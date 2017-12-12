Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Nintendo Wii Games

Nintendo Switch Sales Hit 10 Million Units, Could Outdo the Wii (fastcompany.com) 75

Posted by msmash from the strong-momentum dept.
Nintendo's big bet on a hybrid portable and home game system is paying off, with 10 million Nintendo Switch units sold in nine months. From a report: Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told Variety that the Switch could even top first-year sales of the Wii, the company's best-selling console yet -- if momentum holds up through the holidays. Strong sales will be important for Nintendo as it tries to convince game publishers to invest in the platform, whose less powerful hardware can't always handle the same games as Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation consoles.

Nintendo Switch Sales Hit 10 Million Units, Could Outdo the Wii More | Reply

Nintendo Switch Sales Hit 10 Million Units, Could Outdo the Wii

Comments Filter:

  • Does it have any games? (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @02:42PM (#55727001)

    I read an article called "Top 5 Games For Nintento Switch", and it only had three games in it.

  • Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told Variety that the Switch could even top first-year sales of the Wii, the company's best-selling console yet

    This is probably almost entirely due to not launching during the holiday season before you had production and distribution fully ramped up. The number of sales lost due to hardware shortages is probably enough to cover the gap.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The "soft launch" they did at the beginning of the year with the slow by steady release of games throughout the year was a brilliant plan.
      The Nintendo diehards got theirs early and now all the moms looking to buy one for their kids for the holidays can actually find one in stock.

  • It's a handheld. The dock is just so Nintendo can gracefully exit the console business while saving face.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Merk42 ( 1906718 )
      Console [merriam-webster.com]

      5. an electronic system that connects to a display (such as a television set) and is used primarily to play video games

      Seems to fit for Nintendo Switch

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pots ( 5047349 )
      Handhelds have traditionally been called portable game consoles, among other names. This one, however, hooks up to a TV and plays games on it... I don't see how it could possibly not be called a console.
      • By that logic, the Sony PSP was a console, not a handheld.
      • If that is all that is required then all those handhelds sold by Aliexpress are all consoles, in fact NOTHING is really a portable, as damned near every handheld has had the ability to plug into a TV and has had for several years. Hell the sub $20 PSP knock offs (I picked up my mine for $2 from an eCig store and sorry they sold out) all come with a little 1/8 into RCA adapter so you can plug those into TVs...you gonna sit here and argue that all of those are consoles too?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by pots ( 5047349 )
          ... Okay? Why not? Sure, they're consoles too. They meet all the criteria, why deny them that status?

    • It's a handheld.

      Huh? Handheld? Not sure what you're talking about. I never take mine out of the dock and if I did, how would the 4 of us play Mariokart?

  • I was in the local mall last week and Nintendo has a popup shop right off the food court with about fifteen playable Switch consoles. Perhaps to increase impulse sales? It's an interesting device to be sure. Nintendo once again bucks the norm and blurs the line between portable and powerful. If they introduced an LTE accessory they might just upset the phablet ecosystem as well.

  • Does anyone have this and is it yet worth it? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by e3m4n ( 947977 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @03:32PM (#55727397)

    I am mostly shopping for my kids. We have had a Wii and WiiU for some time. The upgrade to WiiU seemed logical since it would still play the library of Wii games. Everytime I try to research the Switch to see if there was an extensive game library etc, I constantly keep running across the demo of 1-2-Switch. Im sorry If I offend anyone but IMO the marketing for the Switch via 1-2-Switch is the absolute worst marketing mistake of all times. You dont even look at the TV and you do retarded shit like pretend to shave or milk a fucking cow. I am 46 years old and I shave... every .. f-ing.. day. I sure as hell am not excited watching a damn video where they boast NOT looking at the TV. ... thats called a board game and they cost $20 on average. I see no path for backward compatibility and really don't see a point in buying the same titles in switch format just to keep playing them. Anyone have any experience?

    • Re:Does anyone have this and is it yet worth it? (Score:4)

      by barc0001 ( 173002 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @05:03PM (#55728053)

      > Everytime I try to research the Switch to see if there was an extensive game library etc, I constantly keep running across the demo of 1-2-Switch. Im sorry If I offend anyone but IMO the marketing for the Switch via 1-2-Switch is the absolute worst marketing mistake of all times. You dont even look at the TV and you do retarded shit like pretend to shave or milk a fucking cow. I am 46 years old

      Also sorry to offend you, as you're a couple of years older than me (just a couple..) but where the hell are you looking and doing it so very incompetently?

      I mean, just type "switch game library" into Google and this is the first link returned:

      https://www.nintendo.com/games/switch

      Which lists in big marketing panels:

      Zelda: Breath of the Wild
      Xenoblade Chronicles 2
      Super Mario Odyssey
      Rocket League
      Fire Emblem Warriors
      Splatoon 2
      Fifa 18
      Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
      Skyrim

      and many more under those in the categories. How is this such a challenge?

    • I am 46 years old

      And most definitely not the target audience for that marketing campaign.

    • Forget 1-2-Switch. Agreed, Nintendo shouldn't have based their ads on it.

      That's a showcase game meant to serve as a display of what's possible to do with the console system that should never have been sold as a game, it's just there for developers to know the accessories and functionalities they could use for their own games.

      Look for trailers of titles like Zelda Breath of the Wild, Doom, Skyrim, Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Project Arms and Nindies if you or your kids are into indie games. Should be enough o

  • The hardware is not so underpowered compared to the 2013 era PS4 and Xboxone. You see the mario like additions here with newer music [youtube.com]

  • It would've outdone the Wii already if it wasn't for shortages. And if Nintendo figures out multiplayer components - which is something they should've solved a long time ago already -, releases the virtual console already and brings more general entertainment apps to cover tablet-like functionality (it already has Hulu, but it must bring others like Netflix, YouTube, etc), it will far surpass Wii sales. Because it'll essencially replace Android tablets. They can easily engulf an entire product category if t

Slashdot Top Deals

"Don't tell me I'm burning the candle at both ends -- tell me where to get more wax!!"

Close