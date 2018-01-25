Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications Government The Almighty Buck United States Games Entertainment

The Legislative Fight Over Loot Boxes Expands To Washington State (arstechnica.com) 80

Posted by BeauHD from the randomized-department-name dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The government backlash against video game loot boxes -- the randomized in-game item purchases that some observers and legislators consider a form of gambling -- moved from Hawaii to Washington state earlier this month. That's when a group of three Democratic state senators introduced a bill that would require the state gambling commission to examine loot boxes and determine "whether games and apps containing these mechanisms are considered gambling under Washington law." "What the bill says is, 'Industry, state: sit down to figure out the best way to regulate this,'" Orcas Island Senator and bill coauthor Kevin Ranker told the Tacoma News Tribune. "It is unacceptable to be targeting our children with predatory gambling masked in a game with dancing bunnies or something."

The bill text puts specific focus on the question of whether children who "may be more vulnerable to gambling addiction" should be allowed to access games with loot boxes, and on the question of "transparency" around "the odds of receiving each type of virtual item." The latter point took on additional salience last month as Apple required such odds to be posted alongside games with loot boxes. Actual government regulation of loot boxes in Washington is still a ways off, though. Ranker's bill needs to be approved by the full Washington state legislature (which is narrowly held by Democrats) and be signed by the governor before being referred to the gambling commission. At that point, the commission would have until December 1 to form its recommendations for any regulatory and enforcement system the state might set up.

The Legislative Fight Over Loot Boxes Expands To Washington State More | Reply

The Legislative Fight Over Loot Boxes Expands To Washington State

Comments Filter:

  • Bobcat in a box (Score:3)

    by thebes ( 663586 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @05:11PM (#56003349)

    What about bobcats?

  • What about Chuck E. Cheese? (Score:3)

    by mamono ( 706685 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @05:12PM (#56003359)
    Chuck E. Cheese has been "targeting our children with predatory gambling masked in a game" for decades now.

  • Giant Apple loop hole (Score:3)

    by Mike_EE_U_of_I ( 1493783 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @05:22PM (#56003469)

    The way Apple did it was to require games that sell loot boxes for money to post odds.

    I've never seen a game do this. All games that I've seen sell in game currency and the loot boxes are purchased with that currency. IMHO, Apple introduced something to appear that they are doing something, while actually doing nothing.

    And that makes sense. Apple gets 30% of all the sweet sweet revenue. So they want to appear to be doing something to calm enraged law makers, but actually do nothing to keep the money flowing.

    • You go to Chuck-E-Cheese and you buy a game card with credits on it. You spend a couple of hours "gambling" for crappy in-restaurant tickets. You exchange these tickets for crappy toys. This has been going on for, what, 50 years? Why do we add "on the computer" and get upset?

      • You go to Chuck-E-Cheese and you buy a game card with credits on it. You spend a couple of hours "gambling" for crappy in-restaurant tickets. You exchange these tickets for crappy toys. This has been going on for, what, 50 years? Why do we add "on the computer" and get upset?

        There is no gamble. All machines that give tickets give them regardless of how you play.
        The tickets can be purchased for 1 cent each.
        As a parent I couldn't care less about the tickets, we are there to have some fun playing games.
        But the kids like counting them up and trading them in for some candy or a trinket or something.

        • All machines that give tickets give them regardless of how you play.

          Is there any indication that these tablet games sell boxes with nothing in them?

          The tickets can be purchased for 1 cent each.

          The games are happy to sell you items directly rather than take your chance on the loot box.

          As a parent I couldn't care less about the tickets, we are there to have some fun playing games.

          You aren't a kid. They absolutely care about the tickets. As a parent.

          But the kids like counting them up and trading them in for some candy or a trinket or something.

          And the kids like buying mystery boxes. That's why we're here.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dkman ( 863999 )

          There is no gamble. All machines that give tickets give them regardless of how you play.

          Exactly. And all loot boxes give you loot.

          Most give mediocre stuff, but occasionally you get something cool. You are not required to purchase loot boxes. Some games give them randomly as prizes just for playing with the option to purchase more.

          I don't see the big deal, but I'm not inclined to buy them either.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nasch ( 598556 )

      I don't buy game stuff, but I believe Overwatch sells loot boxes directly. Battlefront 2 I think does the currency thing if I remember right. Rocket League sells keys that are required to open loot boxes, so kind of in between.

  • I feel I'm late to the party but... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by anvilmark ( 259376 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @05:27PM (#56003511)

    How are loot boxes different than collectible card game sets or grab-bag sales at school fundraisers?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      I don't think they are any different from CCG booster packs. You pay $X for a pack, and the only way you'll generally get your money's worth if is the pack has some cards that that you really want or could use. It's subjective, of course... measuring play value in terms of monetary worth, but IME, far more often than not, it's a net loss... and about on par with your odds at a casino.

      Grab bag sales at fundraisers are further different because you are donating money to the fundraiser in the first place

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by asylumx ( 881307 )
      Ya, sounds a lot like buying baseball cards to me. I mean, I hate the concept of loot boxes but I don't think considering it 'gambling' is helping anything.
    • While they are mechanically identical, game cards and grab bags generate a stack of cards and pile of trash. The more you open, the taller the stack and bigger the pile, giving you a sense of "wow, maybe I've bought enough of these and should stop."

      Loot boxes just generate a bunch of icons which always take up the same amount of space. The only indicator that maybe you've bought too many is a little number in the corner of the icon.

      Remember, the problem with gambling isn't the act of gambling itself
    • notices. Also there are explicit exceptions to gambling laws for non-profits, charities and government organizations in many places (which is why churches can do Bingo night). Card games generally publish the odds of getting the merchandise.

      There's also finite limits to the amount of feedback you can give with a card game. You open the pack and that's that. With a video game, especially an online one, there's all sorts of nasty tricks that can be played. Call of Duty for example makes it a point to show

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      How are loot boxes different than collectible card game sets or grab-bag sales at school fundraisers?

      Digital vs physical. You're getting something that has value from a CCG or grab-bag. With a digital lootbox there's not intrinsic value beyond what's in the game, and in many cases they can't be sold/traded/etc. In many cases the odds for CCG's have to be displayed, not so for digital. I think China, Japan and S.Korea are the only countries that require the actual odds listed on the lootbox right now.

  • First they came... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ThomasBHardy ( 827616 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @05:27PM (#56003515)

    At first they came for the loot boxes, and I said nothing because I don't play that game.
    Then they came for the Hatchibles, and I said nothing because I don't have kids.
    Then they came for the Magic The Gathering booster packs and there was no one left to speak for me.

    • For any regulators reading /.: All those things, and Chuck E Cheese, and McDonalds Monopoly, and games with loot drops and a real money auction house (or login credentials not tied immutably to a single human person) are "gambling", but none of them [liebertpub.com] are Gambling [cornell.edu].

      If you want to ban companies from marketing rainbow strobelight Skinner boxes to kids because they're harmful to the kids (and their parents' bank accounts), go for it. With my blessing! But calling in-game orbs and in-game dragon sweaters

  • Something better to do (Score:4)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @05:28PM (#56003535) Homepage

    For the love of god, don't these idiots have something more important to do? How much do we pay these idiots anyway?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

      For the love of god, don't these idiots have something more important to do? How much do we pay these idiots anyway?

      We pay them with votes, but it's a gamble whether our vote gets the legislation we want, so we have to vote for them again and hope for the best.

  • I've pretty much given up gaming after UT3. It just didn't have what the Duke has, but Duke Nukem Forever was not good either. Come get some!

  • What exactly is the problem we are trying to solve (Score:3)

    by Rhacman ( 1528815 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @06:27PM (#56004013)
    Why is this a problem that needs legislation to solve? As a kid I never had access to my parents credit card or accounts. If I wanted something I had to mow a lawn and decide if that was worth blowing on Magic the Gathering cards. If you don't want to spend money on games don't associate your credit card with them. If the game is honestly worth playing then let the whales pay for development and just leech off the F2P content.

    And really, is the person who needs the drop rate on Malibu Darth Vader honestly going to; a) be surprised that it is abysmally small b) do anything differently with that information?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )

      Why is this a problem that needs legislation to solve?

      This isn't about solving anything, this is retribution for intentionally making games shittier. They deserve all the government there to help them they are going to get.

  • Just let 'em play the stock market, that way it'll be perfectly legal.
  • The bill only has three sponsors [wa.gov]. It's scheduled for a public hearing on January 31st and isn't scheduled for an executive session. Bills have to be voted out of committee no later than February 2nd to survive the legislative session. This bill isn't going anywhere beyond the public hearing.

Slashdot Top Deals

We were so poor we couldn't afford a watchdog. If we heard a noise at night, we'd bark ourselves. -- Crazy Jimmy

Close