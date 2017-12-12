Nintendo Switch Sales Hit 10 Million Units, Could Outdo the Wii (fastcompany.com) 14
Nintendo's big bet on a hybrid portable and home game system is paying off, with 10 million Nintendo Switch units sold in nine months. From a report: Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told Variety that the Switch could even top first-year sales of the Wii, the company's best-selling console yet -- if momentum holds up through the holidays. Strong sales will be important for Nintendo as it tries to convince game publishers to invest in the platform, whose less powerful hardware can't always handle the same games as Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation consoles.
The issue I have is Nintendo seems to kill off its online services. I can't play Mario Kart Wii online anymore, Mario Kart 8 still works on the Wii U but for how much longer? The Wii-U had stopped it community thing that I never used. But it still gone.
I am not a big gamer myself so, the XBox or the Playstation doesn't really appeal with me. But Nintendo's cheaper units don't seem to want to handle long term support.
They're competing against Leviton, you twit.
Don't launch at Christmas (Score:2)
This is probably almost entirely due to not launching during the holiday season before you had production and distribution fully ramped up. The number of sales lost due to hardware shortages is probably enough to cover the gap.
Stop calling it a console (Score:2)
It's a handheld. The dock is just so Nintendo can gracefully exit the console business while saving face.
5. an electronic system that connects to a display (such as a television set) and is used primarily to play video games
Seems to fit for Nintendo Switch