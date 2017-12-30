Call of Duty Gaming Community Points To 'Swatting' In Wichita Police Shooting (dailydot.com) 150
schwit1 shares a report from The Daily Dot: A man was killed by police Thursday night in Wichita, Kansas, when officers responded to a false report of a hostage situation. The online gaming community is saying the dead man was the victim of a swatting prank, where trolls call in a fake emergency and force SWAT teams to descend on a target's house. If that's true, this would be the first reported swatting-related death. Wichita deputy police chief Troy Livingston told the Wichita Eagle that police were responding to a report that a man fighting with his parents had accidentally shot his dad in the head and was holding his mom, brother and sister hostage. When police arrived, "A male came to the front door," Livingston told the Eagle. "As he came to the front door, one of our officers discharged his weapon." The man at the door was identified by the Eagle as 28-year-old Andrew Finch. Finch's mother told reporters "he was not a gamer," but the online Call of Duty community claims his death was the result of a gamer feud which Finch may not have even been a part of.
Re:It's a male, take him down! (Score:4, Interesting)
I noticed in the reuters report the following :
“As the incident unfolded, a 28-year-old male opened the front screen door and stood in the doorway or just outside that doorway,” he said. “Officers gave him several verbal commands to put his hands up and walk towards them.”
A police officer opened fire, shooting once, after the man quickly raised his hands and appeared to point a weapon at the officers, Livingston said.
I wonder if any body / dash cams were working...
Link :
https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
Re: It's a male, take him down! (Score:3)
I wonder if any body / dash cams were working...
Given that the linked article includes body cam video, I'm going to guess the answer is "yes".
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, I only read the reuters article, so missed that.
Re: (Score:3)
Hey, we don't even RTFA! You want us to watch the f-ing article too now?!!
Re: It's a male, take him down! (Score:5, Funny)
By what WITCHCRAFT doest thou know yonder article contents?
Re: (Score:3)
Don't watch that article! It turned me into a newt!
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
1. In cases where people riot over a police shooting, the person shot is usually not complying with police orders. Rule 1: do what the person with a gun says.
2. The issue here is that people are swatting, not that the swat team shot someone. Those teams are brought into the most volatile situations and must be on a hair trigger if they want to go home each night. Because of this, if they think they see a gun, you will be shot. Rule 2: if a swat team orders you to put your hands up, do it slowly and deliberately.
The real issue here is swatting. This is not a prank. It has always been deadly and it is only luck that nobody has been shot until now. I hope they catch the person that did this and put him/her in prison for a long time.
BULLSHIT
In this case, they had no verified information that they were actually in a volatile situation, and they shot a guy from 200 feet away without verifying he was armed.
The JOB of the police is to PROTECT people, not create a "volatile situation" on their own simply because some jackass gave them bad information.
They didn't even bother to verify the information they were given.
Some guy walks out onto his porch, and they shoot him from 200 feet away. Didn't bother to verify if he was armed - they were
Re: It's a male, take him down! (Score:1)
Reporting on this is terrible (Score:5, Insightful)
To make it clear, the man who was shot by police was not the intended victim of the swatting, and had nothing to do with either party. The police just rolled in and picked off the first guy they saw.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re:Reporting on this is terrible (Score:5, Insightful)
You are making an assumption on the situation. What we know is that as far as the police THOUGHT they were rolling on a murder and hostage situation (hostage in danger of murder as well). We don't know if the potential hostage taker had his hands hidden, whether he made any sharp movements - basically we know nothing. We don't know if the officer followed procedure, or what he was responding to. To say that they just rolled up and shot the first person they saw is only showing your bias and not what was reported.
Fixed that for you...
Re:Reporting on this is terrible (Score:4, Insightful)
Unless the guy answered the door shouting he was going to kill the cops, or unless he was holding a firearm as he opened the door....
There's pretty much no scenario where the swatting aspect is significant compared to the cop killing the guy who answered the door.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly the OP's point. At the moment, we don't whether that was the case. It does seem unlikely, but until we know more, we can't say.
Re: (Score:1)
We know something. If he had done something obviously threatening, the police would be shouting it from the rooftops and releasing all their bodycam footage to provide justification. When they clam up and give only the fewest details possible, you know they have no excuses.
Re: (Score:2)
We know something. If he had done something obviously threatening, the police would be shouting it from the rooftops and releasing all their bodycam footage to provide justification.
When they clam up and give only the fewest details possible, you know they have no excuses.
The body cam video is at the top of the page of the very first link in the summary...
Re:Reporting on this is terrible (Score:4, Insightful)
Unless the guy answered the door shouting he was going to kill the cops, or unless he was holding a firearm as he opened the door....
I'm really unsure about that one.
You don't usually wait for the person to finish raising their weapon, train it squarely on you, and open fire, all before you react to defend yourself.
In the half a second or less that it took for the victim to very quickly raise his arm from a downward position to a pointed directly at you position, at that point you have less than a fraction of a second for a trigger to be pulled.
As you can see from the video, the victim raised his arm Very fast to get it to a straight outward pointing at the police position, all in less than half a second.
If the person DID have a gun, then at that moment you have far less than a half of a second of time to react before a trigger is pulled. His fist was clenched as well.
The only way to know for sure at that point that he in fact did not have a gun would be to wait for the shot to not happen, and then wait even longer for him to continue raising his arm upwards (at a slower rate for some reason)
Personally I would have most likely thought the same thing, although it would have been more "I am about to be shot and killed" as I wouldn't have had a weapon on me or trained at the guy to prevent it.
To be clear, I'm not blaming the victim for "putting his hands up" wrong.
What I'm doing is not blaming the officer for believing in that half of a second the person was about to open fire, nor blame the officer for not waiting the tenth of a second or less to hear and see someone get shot or not.
The entire situation was fucked up for everyone that was in it to be in, and even more fucked up after taking into account what caused the situation in the first place.
Re:Reporting on this is terrible (Score:4, Insightful)
To say that they just rolled up and shot the first person they saw is only showing your bias and not what was reported.
Essentially, they did just that, shooting the 1st person to come to the door... bad luck he fit the physical description of the reported assailant. From the footage, it appears the police are hundreds of feet from the front door, so in exchange for placing themselves at a relatively safe distance, discerning a sudden move as harmful intent or honest-to-goodness surprise was near impossible.
Moral of the story? When the police have weapons trained on you, hopefully you don't need to sneeze...
Re:Reporting on this is terrible (Score:5, Insightful)
Don't comply immediately? Get killed. Comply too quickly? Get killed. Don't resist arrest? Get killed. Run away? Get killed. Unable to control your body's reaction to getting suffocated? Get killed.
Discerning intent was not impossible. They were, as you say, at a safe distance. There is nothing wrong, if you think the person is about to shoot, to find cover and assess the situation, especially if you were already at a safe distance. There is nothing about policing that demands you shoot first and ask questions later. There's something wrong with Americans thinking they're going to be the hero. There's nothing wrong with hiding. You're supposed to be the police. You're not a fucking soldier.
Re: (Score:3)
A death had already been reported at the residence, with future deaths eminent. The poor bastard who opened the door did not comply instantly with their instructions, as he was righteously confused... but he does appear to make some ill-advised quick movement with shaky spotlights and police rifles trained on him.
Right or wrong is, unfortunately, for later discussion... if living through the ordeal is your goal, just put your fracking hands up and move slowly.
Re: (Score:2)
Imagine cops burst into your house right now. You're telling me you'll be calm and collected in that situation? Maybe you are. But to demand that of everyone is just ridiculous. They're cops. They're paid and trained to handle these situations and should be held to a higher standard. As they are in saner developed countries.
Re: (Score:2)
The poor bastard who opened the door did not comply instantly with their instructions, as he was righteously confused...
A decent system allows for innocent people to be confused and not comply instantly, without getting executed on the spot.
A police officer could carry a shield to protect himself, instead of a finger on the trigger.
Re: (Score:2)
A decent system allows for innocent people to be confused and not comply instantly, without getting executed on the spot.
A police officer could carry a shield to protect himself, instead of a finger on the trigger.
Great points.
Nonetheless, the reality in police confrontation in America is that your life is in genuine jeopardy. You don't even have to be a minority to be at risk, although being a black American may eventually become a survival advantage, since you're already more likely to fear the confrontation.
Re: (Score:2)
Discerning intent was not impossible. They were, as you say, at a safe distance. There is nothing wrong, if you think the person is about to shoot, to find cover and assess the situation, especially if you were already at a safe distance. There is nothing about policing that demands you shoot first and ask questions later. There's something wrong with Americans thinking they're going to be the hero. There's nothing wrong with hiding. You're supposed to be the police. You're not a fucking soldier.
Even soldiers are held to higher standards and typically cannot, and will not, shoot unless shot at first. Obviously different when they are actively invading a building after having tons of intel, but normally on patrol they do not shoot first in hostile zones.
I love how city policy do more killing, with less info, and in less hostile areas, than our military.
Re: (Score:2)
This is exactly right. In response to the epidemic of police shootings of innocent, unarmed, (and often black) civilians, veterans have come out saying they wished police forces would hire more vets because they have training in situational awareness that police forces sorely need.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Reporting on this is terrible (Score:5, Insightful)
He is, but in his case the consequences aren't that somebody dies.
Re: (Score:2)
I made no assumption of the situation. Please point out any specific assumptions I made. I stated information only.
Re: (Score:2)
This makes total sense. If I think someone might be a threat to others, but I'm really not sure, just killing them is a totally reasonable reaction.
(That's sarcasm BTW. It's not a reasonable reaction to just kill people because you heard from an unverified source they might be a threat to others. Honestly, I think we need to phase in a replacement police force throughout the country, containing nobody in the current system. I know there are honest, decent, police out there, but the last time I heard abou
Re: Reporting on this is terrible (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You are making an assumption on the situation. What we know is that as far as the police knew they were rolling on a murder and hostage situation (hostage in danger of murder as well). We don't know if the potential hostage taker had his hands hidden, whether he made any sharp movements - basically we know nothing. We don't know if the officer followed procedure, or what he was responding to. To say that they just rolled up and shot the first person they saw is only showing your bias and not what was reported.
This is untrue.
The police have released the 911 call audio, a dash camera video, and the body camera video from the police officer who made the shot.
All of this is linked in the article above, specifically the kansas.com news URL.
You can see all of the things you claim "we" don't know.
You can see the victim raising his hands, but then turning sideways and making a stance with his legs that one might do if they are about to angle a weapon on someone. At that moment one of his hands was, from the side view,
Reporting is intentionally terrible (Score:3)
If you have never
Re: Reporting is intentionally terrible (Score:2)
I can sum up that training in 4 words: "don't be a retard".
Unfortunately most people are incapable of following that advice.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because it would have been so much better if they'd got the "right" guy...
Any time a SWAT team is used, police come prepared for war, and where you have war, you have fog-of-war. Everyone knows hasty decisions are unreliable, and none are more hasty and unreliable than split second decisions made under the belief that it's your life or theirs.
Consider the fovea, the only part of the retina which provides clear, high resolution images. It covers an angular extent roughly equivalent to twice your thumbnail's
There's nothing else to say (Score:2)
Re: There's nothing else to say (Score:2)
Re: Video games. Just don't. (Score:2)
Knock, knock... (Score:1, Insightful)
...but the online Call of Duty community claims his death was the result of a gamer feud which Finch may not have even been a part of.
Serously? They called a heavily armed Swat team of trigger happy American cops on the wrong guy over a computer game feud? Every time I think we have reached peak stupid somebody knocks from above.
Murder charges all around... (Score:5, Insightful)
Whoever made the call, as well as the officers who couldn't be bothered to Not shoot someone.
With their record, does anyone actually Call the police anymore for real calls anymore?
Seems like when people call for service, they're calling to be murdered...
Re: (Score:1)
Add to that list a fucktard that gave a wrong address to SWAT instead of simply logging out and reporting the guy.
Re: Murder charges all around... (Score:2)
With their record, does anyone actually Call the police anymore for real calls anymore?
Seems like when people call for service, they're calling to be murdered...
Over 1 million cops make contact with the public a minimum of 40 million times per year. Of those 40+ million encounters, maybe 1,000 will result in the death of a suspect.
Now, I realize that Slashdot isn't quite what it used to be, but I would still expect the average person on here to at least have a basic understanding of statistics and probability. The fact that you would post something so ignorant in the first place is bad enough on it's own, but the multiple upmods are really disappointing.
What intelligence? (Score:5, Insightful)
So the man at the door might be a hostage, which the police knew, were present. This is a total lack of concern for other people in the apartment.
I am going to say it (Score:2)
Re:I am going to say it (Score:5, Insightful)
WTF police? (Score:3, Interesting)
I live in the UK and, I just don't hear of stuff like this happening regularly (police shooting people coming to the door) when guns are involved. I don't understand why it's a problem over there.
Re:WTF police? (Score:5, Interesting)
I think its simply because all the cops there are armed, and are taught that all situations they go to are life-threateningly dangerous (due to everyone, particularly criminals, having firearms themselves). As a result, cops in the USA have to be much more alert and ready to shoot to defend themselves.
the trouble then comes when you have so many cops which means that many of them will be relatively poorly trained. None of them get the kind of intensive firearms training a UK armed policeman (say) would get, because it wouldn't be possible to train them all to the required level.
I doubt this case was a SWAT team member shooting, but one of the beat cops who was there to provide support and was shitting himself that the suspect would come out guns blazing.
Either way, I doubt its possible to really improve the situation in the US, you have too many cops, too many guns, and as a result you have quantity over quality. These kinds of incidents are likely to happen occasionally (and they do occur less frequently that you are led to believe by the media as the media just loves to report them all).
in this case, lets hope the gamers are made an example of, big time. The cops should be finding them, prosecuting them, parading them before the media, keeping the whole "no more of this, we will come for you" message out there for the rest of the children who might think its a good idea to do this.
Re: (Score:2)
The cops should be finding them
What good would killing them do?
;)
Re:WTF police? (Score:5, Interesting)
I doubt this case was a SWAT team member shooting, but one of the beat cops who was there to provide support and was shitting himself that the suspect would come out guns blazing.
When I was a kid of about fourteen years, I punched a sign in Library Park in Lakeport. I did not hit it hard enough to damage it. The sign was about three inches thick and wooden, and it had split from weathering so they had slapped acrylic over both sides of it. I did not crack the acrylic, and I clearly did not break the sign. A cop saw me do it, and he decided to arrest me for it, even though there was no evidence that a crime had occurred. The cop put me in handcuffs and put me in the front of his shitty little Impala cruiser, with my head almost against the dash where I would have been killed instantly by any halfway decent front end collision. This cop turned out later to be a total piece of human waste, involved in numerous thefts and the statutory rape of a fifteen year old. He was a member of the SWAT team.
SWAT team members are completely capable of being complete pieces of human shit.
Re: (Score:2)
This cop turned out later to be a total piece of human waste, involved in numerous thefts and the statutory rape of a fifteen year old. He was a member of the SWAT team.
SWAT team members are completely capable of being complete pieces of human shit.
They should ask for volunteers for the SWAT team.... and then permanently bar anyone who volunteers. At least the first time around it would help weed out psychopaths who want a chance to shoot someone.
Re: (Score:2)
So economy of scale does not work in the USA?
Interesting take. Never thought of that. Why is that?
Re: (Score:3)
I live in Northern Ireland, a part of the UK that is friendly to firearms. All the police here commonly carry firearms and have the same risks. I own firearms, my neighbours own firearms etc.
Re: (Score:1)
Well we only have a fraction of the firearms, according to Wikipedia the USA has an estimated 101 firearms per 100 residents, and the UK has 6.2, that being said, there have been incidents over here where the police have shot unarmed suspects.
Link :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
A good chunk of which are actually where I live, in Northern Ireland where it's not unusual to have everyone on a street that owns a firearm (such as mine). As while in Great Britain, there are many laws restricting use of firearms and you can't use them in self defence, Northern Ireland is different in that regard and is one of the reasons why the UK statistic for
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I would dispute that where I live in the UK (Northern Ireland), it's common for people to be armed.
But even so, you just wouldn't see the police doing that here.
Re: (Score:2)
The country I live in, inside the UK is called "Northern Ireland". We don't commonly have "acid attacks" or "trucks of peace". I am active socially and politically in reforms here to better the country.
Re: White guy. No big deal. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, just like that. Cops walks up to the door, knocks, and shoots the person who opens the door. Just like that.
Two points on this (Score:1)
Two points:
1. When the cops tell you to do something, you do it. The place to argue is in court, not when confronted with (a) police officer(s). The dead guy would probably have been fine if he did this (excluding a ND by the cops).
2. I have been saying for years now that the federal government needs to step in and pass a law that requires real traceability for all digital/TTY/VOIP/cell calls using some kind of trace/real identity handshake system. Make it a federal crime to spoof caller ID information
Re:Two points on this (Score:5, Informative)
1. When the cops tell you to do something, you do it. The place to argue is in court, not when confronted with (a) police officer(s). The dead guy would probably have been fine if he did this (excluding a ND by the cops).
Even the cops aren't saying that he did anything wrong. Their statement is literally that he came to the door and one of the officers shot him. You're a cop sucker.
Re:Two points on this (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
The guy put his hands up when told to. Apparently he did it too fast, which looks as though "he's got a gun". This attitude of "cops should be treated like kings", which is essentially what you're arguing, is the problem here. Cops aren't soldiers. If the person is not complying, that is not a reason for killing them.
Yet sadly they are being armed with ex-military equipment*. I have no idea why a podunk police force up the road from me, and in a rural area has need of a mine-proof vehicle (which they proudly showed off at the state fair)
* and while the current POTUS might think this is a good thing, it has been going on for a while now.
Re: (Score:2)
So you're saying, if I'm at home and there's a knock on the door, and a guy in a police uniform there tells me to do something, and I ask "why?", that justifies me being shot dead on the spot?
I am SO happy I do not live in a country where that is even a remote possibility. And I fear for people like you who consider that perfectly normal, even expected.
Re: (Score:1)
"1. When the cops tell you to do something, you do it. The place to argue is in court, not when confronted with (a) police officer(s). The dead guy would probably have been fine if he did this (excluding a ND by the cops)."
The problem is that somebody having the misfortune to find themselves in this situation doesn't have the luxury of taking a few seconds to come to the realization that "I'm the center of attention here". And god help them if they are hard of hearing or they start to raise their hands and
Re:Two points on this (Score:5, Interesting)
Two points:
1. When the cops tell you to do something, you do it. The place to argue is in court, not when confronted with (a) police officer(s). The dead guy would probably have been fine if he did this (excluding a ND by the cops).
Erm, he did. He answered the door, from the body cam video, he raised his hands when told to.
The caller ID thing is neither here nor there, the phone company will record the actual caller for billing purposes. Finding the real source number will be no problem.
But if the police try and pin this entirely on the prankster, that would be a travesty of justice. The police are completely culpable here, the officer who shot was not fit to carry a weapon.
Re: (Score:2)
Either way for the call to go through, the phone company would know exactly who actually called you every single time.
Almost impossible to guarantee this. I have VOIP. It's only protected by a password. If someone manages to break into my home network and grab the password, they can add extra phone devices, and make outside calls.
Now, because your law guarantees real traceability, the police are going in even more trigger happy, because they know for sure they've got the right place.
Re: Two points on this (Score:2)
Murder.... (Score:1)
I'd say at minimum they need to try to find the (maybe the FBI/NSA can use their call database to identify who it was...) persons that called in, and then go after them for murder (maybe not 1st degree, but at least 2nd degree), and then for the police, I'd say they need to think about their techniques and send people through retaining. In this case, I'm not sure I'd go after the police officer for murder, but possibly 'wrongful discharge' or not 'following orders', assuming the officer in charge didn't te
Re: (Score:2)
As for murder, if swatting is a felony in Kansas (believe it or not, it's not always depending on the state) and Kansas has a felony murder rule then yea, he can be cha
Did the "prank" caller commit murder? (Score:1)
That is how I would call it. Using the police as a weapon to kill an adversary, or in this case, a standers by. I would say its first degree since it took some planning.
Bodycam, sponsored by Slashdot. (Score:2)
I'm not sure what justifies the need for body cameras more, the death of an innocent man, or the Slashdot comments being posted here.
Comments being posted here make the SWAT guy look like a monk. Talk about trigger-happy.
A Strong Case for Gun Control (Score:3)
Let's start with the government, just to show good faith.
Prank? (Score:2)
The headline calls this a PRANK? No, a prank doesn't end up with a dead body....
Suspect Arrested in LA (Score:2)
The LAPD took Tyler Barriss of Los Angeles into custody in that city on Friday afternoon, on a fugitive warrant stemming from the Thursday evening incident in Kansas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/police-arrest-man-suspected-swatting-preceded-deadly-police-shooting-n833576 [nbcnews.com]
Everything wrong with America (Score:2)
Douche bags being reckless with other people's lives
Criminals thinking that what they did isn't that bad.
Militarized Cops - sure of their own righteous AND the villany of their target - over-reacting and shooting an innocent man
The various businesses saying "it's not our problem" rather than preventing anonymous calls to police/spoofed phone numbers.
People going "how horrible", but not really objecting or demanding action, because of how rare it is.
Neither political party taking appropriate steps to prevent
Given how trigger-happy the cop was (Score:2)
He was probably a Call of Duty player.