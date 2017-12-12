Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Nintendo Wii Games

Nintendo Switch Sales Hit 10 Million Units, Could Outdo the Wii (fastcompany.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the strong-momentum dept.
Nintendo's big bet on a hybrid portable and home game system is paying off, with 10 million Nintendo Switch units sold in nine months. From a report: Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told Variety that the Switch could even top first-year sales of the Wii, the company's best-selling console yet -- if momentum holds up through the holidays. Strong sales will be important for Nintendo as it tries to convince game publishers to invest in the platform, whose less powerful hardware can't always handle the same games as Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation consoles.

  • Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told Variety that the Switch could even top first-year sales of the Wii, the company's best-selling console yet

    This is probably almost entirely due to not launching during the holiday season before you had production and distribution fully ramped up. The number of sales lost due to hardware shortages is probably enough to cover the gap.

  • It's a handheld. The dock is just so Nintendo can gracefully exit the console business while saving face.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Merk42 ( 1906718 )
      Console [merriam-webster.com]

      5. an electronic system that connects to a display (such as a television set) and is used primarily to play video games

      Seems to fit for Nintendo Switch

