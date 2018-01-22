Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


To Combat Shortage, Nvidia Asks Retailers To Limit Graphics Card Orders

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader writes: If you're a PC builder -- or your aging desktop system is in dire need of some modern upgrades -- you've probably wondered why it's impossible to get a graphics card lately. You can thank the outrageous interest in cryptocurrency for all of this. Since graphics cards mine cryptocurrency much faster than CPUs, an eager community of get-rich-quick enthusiasts are scooping up graphics cards as fast as they can get them. While there isn't much major manufacturers AMD and Nvidia can do about the overwhelming demand for GPUs, Nvidia is at least trying to let retailers know that they should be holding their stock for the company's core audience: gamers, not miners. "For NVIDIA, gamers come first. All activities related to our GeForce product line are targeted at our main audience. To ensure that GeForce gamers continue to have good GeForce graphics card availability in the current situation, we recommend that our trading partners make the appropriate arrangements to meet gamers' needs as usual," reads a translated statement Nvidia's Boris Bohles. Nvidia is suggesting that retailers limit graphics card orders to just two per person, but that's just an idea -- one Nvidia can't actually enforce beyond restricting sales on its website, which it's currently doing. Further reading: It's a terrible time to buy a graphics card.

  • nvidia doesn't want their cards to be sold at 200$ above mspr and they get nothing rather than the usual.
    They care about miners a lot, they have targeted miners previously, it's a great market for them, but it seems that they want a larger piece of that pie.
    nVidia can tell the retailers what to do, when they buy back the old stock. If they don't do that, then they don't have any power over what the retailers do.

    • You'd think they could make something just for miners and cash in.

      Even if it's just saving a few cents on the video connectors and calling it a "headerless" card for $5 less.

      • they've made them before and sold poorly. cards specifically for mining have a much poorer resale value than a standard card.

        • Why would they ever need to sell them? They'll all be millionaires who won't care about the $50 a used graphics card will be worth by then.

          Re:

            by thaylin ( 555395 )

            I buy the cards I use specifically because if crypocurrency flops I can resell the cards at a decent price. The current ROI is about 3 months, if the payout drops after a month and a half I can at least break even.

            • Why would I buy your used GPU that you have significantly shortened the life of by running it like a wagon pulling slave dog?

              • If you're anything like me, you'd buy it because it's about as good as a new card, but cheaper.

              Re:

                by ncc74656 ( 45571 ) *

                Why would I buy your used GPU that you have significantly shortened the life of by running it like a wagon pulling slave dog?

                I don't run mine flat-out like that. I limit my 1070s to 115W or less, and the factory-overclocked cards are underclocked to something closer to stock speed; they're more efficient (hashes per watt) when they're not being pushed like that. I also keep them at or under 60C. If the bottom were to fall out of the cryptocurrency market tomorrow, they'd still have a long life ahead of

              • Because it's is believed that mining isn't as stressful on the card. Keeping a constant load on the GPU means the temperature is very stable. It's temperature instability that poses the most risk to damaging the card.

            • Your plan has the little problem that no one in their right mind will buy a used card from a miner.
            • I don't see why anyone would want an artificially aged card, liable to die of from the constant abuse of being used to mine 24/7, doubly so if the previous owner did any overclocking. Fan wear, VRM failure... it's likely gamers won't be able to trust the used card market until the next generation after crypto fails.

              Don't get me wrong, I'm sure there are a number of people out there who run their cards responsibly to keep the cards health in check. But as of now there's a LOT of people in it to get rich qu

            Re:

              by nasch ( 598556 )

              If cryptocurrency flops, used graphics cards will be a dime a dozen.

          • Miners buy cards then use them overclocked and fully loaded for about 6 months, after that they're on the verge of burning out so they sell them and buy new ones before they die.
        • While miners quite reasonably prefer not to buy headless cards because they're harder to resell, if the headless cards are a lot easier to buy in quantity than normal cards, it may help.

      • What's that suggestion? Create a custom production run while being unable to fill demand for existing customers and then jeopardise logistics and shelf space all for a short term boom in interest?

        Those few cents are worth nothing compared to the cost of your suggestion.

      • GPU supercomputing cards are ideal for this:
        https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/d... [nvidia.com]

        Re:

          by trg83 ( 555416 )
          Maybe if you want to write all your own code from scratch optimized for these. None of the existing open source toolsets performs well on them (on a value basis of performance per dollar).

    Re: hmmm...

      by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @10:03AM (#55977685)

      nVidia knows two things: First, gamers will need graphics cards. Now, tomorrow, forever. Miners will need a lot of cards now but whether they will still buy any with the next generation is questionable. First question, is cryptocurrency still a thing and second, is GPUs still where the bitcoins are. If they can't supply enough cards to meet the demand today anyway, there is no point in trying to suck up to any customers today. But you might have to see where you get your customers tomorrow.

      And second, gamers might have a preference for nVidia today, but they will buy AMD if they can't get nVidia cards for a reasonable price. If the gaming market suddenly gets flooded with AMD cards, game makers will stop optimizing mainly for nVidia. If there are more people playing on AMD than on nVidia, game makers will optimize for AMD.

      And who'd then buy an nVidia card tomorrow when there (possibly) isn't a demand for crypto mining anymore?

      • That's my take as well.

        The last thing nVidia wants is a reputation as being unobtainable, the way most folks looking for a new family car don't even consider a Ferrari or Rolls Royce. Currently they enjoy being the default choice for new builds, and have made their business plans from such a position, so a change to gamers' buying habits would have a huge impact for them.

        Of course, nVidia does have other offerings more suitable for the mining crowd, and I expect we'll see more products aimed that way soon.

      • And second, gamers might have a preference for nVidia today, but they will buy AMD if they can't get nVidia cards for a reasonable price. If the gaming market suddenly gets flooded with AMD cards, game makers will stop optimizing mainly for nVidia. If there are more people playing on AMD than on nVidia, game makers will optimize for AMD.

        Which brings the related question :
        ever noticed the recent trend in gaming consoles ?

        Microsoft :
        Since the XBox 360 all the way to the current XBox One X, uses ATI/AMD GPU hardware (and since the XBox One uses AMD CPUs too).

        Sony:
        Since the Playstation 4, including the current Playstation 4 Pro, uses an AMD APU.

        Nintendo:
        With the sole exception of the current Switch (which is Nvidia Tegra based) uses graphics core by ATI/AMD, either through acquisition (ATI did buy Art-X who were doing the GameCube's Flipper an

        • Unless it's already been done, I'm really surprised that the Console market hasn't been poached for mining yet.

        • ever noticed the recent trend in gaming consoles ?

          AMD doesn't provide drivers for game consoles -- they just provide the hardware. AMD's drivers have been a source of anguish since they were ATI -- and don't even try to use their Linux drivers. Most of what they do nowadays is optimize for a few current/upcoming flagship titles -- at the expense of stability of anything else.

          AMD has some of the best computer/electrical engineers in the world. However, you need decent software engineers in order to win the P

      Re:

        by GrahamJ ( 241784 )

        Came here to say the same. It makes sense for the leader to keep their core customers happy and thus not switching to the underdog, but it seems win-win for AMD.

      • nVidia knows two things: First, gamers will need graphics cards. Now, tomorrow, forever.

        It is entirely conceivable that at some point we may not need them. For example, the Intel Phi (Knights landing?) or whatever it calls itself now is an attempt by them to put several hundred low power x86 cores into chips. While this has been going on long enough that I'm not sure it is ever going to really work it is conceivable that some technology like this could result in hybrid CPU chips both high and low power cores that could be switched between processing and graphics usage depending on the needs o

      • Except AMD cards are also very low on supply and high on prices because they are quite efficient at mining (bang for buck).

        In fact, their Vega 56 and 64 have been impossible to find pretty much since launch, and when you do find them, their prices are ridiculously high because miners are willing to pay them. Their RX 580 and 570 are doing no better either.

    • I was under the impression that GPU's were too feeble for miners these days, the real action was using ASICs.

      Am I wrong?

      Re:hmmm...

        by Magneon ( 1067470 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @10:15AM (#55977751)
        Bitcoin is mined on ASICs these days but there are other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum that are designed to be "ASIC resistant" by involving a very large number in their mining algorithms that needs to be stored in RAM, and changes periodically. Currently for ETH I believe that number is ~3GB. The result is that it makes ASICs unlikely to be worthwhile since a GPU is already a massively parallel processor with access to high speed ram. So yeah, GPU mining is back and reasonably profitable. Even after electricity costs many cards would pay for themselves in 3-5 months at current rates.

      • I was under the impression that GPU's were too feeble for miners these days, the real action was using ASICs.

        Am I wrong?

        Those do okay on cost and efficiency. In a quickly dwindling market, I think I would prefer the power necessary to generate BTC faster.

        Re:

          by Khyber ( 864651 )

          Except ASIC miners way outperform GPUs, on the order of terahashes per second versus GPUs gigahashes per second, which means ASICs are far better than GPUs for bitcoin mining.

      • There are some altcoins that are ASIC resistant that can only be mined with GPUs or CPUs and others that historically could only be mined with GPUs or CPUs until new ASICs for hashing methods are available, so you can miss out on a lot of potential money early if you are waiting on an ASIC solution. What's more, ASIC vendors have been notoriously slow with shipping as well as availability.

      • No,
        But that didn't stop people with nothing but a a panning pan to rush to California over a century ago hunting for gold. While they needed mining equipment to really be successful.

        Unless you are the few that got into bitcoins early on. You are not going to make it rich off of them now.
           

        Re:

          by Khyber ( 864651 )

          "But that didn't stop people with nothing but a a panning pan to rush to California over a century ago hunting for gold. While they needed mining equipment to really be successful."

          Actually, no, they just needed to know how to LOOK for the gold. Most claims in California never produced because gold simply didn't exist in any sort of commercial quantity in that location, and the majority of miners never bothered to check soil samples first, they went "Iron patch! Start digging!" and the rest is history.

          I fin

    • I expect it to be worse.
      If bit coin prices fall further, to a point where the cost of the Cards and power doesn't make it worth it to mine bitcoins. Then there will be a glut of Cards on the market, being sold a used for below market price for a new one. Then to make it worse, these cards may have been heavily used under maximum strain for long periods of time, so Gamers getting these used cards can have a card with a shorten life span, decreased performance, or have bugs appearing, from a burned out part f

      • Look, another fella who has no idea what he's talking about.
        Why not document yourself before unloading a truck full of wrong conclusions based on incorrect assumptions?

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      More to the point, it's very likely people buying GPU's to build mining rigs are the very ones targeted by that "no datacenter use" software license change.

      I'm pretty sure the fallout is going to be one of three:
      1) Cryptocurrency prices crash, horribly, because these people are deluded into thinking they will make their money back.
      2) Energy costs spike, horribly, thus people start moving their mining rigs into places with the cheapest energy costs.
      3) Only Intel/AMD ends up producing iGPU's at the same capac

      • a) - that's illegal. I think "colluding" is the term?
        b) see a) - because if both major players decide similarly and obviously against customer's freedom, it's illegal.
        c) there are multi-year ongoing contracts with board makers prohibiting this specifically. Also buying 2 or more and having them not work if they're separated is a retarded idea. What happens if one fails? Also, 30-day delay? Are you fucking kidding me? If I want one for each of my PCs, what then?

        Jesus, the crap that some minds excrete...

    • nvidia doesn't want their cards to be sold at 200$ above mspr and they get nothing rather than the usual.

      Actually, I don't think that it is because NVIDIA does have the tools to stop it and it is a tool they have already deployed with a specific exemption for miners: the driver license agreement. They recently changed the license terms to forbid usage in a "datacentre" except for "blockchain processing". If they really wanted to stop the miners they would not put in that exception and would, at least attempt, to ban all datacentre usage. This would massively drop demand and allow them to release a "miner car

    Re:

      by Phusion ( 58405 )
      This situation really pisses me off-- I don't have a lot of extra money, I have a 660 GTX and was REALLY hoping to buy a new 1060 6GB come tax season, and after actually looking on pricewatch and newegg, it's a disaster. Cards for $230-$299 are now $500+ and I just can't swing that. I'm hoping some new stock comes in next month for a reasonable price, or I can find someone on eBay who isn't a greedy dickweed. This needs to stop.

      Re:

        by rfengr ( 910026 )
        I bough an Asus 1060 6 GB at Microcenter last week for $329. The shelves were completely empty, but they found one in the back. This was to replace a month old PIECE OF SHIT AMD RX580 which has PILE OF SHIT BUGGERED DRIVERs, yes, FUCK YOU AMD. Though I sold that card on eBay in 30 seconds for $300; payed $279. The Nvidia card works great; nice and stable in my kids PC. Once again, FUCK YOU AMD. Your SHITTY DRIVERS WON'T EVEN RUN ROBLOX WITHOUT CRASHING EVERY 2 MINUTES.

  • Good news coming ... (Score:3)

    by niks42 ( 768188 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @09:49AM (#55977585)
    When the crypto miners disappear, there may be a glut of NVidia cards on a certain popular auction site .. or maybe they will start to think of something more useful to do with all of that compute power designed to work on massively parallel problems. They might start doing a bit of Computer Aided Detection for radiologists using AI for instance, or sell their services to hospitals and universities to do genome processing, or sell their compute cycles to companies doing research into battery technology, or finding new antibiotics; or research into using Thorium for nuclear reactors, or at the very least hand some compute power to SETI.

    At least HPCs might become more accessible.

  • Cryptocurrency needs to go back to basics. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It should just be a medium of exchange for people who can't use banks and get rid of the price speculation and "mining". I remember back in 2011 when the "first" bubble appeared and bitcoin went up to $30 and people were putting pens up their butt on 4chan for bitcoin. I support cryptocurrency, but not at tulip prices.

    Re:

      by grnbrg ( 140964 )

      Mining is a requirement to secure the blockchain -- without large amounts of compute work, the chain is vulnerable to attack. As far as "tulip prices", it's supply and demand. For Bitcoin to be a medium of exchange, it has to see widespread use, and there are (potentially) only 21 million -- if it succeeds, each full coin is going to be crazily expensive. But you don't need to buy a whole coin, portions are fine. Currently you can buy a "bit" (A millionth of a BTC) for around a penny.....

  • Rebranding opportunity (Score:3)

    by dysmal ( 3361085 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @10:12AM (#55977739)

    Nvidia should put buzz words like "blockchain" and "crypto" in the name/descriptions of a line of video cards they're producing with a high margin and let nature take its course.

    "Introducing the NEW Ford Pinto... powered by a BLOCKCHAIN engine with Ford's new CRYPTO door opener and starter mechanism!"

  • you know. They can limit however they want.

  • Trying to avoid a later crash (Score:5, Insightful)

    by e r ( 2847683 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @10:47AM (#55977987)
    Nvidia doesn't mind selling tons of GPUs to whoever has money.
    But what they don't want is for all the $popular_crypto_coin to suddenly crash (and it looks like they're about to) and then flood the market with dirt cheap used GPUs and leave Nvidia in the lurch unable to sell $Gpu->filter('this_year')->get_newest()
    By doing this they can continue the high demand for their products and try to smooth out the coming bumps and dips.
    • if AMD suddenly ramps up production they could devour the gaming market leading to games written specifically for AMD. Right now nVidia has a big performance & stability edge because they can throw more engineers at game companies and because they just plain have more hardware.

      At the moment neither nVidia or AMD wants to take the risk of ramping up production since it'll be a disaster if crypto currencies collapse. But AMD has a long history of slightly off kilter business decisions.

    Re:

      by GrahamJ ( 241784 )

      I was with you right up till you started using PHP ;)

    • You mean now?? HODL the PHYZ bitchez!

      https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/... [thesun.co.uk]

  • I wondered what was going on (Score:3)

    by daveywest ( 937112 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @11:01AM (#55978105)
    My teenager hinted he wants a new build for his birthday next week. I spent some time spec'ing a system last night, but I couldn't find a gpu that wasn't priced about the same as all the rest of the components compbined. Cards that should be around $100 are selling in the $500 range.
    • the system builders can still get cards at a reasonable price. You can get a whole new system for a few hundred over just the card right now. It's crazy.

      You might also look for a used 970 GTX or even a 660/760 if it's for e-sports, just make sure it's from one of the better manufactures (Gigabyte/Asus/MSI). They tend to put some effort into making the cards more durable which reduces the odds of getting a junk board that's had the solder re-flowed in an oven.

  • Holding Stock (Score:3)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @11:04AM (#55978143)

    As much as I hate the idea of some criptominer causing a price rise that would affect me buying my gaming card, let me just say Screw you NVIDIA. You have NO say in what we use your GPU for and neither does the shop owners who you're suggesting ... do what exactly? ... Don't sell us the card if we can't pass a multi choice quiz on gaming culture?

    • Its basically akin to trying to fight ticket scalping.

    • You have NO say in what we use your GPU for

      I agree but it seems that nVidia may need some persuading [slashdot.org].

    • "Nvidia asks retailers to only let shoppers buy two graphics cards at once, rather than selling them everything they have."

      That's all. They aren't asking what you are doing with them, they only ask that vendors limit how many can be bought in an order to improve the chances that more people will be able to obtain them. Their hope is that this makes it easier for their core audience to obtain cards, but they aren't screening for gamers with "gaming culture" quizzes.

  • I always find this kind of stuff funny.

    Left hand "LET THE FREE MARKET SORT IT OUT"

    Right hand "STOP THOSE DAMN MINERS FROM BUYING OUR GAMING CARDS!"

    You can't have it both ways...

    • The free market is nvidia deciding how to handle the product they manufacture and sell. Someone else is free to come in, develop a high powered GPU or ASIC device, and sell to miners.
    • It's a little worse. If there were no government regulations this situation would be repeating itself with medicines, food, fuel, lodging, etc, you and I would be fighting to get potatoes for dinner because some asshole decided to buy all potato stocks to force the price into the stratosphere.
    • The obvious free market choice here is for Nvidia to design a second series of GPUs tailor-made for cryptocurrency mining. Just drop the features mining doesn't need like texture render units, add more of the features mining does need. They already do this sort of parallel product development for gaming cards vs CAD/CAM cards. Although the gaming cards are cheaper than CAD/CAM cards, they have worse performance per dollar at CAD/CAM applications, thus keeping this product differentiation viable.

      They'r

  • Why, the card I have now is 'out of support' as of this year, that means once I go to kernel 4.5+ their proprietary will no longer install. So I will need to use nouveau, which still has some minor issues, but I can deal with the screen 'flashs' I get.

    Nvidia promised to help with nouveau development, but so far nothing 'real' was done by them.

    So, no more Nvidia for me, going forward I will onoy use video vendors that support open source 100%.

  • When I've went there in the past, the store had tiered pricing for the graphics card I wanted. The store would charge $10,000 per card if someone came in and bought more than 4 at a time.

  • ... will just have to adapt [amazonaws.com].

  • You can thank the outrageous interest in cryptocurrency for all of this. Since graphics cards mine cryptocurrency much faster than CPUs, an eager community of get-rich-quick enthusiasts are scooping up graphics cards as fast as they can get them.

    Man what a waste of resources, time and money. Wow. Idiots and their dollars are parted. Does this mean when these people go bankrupt trying to chase cryptocurrency, there will be a glut of used GPU's hitting eBay?

    I will say however, it's surprising NVIDIA is saying "Hey limit sales!" instead of saying, "JACK UP PRICES!" I'd probably gone with the latter if it was my decision. People sucking up GPU's for a worthless endeavor? Double the price. Hell, triple it. Make those GPU's really hurt.

