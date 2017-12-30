Call of Duty Gaming Community Points To 'Swatting' In Wichita Police Shooting (dailydot.com) 62
schwit1 shares a report from The Daily Dot: A man was killed by police Thursday night in Wichita, Kansas, when officers responded to a false report of a hostage situation. The online gaming community is saying the dead man was the victim of a swatting prank, where trolls call in a fake emergency and force SWAT teams to descend on a target's house. If that's true, this would be the first reported swatting-related death. Wichita deputy police chief Troy Livingston told the Wichita Eagle that police were responding to a report that a man fighting with his parents had accidentally shot his dad in the head and was holding his mom, brother and sister hostage. When police arrived, "A male came to the front door," Livingston told the Eagle. "As he came to the front door, one of our officers discharged his weapon." The man at the door was identified by the Eagle as 28-year-old Andrew Finch. Finch's mother told reporters "he was not a gamer," but the online Call of Duty community claims his death was the result of a gamer feud which Finch may not have even been a part of.
I noticed in the reuters report the following
“As the incident unfolded, a 28-year-old male opened the front screen door and stood in the doorway or just outside that doorway,” he said. “Officers gave him several verbal commands to put his hands up and walk towards them.”
A police officer opened fire, shooting once, after the man quickly raised his hands and appeared to point a weapon at the officers, Livingston said.
I wonder if any body / dash cams were working...
https://www.r [reuters.com]
Given that the linked article includes body cam video, I'm going to guess the answer is "yes".
Ah, I only read the reuters article, so missed that.
Hey, we don't even RTFA! You want us to watch the f-ing article too now?!!
By what WITCHCRAFT doest thou know yonder article contents?
Reporting on this is terrible (Score:5, Insightful)
To make it clear, the man who was shot by police was not the intended victim of the swatting, and had nothing to do with either party. The police just rolled in and picked off the first guy they saw.
You are making an assumption on the situation. What we know is that as far as the police THOUGHT they were rolling on a murder and hostage situation (hostage in danger of murder as well). We don't know if the potential hostage taker had his hands hidden, whether he made any sharp movements - basically we know nothing. We don't know if the officer followed procedure, or what he was responding to. To say that they just rolled up and shot the first person they saw is only showing your bias and not what was reported.
Fixed that for you...
Re:Reporting on this is terrible (Score:4, Insightful)
Unless the guy answered the door shouting he was going to kill the cops, or unless he was holding a firearm as he opened the door....
There's pretty much no scenario where the swatting aspect is significant compared to the cop killing the guy who answered the door.
Exactly the OP's point. At the moment, we don't whether that was the case. It does seem unlikely, but until we know more, we can't say.
To say that they just rolled up and shot the first person they saw is only showing your bias and not what was reported.
Essentially, they did just that, shooting the 1st person to come to the door... bad luck he fit the physical description of the reported assailant. From the footage, it appears the police are hundreds of feet from the front door, so in exchange for placing themselves at a relatively safe distance, discerning a sudden move as harmful intent or honest-to-goodness surprise was near impossible.
Moral of the story? When the police have weapons trained on you, hopefully you don't need to sneeze...
Re: (Score:3)
Don't comply immediately? Get killed. Comply too quickly? Get killed. Don't resist arrest? Get killed. Run away? Get killed. Unable to control your body's reaction to getting suffocated? Get killed.
Discerning intent was not impossible. They were, as you say, at a safe distance. There is nothing wrong, if you think the person is about to shoot, to find cover and assess the situation, especially if you
Re:Reporting on this is terrible (Score:4, Insightful)
He is, but in his case the consequences aren't that somebody dies.
I made no assumption of the situation. Please point out any specific assumptions I made. I stated information only.
Knock, knock... (Score:1, Insightful)
...but the online Call of Duty community claims his death was the result of a gamer feud which Finch may not have even been a part of.
Serously? They called a heavily armed Swat team of trigger happy American cops on the wrong guy over a computer game feud? Every time I think we have reached peak stupid somebody knocks from above.
Murder charges all around... (Score:5, Insightful)
Whoever made the call, as well as the officers who couldn't be bothered to Not shoot someone.
With their record, does anyone actually Call the police anymore for real calls anymore?
Seems like when people call for service, they're calling to be murdered...
Add to that list a fucktard that gave a wrong address to SWAT instead of simply logging out and reporting the guy.
So the man at the door might be a hostage, which the police knew, were present. This is a total lack of concern for other people in the apartment.
Re:I am going to say it (Score:4, Insightful)
I live in the UK and, I just don't hear of stuff like this happening regularly (police shooting people coming to the door) when guns are involved. I don't understand why it's a problem over there.
Re:WTF police? (Score:4, Interesting)
I think its simply because all the cops there are armed, and are taught that all situations they go to are life-threateningly dangerous (due to everyone, particularly criminals, having firearms themselves). As a result, cops in the USA have to be much more alert and ready to shoot to defend themselves.
the trouble then comes when you have so many cops which means that many of them will be relatively poorly trained. None of them get the kind of intensive firearms training a UK armed policeman (say) would get, because it wouldn't be possible to train them all to the required level.
I doubt this case was a SWAT team member shooting, but one of the beat cops who was there to provide support and was shitting himself that the suspect would come out guns blazing.
Either way, I doubt its possible to really improve the situation in the US, you have too many cops, too many guns, and as a result you have quantity over quality. These kinds of incidents are likely to happen occasionally (and they do occur less frequently that you are led to believe by the media as the media just loves to report them all).
in this case, lets hope the gamers are made an example of, big time. The cops should be finding them, prosecuting them, parading them before the media, keeping the whole "no more of this, we will come for you" message out there for the rest of the children who might think its a good idea to do this.
The cops should be finding them
What good would killing them do?
Re: (Score:3)
I doubt this case was a SWAT team member shooting, but one of the beat cops who was there to provide support and was shitting himself that the suspect would come out guns blazing.
When I was a kid of about fourteen years, I punched a sign in Library Park in Lakeport. I did not hit it hard enough to damage it. The sign was about three inches thick and wooden, and it had split from weathering so they had slapped acrylic over both sides of it. I did not crack the acrylic, and I clearly did not break the sign. A cop saw me do it, and he decided to arrest me for it, even though there was no evidence that a crime had occurred. The cop put me in handcuffs and put me in the front of his shit
So economy of scale does not work in the USA?
Interesting take. Never thought of that. Why is that?
Re: (Score:1)
Well we only have a fraction of the firearms, according to Wikipedia the USA has an estimated 101 firearms per 100 residents, and the UK has 6.2, that being said, there have been incidents over here where the police have shot unarmed suspects.
Re: (Score:1)
Two points:
1. When the cops tell you to do something, you do it. The place to argue is in court, not when confronted with (a) police officer(s). The dead guy would probably have been fine if he did this (excluding a ND by the cops).
2. I have been saying for years now that the federal government needs to step in and pass a law that requires real traceability for all digital/TTY/VOIP/cell calls using some kind of trace/real identity handshake system. Make it a federal crime to spoof caller ID information
1. When the cops tell you to do something, you do it. The place to argue is in court, not when confronted with (a) police officer(s). The dead guy would probably have been fine if he did this (excluding a ND by the cops).
Even the cops aren't saying that he did anything wrong. Their statement is literally that he came to the door and one of the officers shot him. You're a cop sucker.
Re: (Score:3)
So you're saying, if I'm at home and there's a knock on the door, and a guy in a police uniform there tells me to do something, and I ask "why?", that justifies me being shot dead on the spot?
I am SO happy I do not live in a country where that is even a remote possibility. And I fear for people like you who consider that perfectly normal, even expected.
Two points:
1. When the cops tell you to do something, you do it. The place to argue is in court, not when confronted with (a) police officer(s). The dead guy would probably have been fine if he did this (excluding a ND by the cops).
Erm, he did. He answered the door, from the body cam video, he raised his hands when told to.
The caller ID thing is neither here nor there, the phone company will record the actual caller for billing purposes. Finding the real source number will be no problem.
But if the police try and pin this entirely on the prankster, that would be a travesty of justice. The police are completely culpable here, the officer who shot was not fit to carry a weapon.
Either way for the call to go through, the phone company would know exactly who actually called you every single time.
Almost impossible to guarantee this. I have VOIP. It's only protected by a password. If someone manages to break into my home network and grab the password, they can add extra phone devices, and make outside calls.
Now, because your law guarantees real traceability, the police are going in even more trigger happy, because they know for sure they've got the right place.