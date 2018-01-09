Nvidia's GeForce Now Windows App Transforms Your Cheap Laptop Into a Gaming PC (theverge.com) 66
The GeForce Now game streaming service that Nvidia announced for the Mac last year is finally coming to Windows PCs. According to their website, the service lets you stream high-resolution games from your PC to your Mac or Windows PC that may or may not have the power to run the games natively. Starting this week, beta users of the GeForce Now Mac client will be able to install and run the Windows app. Tom Warren reports via The Verge: I got a chance to play with an early beta of the GeForce Now service on a $400 Windows PC at CES today. My biggest concerns about game streaming services are latency and internet connections, but Nvidia had the service setup using a 50mbps connection on the Wynn hotel's Wi-Fi. I didn't notice a single issue, and it honestly felt like I was playing Player Unknown's Battlegrounds directly on the cheap laptop in front of me. If I actually tried to play the game locally, it would be impossible as the game was barely rendering at all or at 2fps. Nvidia is streaming these games from seven datacenters across the US, and some located in Europe. I was playing in a Las Vegas casino from a server located in Los Angeles, and Nvidia tells me it's aiming to keep latency under 30ms for most customers. There's obviously going to be some big exceptions here, especially if you don't live near a datacenter or your internet connectivity isn't reliable. The game streaming works by dedicating a GPU to each customer, so performance and frame rates should be pretty solid. Nvidia is also importing Steam game collections into the GeForce Now service for Windows, making it even more intriguing for PC gamers who are interested in playing their collection on the go on a laptop that wouldn't normally handle such games.
When the input devices for tablets improve past the ability to play tap-like-crazy-to-win games.
Bluetooth keyboards, mice, and headsets have been available for tablets for years.
nVidia's brand of Android tablet with game pad (been out for a few years now): https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/s... [nvidia.com]
I've been using the nVidia Shield Android TV to do in-house game and media streaming from my home office PC to my bedroom TV for a couple years now. I hear the new version even streams games in 4k now.
VNC wouldn't stand a chance.
But this is basically what Steam Link / In-Home Streaming is.
OnLive literally went bust trying to make this kind of thing work.
It's not new, or surprising, but it's not really what people want. I really *don't* want to stream games from a computer that someone else has total control over. Everything from monthly subscriptions, to losing all your games if you cut it, to massive peak-period performance hits, to poorer quality gaming (30ms is "nice", but most people will never be
Obviously "dedicated" means for the time you play not that it sits there idly waiting for you. So multiple (possibly many, many) customers could be using the same board at different times.
Yep.
And if they have to have a dedicated card for each concurrent user, capable of playing the latest games, then you could easily buy a GPU for a home computer for the price that they'll need to pay + profit to do so.
Plus... what do you think is going to be required on, say, Christmas Day when everyone wants to play their new games and you've promise they all have a dedicated card? The capacity planning alone means you're basically into just-as-much as just buying a card per user anyway.
This is precisely
The difference is, most gamers don't play more than 8 hours a day - probably 4 or so would be more like the average. The hardware in the datacenter could get much higher utilisation than that - up to 24 hours per day, so the amortised cost of hardware per user is much less for gamers playing on time shared hardware compared to owning their own.
In addition, when there isn't sufficient demand for gaming, it could be used for render farm work, protein folding, AI training or whatever.
So all in all, it should b
with an VM one card per use = pci/e passthrough (Score:2)
with an VM one card per use = pci/e passthrough.
Now with AMD EYPC maybe get 5-7 gpu per node with the rest of the PCI-e for network / disk / ipmi / etc.
OnLive isn't NVIDIA. NVIDIA doesn't have to buy GPU's. It gets its chips at cost, and it doesn't need to have them installed in a good looking package produced by some OEM. It can put them in a rack with special cooling and special power supplies. I don't even fully trust NVIDIA that the GTX 1080 is what one would expect from a desktop PC (the Max-Q version is called that too, and has lower clocks and lower power), but regardless, NVIDIA's costs are much lower.
And although the Verge article claims that one
So you're saying this won't work because EVERYONE is getting new games on Christmas Day and has nothing better to do than to play right then? This (assumption) is clearly false. Now how much they can save because not EVERYONE is online at the same time even at peaks plus doing it "in bulk" versus what overhead they're having (and what profit margin they want) is another discussion. And there's another
Just because you don't want to stream, doesn't mean that others don't. I didn't want to stream movies and TV. Why would I have to pay a sub even when I don't watch that much or suffer downtimes, when I have a decent DVD/Blu-Ray library? But I tried Netflix recently, and it has quite a bit of content, that content is immediately available, things work well most of the time, and I carry on watching on different devices without having to load any content to the device or think about syncing. It's convenient. I
Money-wise... If I could play on a $100 PC-stick or $200 laptop what I now need a $500 PC or $1000 laptop for, then if the subscription price is right, I could even save money in the long run.
Many people get laptops from their work (free) and use it as their personal/home computer too. If they can install this Nvidia client, they could stream games at only the cost of the Nvidia service without installing games on work laptop, which would probably be frowned upon by the employer.
With a movie you can buffer. You will be buffering for the first 10 seconds of so of content at least, and then any latency is swallowed by the buffer.
With a game... you can't buffer. It's like watching live TV.
I don't know if you've ever tried it, but Live TV is even buffered (e.g. BBC iPlayer is often a second or so out of sync with the TV broadcast). Things like TVPlayer.com... they can be 5-10 seconds out of whack. And they cut out A LOT.
A 10-second delay on your movie is invisible. A 100ms delay o
I have actually tried running a Windows game via VNC, for controlling an observer player while actually playing the game myself, and it doesn't work. You can't send DirectX 3D rendered output over VNC. After some searching it seemed to be a practically universal problem with remote desktop systems.
I believe the word you're looking for is "Thare's"
Explains why (Score:5, Interesting)
1. Find a country where such a license limitation is not legal.
2. Move your datacenter there.
3. Profit.
They can always deny you from buying new GPUs at a discount price. You can still buy all those GPUs at market price though.
They can also deny you support and hardware replacements if you don't respect the agreement.
4. Massive latency
5. ???
6. Bankruptcy.
You can't. By the very nature of this service, latency matters.
Whatever country doesn't respect said license will suffer high-latency sending data back to North America.
Input latency (Score:2)
I'm still not seeing anything about this that addresses the biggest problem that's hit previous gaming services such as OnLive and the like. That is to say; input latency.
30ms latency is indeed a generally acceptable figure for normal online gaming. But don't forget that what you're talking about under normal circumstances is the latency between the server and the client. So that latency is only relevant to the server-side game interactions. What we're talking about here is having an additional 30ms latency
Around 8 years ago I got to test similar graphics streaming technology (from HP I believe). We wanted to be able to stream business-related 3D simulations and games to the typical shitty business laptops
If they can keep latency at around 30ms, performance will probably be good enough for most gamers.
They can't. You failed to read and/or understand the parent post. The 30ms is additional lag, and it's a ridiculously low estimate as well. If you only have 30ms of internet lag, you are my own personal hero sir. In the best case, they are approximately doubling your input lag, which is unacceptable for anything but a strategy game.
Well, With the recent rolling out of Gigabit internet in places around the country, this might be what we need to kick it into everywhere.. my brother has gigabit internet at his house, fiber into the garage.. he wont let me run fiber to the switch i gave him yet, guess i get to wait for the next round of drywall cutting.. Back to the point, When i play games at his house, even on eastcoast servers i get about a 10ms ping at most, so IF the customers have good internet, fiber obviously being the best scenar
As for network lag, my latency in BF4 is generally between 15-30ms.
The delay between your input and visual feedback is indeed increased notably with a streaming solution. However in our emp
To be honest... their latency is going to be the least of your worries.
People are going to expect to play this on a device that isn't pushing input to the game directly, over their home wifi (still on 2.4GHz with loads of neighbours around), shared with the whole household, across their standard broadband, through the ISP and to the game servers.
From there, sure, the inter-gamer latency will basically be 0ms. But the latency from all that path will be horrible, variable, out of control of anybody by the us
30ms is roughly equivalent to what you'd get from a particularly horrid vsync implementation (e.g. what you see in the PC versions of Skyrim and Fallout 4)
I've played both Skyrim and Fallout 4 on my PC and never noticed any kind of input lag. If that's what 30 ms input latency feels like (and nVidia can actually deliver it), I'd call it a success.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not too optimistic with this technology. But of course it's the wet dream of copy right fanatics - the perfect form of DRM for software - so they're going to continue to push it.
It's not as good as having the hardware, no. But it's better than suffering through abysmal performance at bottomed-out settings on something that was never meant for gaming.
Lag from streaming gameplay is much better than the midpoint of "can't run it at all on my hardware" and "running it maxed out at 144fps", by virtue of being playable and running at higher settings, so they can sell it to those who already have capable rigs as "Cheaper than the equivalent gaming laptop! (for the first however-many month
It's not as good as having the hardware, no. But it's better than suffering through abysmal performance at bottomed-out settings on something that was never meant for gaming.
Lag from streaming gameplay is much better than the midpoint of "can't run it at all on my hardware" and "running it maxed out at 144fps", by virtue of being playable and running at higher settings, so they can sell it to those who already have capable rigs as "Cheaper than the equivalent gaming laptop! (for the first however-many months)", and they can potentially ALSO sell it to the netbook/prebuilt-home-office-computer crowd as "Cheaper than buying a prebuilt and easier than building your own!"
They can compare the cost of 13 months ("Over a YEAR!") of service with the cost of a PC build (and they're free to make that build as exorbitant as they want). You could argue that, by comparing the service favorably to buying your own PC, they might be competing with their own hardware sales. However, I'd imagine the profit margin will be better for them on this service than it is on prebuilts with Nvidia cards, and I find it likely that anyone who's in the market for buying a GPU on its own either 1.) isn't going to care about this service at all, because they're happy with their rig, or 2.) will react favourably to the "cheaper than a gaming laptop" bullet point. If Nvidia see that potential competition as an issue, they may still be able to compare favourably to the cost of a "pro" console and a year of XBL/PSN.
All they have to do is shoot for a "budget option" angle, and people will find ways to justify latency/occasional downtime because it's cheaper for them (for now).
That said, after seeing how they handled the Shield line, I'll be surprised to see ANY adverts for this.
My last gaming PC cost about $600 about 6 years ago; I still don't feel the absolute need to upgrade it, although it certainly is beginning to be a little stretched for some games. I see more than capable gaming laptops on sale for $800 frequently. I'd still need a cheapo computer to run their service.
So in order for it to be cost effective it would have to be under $80 a year... and even then that would be less than optimal because you don't own the hardware, can't use it if internet gets spotty... etc.
How do you install a desktop GPU in a laptop or any Apple computer?
That costs a lot of money and means carrying around a bulky extra item. What happens if your laptop doesn't support TB?
According to their website, the service lets you stream high-resolution games from your PC to your Mac or Windows PC that may or may not have the power to run the games natively.
This almost means I only need one capable PC (Score:2)
For me this means I will only need one or 2 high specced PCs (one for me and one for my son), then we can play from wherever we are. Now all I need is a good reliable and safe way to remotely switch on and off my pc. This must have been solved surely, any ideas?
Sounds like a simple and cheap solution, I have a spare PI or 2 - so will give it a go, thanks for the suggestion.
latency
How the fuck would latency affect mining crypto?! Do you have the foggiest idea how computers even work??
Steam In-Home Streaming (Score:2)
If this is anything like Steam's In-Home Streaming, I hope they actually allow me to source source/destination IPs into the clients. I've got a powerful machine in a remote location that I can only get to via a dial-up SSH VPN session. Because of the difference in subnet, Steam In-Home Streaming wont auto discover the machine at the other end.
I'm all for making this "auto-magic" for the end-user, but having advanced options would be extremely helpful for when the magic doesn't work.
Of course! (Score:3)
This is just another chapter in the lately-skanky 'evolution' of computing. You know, the one that says you no longer control, (or really, even own), the device you paid for. It's all moving to 'the Cloud'; this means both that privacy is defunct, and that the proper functioning of the hardware you buy is subject to the whims of whoever is providing your 'Software As A Service'. And since so much gaming is already MMO, most gamers won't give it a second's thought beyond "Oooh! Shiny! Now I can play on cheap, small hardware!". Yet another erosion of self-determination and autonomy - hooray!