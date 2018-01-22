New Study Finds No Link Between Violent Video Games and Behavior (dailydot.com) 79
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Daily Dot: Scientists have been investigating the impact of violent video games on behavior for more than two decades, and the results are still being debated. In a 2015 resolution on games, the American Psychological Association reported that multiple studies found a link between violent game exposure and aggressive behavior, though critics at the time questioned the findings. Now, a new study published by researchers at the University of York in the journal Computers in Human Behavior further challenges the connection.
It has long been theorized that exposure to in-game concepts like violence has a "priming" effect on players that ultimately impacts behavior, leading scientists to believe that a player exposed to in-game violence will be more susceptible to displaying such violence in real life. The new study found the exact opposite to be true in some instances. In a series of experiments with a little over 3,000 participants (more than any past study to date), university researchers found that exposure to video game concepts like violence won't necessarily impact behavior. It also found that increasing the realism of violent video games does mean aggressive behavior in gamers will increase.
It's hard to find time to be violent (Score:4, Funny)
Tolerant liberal.
Persecuting them is not gonna make em go away or change their beliefs, dumbass. Look at the black guy who dismantled his local KKK chapter by befriending them and taking to them.
Should we also kill people who claim that everything would be better if only some group or other were murdered en masse?
"Justice with your own hands" always ends in shit, because things like due process are tossed out of the window.
If you have a bunch of people planning to kill one or more people, well, that's what the cops are for.
Yeah how many Wolfenstein players are out in the streets shooting Nazis?
Might explain why there are so few running around in the wild
;)
How about Antifa?
Ok, they're not shooting Nazi's just yet, but their definition of Nazi is pretty much anyone who doesn't agree with them. And they seem to be far more violent towards those people than even Wolfenstein would be allowed to portray.
Playing video games is disconnecting from reality. (Score:2)
My own experience (Score:4, Interesting)
Here's my experience.
When some of my friends were frequently talking about their twice-weekly poker game, I heard them several times and starting thinking about if I might like to play poker. I ended up playing poker with them, twice a week.
Later, was flying home from a business trip in Vegas and wanted something to read on the flight. I ended up with three poker books. Later I put them in my reading room (bathroom). I was always reading *something*, and that month I read about poker. While driving or whatever, I'd think about what I read - think about poker. I ended up writing a poker- playing bot, spending quite a bit of time analyzing poker as I created software that played poker.
I doubt I would have spent thousands of hours on poker had I never starting hearing about it from my friends. I wouldn't have written poker software if I had read model airplane books.
Whatever book I get, I spend several hours reading about it, and several more hours thinking about it. Whichever TV series I'm into, that's what's in my head.
As a teenager, I was into heavy metal music. I constantly had heavy metal themes pumped into my head, so a lot of my thoughts were around topics in the lyrics.
Later, I started listening to Christian music. I find that when I hear a song about forgiveness, I tend to think about forgiveness. When I'm thinking about forgiveness, I'm more likely to forgive. I'm also more likely to be grateful for the forgiveness I've received, if that's what I'm thinking about because that's what I'm hearing on my way to work.
From my experience, it seems obvious that whatever I'm exposed to a lot affects what I think about. What I think about a lot tends to affect what I do.
Does that mean that if I hear you say the words "eat cheese" I'm going to immediately run to go eat cheese? Of course not? But if people are constantly offering me different kinds of cheeses, talking about which cheese goes well with what, I just might try some cheese every so often.
If my mind is on violence several hours per day, sure whatever I think about a lot is going to tend effect what I'm more likely to do.
I feel like the accurate analogy would be you suddenly sitting down and starting to deal a poker table in the middle of a busy street because you're thinking about poker. It's what you think about exactly that counts, not the "area" of thinking you're doing. Even if the area contains violence, thinking doesn't automatically become violence only. Even if the area contains card dealing, thinking doesn't automatically become card dealing only.
In video games, the violence is only the act. The substance comes fr
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
those who spend huge amounts of time playing video games avoid personal growth and avoid connecting with the world.
Do you have any actual evidence for this? Or are you just spouting off the same "conventional wisdom" that is debunked by this study?
Sure, introverts may be socially isolated and play a lot of video games. But that doesn't imply that the games caused the isolation, nor does it imply that the isolation is actually harmful, to the introverts or to the rest of society.
When I was a kid, there were no video games (other than "Pong"), yet we still had socially isolated people, watching Star Trek on TV, reading
When you're sitting on the couch in your underwear playing video games 10 hours a day.
What kind of prissy snob bothers to put on underwear?
Or naked.
;)
"If Pac-Man had affected us as kids, we'd all be running around in dark rooms, munching pills and listening to repetitive electronic music."
* Marcus Brigstocke
Re: (Score:3)
The fact that the study accepted the null hypothesis argues against this being junk science. The flux in the field, with established concepts like priming being vigorously challenged, is actually good sign.
I don't think we need any additional proof that social science is mostly junk science. Priming, intersectionality, trigger warnings all brought to you by these clowns.
I used to think that. My degree is in physics and I got a job later in life teaching community college physics. I got interested in the teaching craft and started taking master's level teaching courses and was forced to read these kinds of studies.
What I learned: The science for learning now humans work is way harder to study in a scientific manner than physics or math. That is, to study correctly. We don't even know how to form the questions well. We didn't even know what all the questions are. Yes, a lot
However wrong phlogiston, Aristotelianism, Ptolemaic astronomy, Dalton and so on are, they don't deserve ridicule because they're the foundation of our learning how the world works. It's the same with social sciences.
It's not about being wrong, it's about being wrong and simultaneously applying that wrongness to change society. They're like monkeys with atomic bombs, poisoning society with psychology the way an a-bomb would with radiation. The ends are little different. Being wrong is great, that's how people learn, being wrong and applying that en mass (or even in their shitty social experiments like MK Ultra) isn't just being wrong, it is wrong.
Is it? Just because the narrative that violent video games causes violence didn't turn out to fit reality, that doesn't mean that violent video games doesn't affect behavior. Granted, it's not just video games, but violence in media, including video games, may beget violence, but desensitizes people to it. That can affect behavior in ways they aren't looking at, like how one reacts to certain news stories - like how one reacts to stories (either way) violence happening throughout the world, which affects
A study ? Made by scientists ? (Score:1)
But aren't all scientists untrusworthy bastards part of a global conspiracy of evil to suck always more grant money from not-at-all-evil governements ?
If you don't trust scientists when they tell you that global warming is caused by human activity, or that diversity of life on earth is the product of evolution through natural selection, or that the universe is 15 billion years old and not six thousand, or that vaccines don't cause autism, then why would you trust them when they tell you that there is no lin
Does NOT Mean (Score:4, Informative)
It also found that increasing the realism of violent video games does mean aggressive behavior in gamers will increase.
This error is in the article as well, but reading on makes it clear that this sentence is missing a 'not'. To wit:
it was expected that those exposed to the more realistic game would choose more violent words. Surprisingly, the researchers found no significant difference between the word choices of players exposed to either game.
This is different how? (Score:2, Insightful)
See also: Comic Books. Nekkid wemmin in magazines. TV. Rock music. Marijuana. Abortion.
Inconsistent (Score:2)
"Violent video games don't promote violence"
"Sexist video games promote sexism"
Pick one.
Re: (Score:2)
Most people who play video games where you get a gun and kill other people, never dream of killing people in real life at all (most, especially non-Americans, don't have guns and have never handled one).
That's quite different from sexism, which many of the above people would indulge in while playing said game - look on youtube for videos of female gamers being harrassed in voice chat while playing games.
Porn is not sexist. (Score:2)
In case that was being implied.
Shooting at blinky dots or a full avatar rendering is nothing more than target practice.
On the other hand, incitement to hate is always a bad thing and can definitely boil over into real and dreadful actions
... so it depends on how the story is presented rather than the topic itself.
What about decreasing? (Score:2)
I find playing an FPS helps burn off some pent up aggression.
Also playing against other really skilled players gives you a great big reality check as to how far you can get with a gun and willpower alone.
Just like watching sports which are proxy battles in which teams "go to war" against each other, or individual sports like boxing, tennis, etc. The viewers participate in the social experience and release their aggressive tendencies through the medium. I think it does lower violent tendencies because they are purged by proxy.
I'm Skeptical of This Particular Study (Score:3)
This study has a few problems. For one, the participants were all adults; the argument is usually that violent video games have a harmful effect on children whose minds are still developing, and these experiments don't assess that. Furthermore, several studies found that short-term aggression was increased by playing violent video games, but there was a lack of evidence for any long-term effects. This experiment didn't study long-term effects, either.
IMO the theories on how violent video games might mentally harm children approach Intelligent Design levels of pseudoscience, pushed by moral guardians who have a knee-jerk "think of the children!" reaction. I've played lots of violent video games, and the ones that most realistically depict violence are pretty disturbing; they make me less likely to want to employ violence, if anything.
What I'd REALLY like to see is if a VR game where you use motion controllers to punch people makes the players more likely to employ punches in real life afterward (in say some roleplay with a dummy where a punch, kick, or handshake can be employed.) I wonder if muscle memory (pressing a button on a Dualshock is nothing like throwing an actual punch) and feeling that the game isn't real (VR takes this away) are the main things stopping a connection between in-game violence and real-life aggressive tendencies. However, there's a big difference between "I'm curious if" and "I'm certain, therefore it must be made illegal immediately." I also chuckle at the idea that 'ragdoll physics' apparently equals 'realism' now; all those hours playing UT2003 and I never realized how REAL it was.
Re:I'm Skeptical of This Particular Study (Score:5, Interesting)
I did see a study done back in the 1990's sort of like what you're describing.
They observed some groups of the kids for some time before bringing in games, and the kids were graded on how many times they acted aggressively (toy-stealing, shoving, hitting, etc). Kids are people. Most are decent and some are jerks.
Then some groups got non-violent video games and some got violent video games.
In the places that got non-violent games, the individual kids aggression levels remained much the same before and after.
In the groups that got violent games, what they observed is that the non-aggressive kids remained the same, but the aggressive kids got worse, and some much worse.
This sort of thing has been born out in other studies in various populations and situations.
It looks to me like healthy people aren't affected by exposure to violent shows, porn, criminal caper TV shows or whatever. People who aren't mentally healthy get worse. I suspect those people whose lives get devoted to playing Everquest, CoD, Warcraft or whatever, would get "addicted" to something else, perhaps poker playing, perhaps collecting Hummel figurines, if the games did not exist.
I read many studies on the topic of media-induced behavior changes, and I am very sure that the people who have an agenda know this about the differing reactions of healthy and non-healthy people and design their studies in such a way to take advantage of this phenomenon.
For example, suppose that the people who did the study I described above chose to not differentiate ( not publish those measurements) between the known violent and non-violent kids, but just published the group's number e.g. "before violent games, the group had 5 assaults per hours, and after there were 10 assaults per hour". If you didn't know that only one kid in the group was doing all the assaults, you would get a different conclusion that if you did know that fact.
Old News (Score:2)
It seems like a study is done every 7 years saying the same thing since the 80s?
Before that it was cartoons...
It seems like a study is done every 7 years saying the same thing since the 80s?
Before that it was cartoons...
It should go away soon... Gamers are getting older and this kinda crap is getting less and less traction as the non-gaming geriatrics are kicking the bucket.
Politicians are starting to realise that gamers are a wealthy(ish) demographic, and that it doesn't pay to piss on or off; least they start loosing votes
Literal violence
Literal.... “You Keep Using That Word, I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means”
No (Score:1)
This study uses proxies. Finding no link between a proxy an violent video games does not disprove that it affects violent behavior.
Apples to oranges.
(Not that I support banning violent videogames, but this headline is junk. typical slashdot trash...)
Studies generally plan to FAIL. (Score:2)
Look, the question is not that hard to do. You want to find out if violent video games have an effect? Do this:
1) Pick one of the worst schools in the nation - one where half the kids end up in jail rather than graduating. Chances are the kids are poor and will make step 2 easier.
2) Get permission from the parents.
3) Split the incoming class into two groups, a control and a violent video game group.
3) Each day, let the kids in the control play for one hour, a non-violent video game, such as Tetris, A
Violent feelings (Score:1)
I never felt like committing violent acts as the result of playing video games, even violent video games. I have had violent urges happen as the result of an OCD micromanaging, stand over your shoulder for 3 hours supervisor who had daddy issues and would say things like, 'you know how I treated you yesterday, that was over the top, but it's my time of the month'. Yeah, its usually things like that that make me start feeling violent, not video games.
Probably (Score:2)
NRA financed study... Can't imagine any person pulling the trigger countless times mowing down people and creating blood baths doesn't get visually and mentally desensitized.
Maybe that state may not be violent but insensible to well, ending a human life by applying deadly force.
But they aren't pulling a trigger, they aren't mowing down people and they aren't creating blood baths. They are just clicking mice, pushing buttons on game-pads or tapping on tablets and phones. I own guns and I have been a member of the NRA before. I've pulled a trigger countless times. However, I've never hurt anyone since I don't have the desire to do so. I'm not a criminal. If I did have that desire I doubt I'd be spending a lot of time playing video games where I would just be clicking on mice and tra
Re: (Score:2)
But they aren't pulling a trigger, they aren't mowing down people and they aren't creating blood baths. They are just clicking mice, pushing buttons on game-pads or tapping on tablets and phones. I own guns and I have been a member of the NRA before. I've pulled a trigger countless times. However, I've never hurt anyone since I don't have the desire to do so. I'm not a criminal. If I did have that desire I doubt I'd be spending a lot of time playing video games where I would just be clicking on mice and trackballs, pushing buttons on game-pads, etc.
You have a visual impression and no clue what it does to your subconscious since it is what it is - sub...
;-)
Any input, be it visual, smell, taste, sound, mental activity thinking interacting with others changes you.
Or - do you want to tell me sitting in front of a screen playing games does not emotionally affect you?
Eye focus fixed to short distance for significant time does nothing? Hmm...
Interesting statement. Of course, my argument was as to whether or not video games made people violent, not as to whether they changed people in some way.
Don't Video Game and Drive (Score:1)
When you play a video game, doesn't need to be a violent one, your brain goes into a state of hyper-arousal. Some games are more intense then others, depends on how long you have been doing it, your age, and if its a new game.
But right after you finish playing, for example GTA, your driving around with a car and not really obeying street laws.
Right when you get done, don't go out and drive a real car, take a few minutes to get back to reality.