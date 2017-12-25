Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


DMCA Exemption Sought to Save 'Abandoned' Online Games (techspot.com) 32

Posted by EditorDavid from the island-of-misfit-games dept.
An anonymous reader quotes TechSpot: Every three years the US Copyright Office reviews and renews the DMCA's anti-circumvention provisions at which time it considers exemptions to the law. It is currently looking at a proposal for allowing museums, libraries and archives to circumvent the DRM on abandoned online games such as FIFA World Cup, Nascar and The Sims.

The proposal was initiated by The Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment (The MADE). The Made is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a physical museum located in Oakland, California. The gallery "is the only all-playable video game museum in the world, [and] houses over 5,300 playable games." The Made is concerned that certain multiplayer and single-player games that require a server to run will be lost if exemptions are not made to the DMCA. It is not looking to circumvent current games but instead is looking to preserve titles that have already been shut down by the producer -- City of Heroes (and Villains) would be a good example.

"Although the Current Exemption does not cover it, preservation of online video games is now critical," a Made representative wrote to the Copyright Office. "Online games have become ubiquitous and are only growing in popularity. For example, an estimated fifty-three percent of gamers play multiplayer games at least once a week, and spend, on average, six hours a week playing with others online." The number of abandoned games is not insignificant, either. According to the Electronic Arts "Online Services Shutdown" list, more than 300 titles and servers dropped out of service just in the last four years. These games are not played anymore because they require an active server.

  • We need... Project Gutenberg for Software! (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, 2017 @12:46AM (#55803273)

    I have to agree there needs to be a way to legally revive software titles from the economic dust-bin. Either though philanthropy or crowd-sourcing games that people have paid money for (like a book) should have a way to recover when the original source abandons the media. Having said that there will also be some legal issues that need to be tackled head-on or us digital denizens will suffer the wrath of the SCO.

    I vote Yes for this effort!

    • The problem is very few mmos much less single player games with multiplayer components have any means of recreating the server. Someone from the original developer either has to steal a server, or the game has to be reversed while it was still running (eg maple story, Mabinogi, Wizardry Online, Final fantasy XIV 1.0) so that often is a very small window between final patch and sunset.

    • if a game maker wants copyright protection they need to provide to a 3rd party every bit of code required to run the game....expressly so it can be preserved.

  • Are there specific favorites to save? (Score:3)

    by Antique Geekmeister ( 740220 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @12:53AM (#55803295)

    I'd hate to see some of the classics of my youth lost forever due to legal issues with unlocking DRM. Personally, I would appreciate seeing the game authors prepared to unlock the content with a final patch as a responsible sign-off to their customers when they abandon publishing that particular content, or running the servers. There are a few particular favorites, such as the old "Marathon" games, that I'd welcome seeing in Steam or preserved for posterity for some of our children.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      ..... Personally, I would appreciate seeing the game authors prepared to unlock the content with a final patch as a responsible sign-off to their customers when they abandon publishing that particular content, or running the servers.....

      What? And miss the opportunity to force you to buy a new game? Possibly from them? Companies only act in the interest of consumers when it benefits the company. If it also benefits the consumers, that is a happy side effect, but they only seek to maximize their own benefit.

    • there was some old Sega Channel only stuff some may even still have the CD roms with the rom files that where used at the cable head ends (mostly non us systems) or the at the master header that was C-band up linked to other head ends (most US cable systems)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Same with some Nintendo games that were only ever transmitted over satellite radio and stored in battery backed RAM carts.

        I'd love to play my old Medal of Honour games online again too, but they used GameSpy so are dead now.

    • Re:Are there specific favorites to save? (Score:4, Informative)

      by fyrewulff ( 702920 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:25AM (#55803539)

      The entire Marathon series has been available for quite some time via the Aleph One open-source engine. Additionally, Bungie released the entire trilogy as freeware.

      https://alephone.lhowon.org/ [lhowon.org]

      http://trilogyrelease.bungie.o... [bungie.org]

  • There was this Zork Clone (text adventures) on the Apple II, called SMIRK, and you were a man starting out in a tent with a lantern, and you walk down a path, into a cave. The SMIRK is guarding Emeralds. There are two Tigers guarding dandylions and alo some Rubies. If yo piss of the SMIRK, the SMIRK will point at you and turn you to Ashes.

  • also add it right to repair / suicide battery.

    There are some hacks and dumps of suicide battery backed arcade games but It will be nice to have the laws made to make them legal to be hosted.

  • City of Titans (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Bonker ( 243350 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:16AM (#55803525)

    City of Heroes is an interesting example because there's a fairly significant developer presence on the 'City of Titans' project, which aims to be a 'spiritual successor' to CoH/CoV.

    https://cityoftitans.com/ [cityoftitans.com]

    Currently, those folks are developing in a 'Clean Room' state, building what will hopefully be a great game.

    Imagine, however, if an 'abandonware' exemption is passed. Would it ONLY give rights to non-profits like MADE, or would it give rights to individuals like myself who are damn pissed their favorite MMO got canned and/or folks like the CoT crew who are seeking to replace said MMO with a new model. If there was suddenly no penalty for examining reverse-engineered or decompiled code, would it help them or would it hinder them in their efforts. Some would argue that the latter might be true. It's better to make a clean break from old client/server limitations and build something new. I personally take the middle ground. Yes, you do want to erase any limitations you can, but you'd be foolish not to try to learn from the past if that past is available to you.

    Personally, I doubt the DMCA is going to budge much in the current political climate. I'd love to see an 'abandoned code' exemption of some kind put in regardless.

    • I really wish abandonware was classified as being legal. A reasonable request would be if your multiplayer game is no longer being sold then after 10 years it becomes freeware, because obviously it has no financial value else why were the servers shut down?

      • Re:City of Titans (Score:4, Interesting)

        by jarkus4 ( 1627895 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @06:13AM (#55803809)

        There is a value in things being unsold: creating scarcity in the franchise. Most obvious ones would be annual sport games (eg fifa), where even 12yo version could give you a nice approximation of current gameplay (their changes are usually focused on current players with better graphics and gameplay itself only changes very slowly) .

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        Freeware does not mean copyright-free, however.... although it would not stop you from distributing it if it became legally "free", as long as the copyright is valid it could still prevent you from developing derivative works (such as certain types of interoperable software such as game servers), or cracking any technological protection measures.

  • It is not just games (Score:3)

    by Alain Williams ( 2972 ) <addw@phcomp.co.uk> on Monday December 25, 2017 @05:30AM (#55803729) Homepage

    there is a lot of software in use that was written by someone who is now dead and who did not leave any indication as to what should happen. I am thinking of free to use software, sometimes without a clear license. What if I want to fix bugs in it, enhance it and also release my (added) code under, eg GPL?

    OK: in truth it is very unlikely that anyone will come after me for so doing, but it would be nice to have some reassurance.

  • The Constitution states:

    [The Congress shall have power] "To promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries."

    In other words, authors and inventors are granted a monopoly over their works for a limited time, after which these works pass into the public domain so they can add to the sum total knowledge of mankind.

    If copyright is causing works to be lost before they can enter the public

  • It'd be necessary in some cases. Because of how much was on the server, you're not getting Darkspore back without EA coughing it up.

  • More requirements for Copy Right holders needed (Score:3)

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @09:15AM (#55804105)
    To be given protection under DMCA or even copyright, the copy right holder should have to show how the work will enter the public domain when the copyright expires. Failure to have such a plan should void the copyright. Things like the lost Dr. Who episodes should be in the public domain since the BBC has lost the originals and has no possible way of profiting from them. Create a game that requires a server and shut down the server, the game should immediately be public domain. Copyright isn't a right, it's a privileged society gives the holder, for a short period of time and that privilege comes with the responsibility of the work entering the public domain. We need to have stronger requirements that these requirements are fulfilled.

