The WHO May Recognize Excessive Video Gaming As Mental Health Disorder (cbsnews.com) 60
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBS News: The World Health Organization is poised to classify "gaming disorder" as a mental health problem in its 2018 update of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD). Gaming disorder could be diagnosed if a person's video game habit "is of sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning," according a tentative draft of WHO's 11th update to the ICD. Licensed marriage and family therapist Paula-Jo Husack said common symptoms for children and adults include social isolation, trouble transitioning from one thought to another, reduction in empathy, loss of appetite and loss of sensory perception. The WHO said those symptoms generally need to persist for at least a year before doctors diagnose a case of gaming disorder, but added that a diagnosis could be made sooner if symptoms are severe.
AKA "The Kids Aren't Alright".
But I can't explain.
Man, I love that song.
I think a "Tommy" reference would have been more suitable here.
People try to put them d-down (Talkin' 'bout their generation)
May I suggest we add a few things?
I mean, while we're at it, could we add clinging excessively to "social" media and constant gawking at your damn phone? I mean, the latter has a good chance of sorting itself out when you do it in halfway decent traffic, but the former does become an issue.
He says, on the 15th time he's checked Slashdot for new stories to troll that day.
I mean, while we're at it, could we add clinging excessively to "social" media and constant gawking at your damn phone?
If only 10% of society were horribly addicted to social media who cannot be separated from their smartphones and electronic devices they abuse every waking hour of the day, then the other 90% of society would have no problem identifying the 10% as addicts who are harming themselves and others.
The REAL problem is we now have a society where 90% of people are horribly addicted to social media, who cannot be separated from their smartphones and electronic devices they abuse every waking hour of the day.
Caffeine addiction is going to work itself out. Every year the harvest for coffee is less while at the same time more people are drinking it.
The coffee wars will make the oil wars look boring .
It's like trying to tell society we have a problem with caffeine addiction. When damn near everyone is an addict, no one sees a problem.
Indeed, being one amongst the minority of people who are not caffeine addicted is sometimes weird: You constantly hear people talk of how they need their next caffeine shot to get up in the morning or to overcome the terrible headache they feel.
But if you tell them: "Well, these are withdrawal symptoms, you might want to try ending your abuse of caffeine, and you'll find those symptoms will go away after a while and not return" they will look at you as if you just arrived from another planet.
In comparison
Turning an analogy into, and please forgive the use of this 'word' - it does occasionally serve a useful purpose, whataboutery is probably counterproductive.
Sure we, either personally or as society as a whole, have problems with addictions to other things and they can be terribly destructive, but bringing them into a discussion about the problems caused specifically by addiction to video gaming is a distraction.
A distraction from the fact that it is increasingly a problem (for the, very good, reasons given
Sure we, either personally or as society as a whole, have problems with addictions to other things and they can be terribly destructive, but bringing them into a discussion about the problems caused specifically by addiction to video gaming is a distraction.
Au contraire, my friend. We need to acknowledge, compare, sort, prioritize, then act on ALL of them, according to their final classification, therefore bringing other addictions into a discussion about a particular addiction, if done properly, could help realize the subject at hand is less important than others.
Nah that's acceptable remember? And if you're not on facebook feeding it all your personal info you're a crazy loon too. Just like the trans movement to normalize getting your junk cut off is acceptable, and pushing 4yr olds to transition to another gender. It's all fine, it's not a disorder at all, it's healthy and acceptable! 20-30hrs gaming? Nah, not acceptable. But if you spend 40hrs/week on social meedia whining over drama? All acceptable too.
This entire pile of bullshit is going to come crashing
Right. Did they also classify excessive television watching as a disorder? Because THAT hasn't done great things for people's health over the years...
I mean, while we're at it, could we add clinging excessively to "social" media and constant gawking at your damn phone? I mean, the latter has a good chance of sorting itself out when you do it in halfway decent traffic, but the former does become an issue.
Because gaming is largely a male thing, and smartphone addiction is more of a female thing. You did see the claimant's qualification as a marriage counseler - so right away, the matter and viewpoint is a little skewed.
But yes, a lot of males have immersed themselves in gaming, Trying to call it a mental illness is just a way to punish them for a harmless interest.
They should also include...
"Smart" phone addiction. These pathetic retards can't put them down for even 2 minutes.
Smartphone addiction is so prevalent in society that your common sense suggestion was modded down. That's sad.
90% of society is a smartphone addict. When everyone acts the same, no one sees a problem, and attacks those that do point out the obvious.
And yes, I'll likely be modded down as well.
Nothing New Here
The same busybody politicians that said reading novels was a vice in the 1700s or watching too much TV was an addiction in the 60s have now moved on to video games (in the 1990s, it started in earnest with Mortal Kombat, thank you Midway) and more recently, social media. While your mother was right (whether it was 1965 or 2005) to say "Moderation in all things." video games are no more or less a problem than any other hobby. If you let any one thing consume your life, it can become bad for you and cause p
Exactly! Isn't obsessive-compulsive behavior already classified as a mental problem?
Sure, pile it on.
Now that deaf, dumb and blind kid also has a mental disorder? It's tough being a Pinball Wizard.
According to the Who's rock opera, the deaf, dumb and blind kid actually did have a mental disorder.
And the Pinball Wizard was another character entirely.
Unless you're one of the top gamers
Then it IS an occupation, not interfering with one. In our society it is okay for an occupation to interfere with everything else (health, relationships, etc).
I agree that health should always be considered a priority, but when it comes to "relationships", it's going to be rather hard to listen to the look-at-me generation of social media narcissists complain about that one gamer family member who doesn't spend enough time with them and has a "problem", as they sit on the other side of the room with their face buried in a smartphone, showcasing their own addiction.
...It's just a shame nobody seems to want to go after these corporations for the mess they're creating, because I think this is going to become a very serious issue in the near future and I doubt any of them are going to be held responsible for the things they know they're doing to their players.
Cigarettes and alcohol kill millions of humans every year, and yet both are legal products. Smartphone addiction and distracted driving creates deaths, and yet we continue with slap-on-the-wrist punishments to essentially dismiss it as a problem. Social media and streaming services create millions of addicts, and society accepts marketing these products to children.
Making a product highly addictive is always justified because of Greed.
Only video games, or computer games, too?
Hmm... Some of those symptoms (especially the social problems) certainly remind me of periods when I was spending too much time playing computer games, but I rarely played any games that I would describe as "video games". I remember a period with rogue (or hack?) and another period where I was split between a game called Backbone on Ubuntu and a Windows game whose name I can't remember just now... I'm also remembering another game called larn? I feel like it was somehow a reverse version of rogue?
Was loss o
The WHO have already ...
the ADA covers the deaf and blind already
the ADA covers the deaf and blind already
Covered?
Isn't loner already covered?
what the WHO should recognize as a mental illness
And what, pray-tell, do you suggest to do to treat it, or to at least manage it? How does such classification help anyone?
You can't deprive a person of their religion like you can deprive them of alcohol, smartphones, or any thing else that has a material existence.
And just think about it for just a second... how do you imagine it might make things any better if it was classified as a mental illness? What good do you imagine it might do? I mean, if you think that they WHO should classify it as a m
Symptoms described
depends on the people and the day, check, neg, check, neg. 2.5 for 3 means i'm fine, right?
Right guys?
Isn't that basically just addiction?
Is excessive gaming any different from any other excessive _____ situation? I think they have a name for that... addiction
Always consider the source. A marriage Counselor/Family Therapist as being the expert on mental disorders?
This is just going to be fodder for the traditional complaints of "He doesn't spend time with me!" complaints. Only now turning it into mental illness, so they can put the guy on some control meds.
We can substitute "she" or "lady" as needed, for he or guy.
Asperger's?
Those symptoms sound an awful lot like Asperger's... Have to wonder if the gaming is actually the effect rather than the cause in some cases.
A similar list of "mental illnesses"
Reading.
Watching TV.
Playing Golf.
Football.
American Football.
Board Games.
Hobbyist Mathematics.
Pretty much anything that takes your time away from "productive" (for someone else, most likely) labor.
Because the only sane position is to spend your life in the endless pursuit of wealth. Any other value assignment is madness!
Mental disorder what?
On the other hand, I have seen some marked changes in mental state after some people become addicted to their smartphones and social media, And not positive changes