures out multiplayer components - which is something they should've solved a long time ago already -, releases the virtual console already and brings more general entertainment apps to cover tablet-like functionality (it already has Hulu, but it must bring others like Netflix, YouTube, etc), it will far surpass Wii sales. Because it'll essencially replace Android tablets. They can easily engulf an entire product category if t