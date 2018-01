Two More Gamers May Be Charged in Fatal Kansas 'SWAT' Shooting

A newly-released affidavit reveals that money was at stake in a game of Call Of Duty: World War II which led to the fatal real-life police shooting of Andrew Finch. The Wichita Eagle reports:Viner "is considered a suspect in several 'swatting' incidents in Cincinnati," reports the Los Angeles Times , adding that prosecutors are still deciding whether these two gamers should also face criminal charges.Meanwhile, Kansas officials have been informed that the third gamer who actually made the phone call, 25-year-old Tyler Barriss, matches the voice on a fake 2015 bomb threat, and is already the subject of an open investigation by an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.