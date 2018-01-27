Two More Gamers May Be Charged in Fatal Kansas 'SWAT' Shooting (kansas.com) 98
A newly-released affidavit reveals that money was at stake in a game of Call Of Duty: World War II which led to the fatal real-life police shooting of Andrew Finch. The Wichita Eagle reports: Investigators learned that Shane Gaskill, who lives in Wichita, was involved in an online video game with other people when he accidentally [virtually] shot and killed one of his teammates in the online game. The teammate who was killed in the game became "extremely upset" and began talking trash to Gaskill, the affidavit says. The dispute escalated until the teammate, who the document identifies as Casey Viner of North College Hill, Ohio, threatened via Twitter to "SWATT" Gaskill, according to the affidavit. Gaskill replied, "Please try some s---." He then posted the address...
Viner "is considered a suspect in several 'swatting' incidents in Cincinnati," reports the Los Angeles Times, adding that prosecutors are still deciding whether these two gamers should also face criminal charges.
Meanwhile, Kansas officials have been informed that the third gamer who actually made the phone call, 25-year-old Tyler Barriss, matches the voice on a fake 2015 bomb threat, and is already the subject of an open investigation by an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
the (actual) shooter
Is the guy who committed the [real] murder on an unarmed man going to be charged? Or is that workplace mistake?
What makes you think that executing a child is justified?
The brain does not solidify until the early 20's. There should be some lee-way like a 5 year prison sentence. An eye for an eye makes the world blind.
Oh bullshit. There's not a friggin' twenty year old who doesn't know SWATTing is a terrible thing. None except psychopaths like these people.
As for "brain does not solidify until the early 20's". Again, bullshit. You are very purposefully conflating two very, very different things; the course of brain patterns and fucking intelligence and morals.
It's telling that you think a twenty year old is a child. Besides, the bastard was twenty-five. Outside your fake protective shield.
Agreed, and I'll add that if parents actually parented instead of using various gaming devices as surrogate babysitters then we might not have this problem.
Re:the (actual) shooter
Exactly there are more then one problem here.
1. Problem of people swatting others.
2. The police jumping to a swat for these calls
3. The action of the swat police who shot an unarmed man.
4. The person who chose to swat them
5. Taking games so seriously that such retribution is considered.
6. The faults in the 911 to allow for anonymous false calls.
There are a lot of problems going on here. However arresting the guy charged for one of them is a step. However the biggest fear is after they get the guy and charge the. Is case closed with all the other problems still in effect
A police officer is not likely to face prosecution, much less jail time, for an accidental killing unless they were guilty of _gross_ misconduct at the scene. Nor should they, it seems, based on what they could reasonably have believed when they entered the home.
The audio of the 911 call is available at http://www.kansas.com/news/loc... [kansas.com] . The call sounded like a confused man who had just shot one of his parents dead, with other live people in the house. That is a frightfully dangerous situation for everyone
Re:the (actual) shooter
Would shooting someone who may have been a hostage without taking the time to find out who he was constitute gross misconduct?
The only hostages according to the phone call where his mother and sister. In other words women. The person that walked out was male.
The police officer should probably not be a police officer any longer but no he will not get charged. It was reasonable for him to think that lives where at risk.
I find the police hate to be really annoying. Let me explain the concept of intent to you. The officer was intending to save the lives of two hostages. The SWATTER was intending to put people lives at risk for the LO
Re:
This, and, also, let's remove all but the 3 seconds of video that show the actual shooting.
Forget all that preceded and all that followed those 3 seconds.
The man on the porch not only failed to comply, but struck a pose of imminent threat.
NOW let's add back in what was in the mind of the shooter as relayed by dispatch.
The shooting was justified, for those reasons, during that 3 seconds.
Re:the (actual) shooter
If we remove everything before and after, we have a person who is shouted at out of the blue and is told to do something. Most people would be surprised and not do what they are told.
Taking the context away doesn't make the officers reaction any better.
And the arguments from GP fall flat, too.
Why would anybody assume that the situation is exactly as described by the caller? The caller could have lied (he's a self-proclaimed murderer, after all). He could have been wrong assuming that nobody but him and the hostages were in the house. Some neighbor might have come around asking if everything is alright between the call and the arrival of the officers..
If the officers assumed they knew all about the situation just from the call they should be fired for incompetence.
You failed to remain within the boundaries I set.
Don't do that.
You get a redo.
This time, work with the theory that everything that SWAT was told was true .
The perp did not comply and did assume a threatening posture.
Discuss.
Re:
Given the SWAT team member was already aimed at the perp with his gun and literally only had to pull the trigger, I'd wait until the perp went form "threatening posture" to "actually has a gun out and was aiming it at someone" before pullng the trigger. Or, in the case that it's difficult/impossible to determine if he's got a gun (which implies a handgun or the like and he's not spending the several seconds to carefully line it up properly in fro
Re:
That's a bullshit theory. If it we were to stipulate, what you ask as to, we wouldn't need the courts, judges, and juries. If everything the police are told by anonymous callers — and repeat to each other — is truth, then kill/lock up everyone of the accused...
Asking to model based on this "theory" of yours is like calculating a helicopter flight ignoring air-resistance... The proposed theory makes no sense.
The perpetrator of wh
Re: (Score:3)
This time, work with the theory that everything that SWAT was told was true
No, I'm not going to talk about a imaginary scenario that is intentionally tilted in favor of the cops. I'm talking about the situation as it developed in reality, which left an innocent man dead.
The cops couldn't assume that they knew all about the situation, and they should have reacted accordingly, which would include the assumption that somebody innocent could come out of the door.
Re: (Score:2)
"Why would anybody assume that the situation is exactly as described by the caller? "
He had to assume the worst case which is pretty much what was described on the phone.
I still do not get this police hate for this guy. The SWATTER committed an act with full malice. The police did not act with malice.
The law is would have a reasonable person thought that lives where in danger. The answer is yes. Frankly the Swatter should get charged with murder but in the state it happened the act of calling in a false rep
Re: (Score:2)
Imminent threat to the guys behind bullet proof shields, heavily armed and wearing body armour?
Re: (Score:2)
>The man on the porch not only failed to comply, but struck a pose of imminent threat.
No problem. Let's take a look at that. A man sees lights flashing outside and goes to his front door 'Hmmm, that's a bright light. What are they saying? I wonder who they're talking to.'
You want the man who has no idea who has no idea that he's an actor in the drama to present a certain way, when a policeman who's in no immediate danger, 50 yards away and wearing armour, surrounded by colleagues, who've all been drilled
The victim was ordered to surrender and was raising his hands (unlike certain, ahem, Michael Brown). What possible reason was there for shooting him?
Seriously, forget putting yourself in the victim's place — put yourself in the cop's place... And think, what could the victim have done differently to avoid being shot at? And if you can't blame him for anything, then you h
Re: (Score:2)
He reached for his waistband... Where a lot of people tend to put guns.
What could he have done? Kept his hands up. But what could have prevented it?
If the SWATTER never called the called the police setting the entire thing up.
Re: (Score:2)
This kind of situation is precisely why good SWAT departments _practice_ telling friend from foe in training. How much time can an officer allocate for assessing targets on such a call? And how can they distinguish that?
Re: the (actual) shooter
How much time can an officer allocate for assessing targets on such a call?
That very much depends on the target. Sometimes you have loads of time, sometimes you don't even have two seconds. The latter is inherently going to cause innocent casualties in some situations. It doesn't matter how good your judgement, training, or tactics are; there are going to be situations in which you are going to have to make a split second decision, and some subset of those decisions are going to be wrong.
And then you'll end up on YouTube so that millions of morons can scream about how horrible
I don't care what the call sounded like. Are cops too stupid to use their own eyes and ears and what's between them? Or is it even worse than that?
Re:
The gamer who made the swatting call was counting on them being so.
That's a separate issue. He should be charged, as well at the person who made the call. Neither should be out of prison before they have gray hair.
Yeah, we'll focus on your first comment here. There will be plenty of officers who will keep the spotlight on the caller and everyone else involved as they attempt to dismiss an action that ended a mans life as a "separate issue" until it is long forgotten by the public.
I'll bet money the actions of SWAT get swept under the rug. Watch and see.
Amusing because you could say excatly the same thing about the swatter.
> he was just doing his job as trained
Yank cops are actually trained these days?
Re:You miss the point...
They are both responsible for their own parts however there is one large difference: the swatter acted with malice. He intended harm.
The officer was responding as part of his job, how he handled it is a separate part of this fucked up situation.
LOL (Score:2)
The SWAT team clearly has a major attitude problem as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course. This is a larger problem but the swatter part is unique to this case.
:)
Usually the police are shooting people because of mistaken reports of threats not imaginary (*insert laugh or cry*)
Re: (Score:2)
The officer was responding as part of his job, how he handled it is a separate part of this fucked up situation.
The only final, irrevocable, irreparable act in the entire situation is the officer aiming his weapon at the victim and pulling the trigger. This was the ultimate go/no-go, life or death decision, and it was made incorrectly. If we are not going to hold the shooter responsible, we might as well just send a robot to execute every suspect. The human is there to not pull the trigger.
Re: (Score:2)
If we are not going to hold the shooter responsible,
Why should the shooter be held responsible when the ONLY reason he was there was because of the moronic snowflake who made the call in the first place? Had the snowflake not gone off the deep end because of a simple game and made the call, none of this would have happened.
The only one responsible for this man's death is the coward who had done this same stunt several times before and gotten away with it.
Re: (Score:2)
Still. The police involved will not be charged. There is no rioting or civil unrest to sacrifice an officer for.
Additionally, this development offers up more folks to share the blame, shifting the focus in the conversation from flaws in police tactical exploi
Re: (Score:2)
If you think the officer will go to jail over this you need to look at the seemingly constant stream of stories of police shootings of unarmed people being either not charged or acquitted.
I would bet 1000 dollars he wont be convicted of anything. Probably wont even get fired.
Game switch... (Score:1)
...from CoD WWII to GTA XXVI, prison VR3D odorama edition.
Caller ID, police attitudes, and punishment
1. Caller ID - it's broken. Unauthenticated caller ID and caller ID spoofing should be treated as a crime since scam artists continue to take over unprotected VoIP gateways. Nothing should be connected to the PSTN without a certificate issued by the PSTN provider, period. This way there's at least some traceability and requires someone to have come on premises or seriously violated the chain of trust far beyond the skiddie level that these little bastards engage in.
2. Police attitudes - militarization of police is rampant with surplus war equipment like MRAPS, Hollywood movie style takedowns and insufficiently-vetted police officers with mental stability issues. Some modicum of rational assessment of a situation without automatically deploying people is necessary. Laser listening devices on windows, drones, or maybe just walking up to the door. It can't be break in, throw flashbangs and yell like a lunatic getting the innocent occupants to play Simon says until they can't comply and someone innocent gets shot any more.
3. Punishment - this one is simple. You SWAT, you get twenty years for each instance consecutive. Someone dies because of a swatting, you're guilty of murder and you get life imprisonment. But wait, you say you have some kind of mental disability? Well no problem, you'll just be committed to a mental facility until your condition is eliminated without drugs. Oh, and are you a provider of a gateway to the PSTN or other services that connect to police and don't work to get this done? You lose your license to operate.
So many people, including myself, are tired of this nonsense. Legislators, law enforcement and telecom companies need to start working together to prevent these things. Otherwise I say they should all be held complicit along with the perpetrators of SWAT incidents in the crimes. It is sheer lunacy that this hasn't been addressed at multiple levels yet.
Re: (Score:2)
2: This seems to be the big problem. The police could have done one of seemingly countless things to avoid this. Asking someone to come outside with a fucking megaphone while you are behind a bullet proof shield seems fairly reasonable with 2 seconds of thought. Why does the military have stricter rules of engagement with non citizens than the police do with citizens?? Its crazy.
3: Punishing someone doesn't stop it happening. Sure he should be punished but the events would still have happened.
3: Really? If any of these guys had been in jail for their previous SWATings or bomb threats, then Andrew Finch would still be alive.
It took repeat murder attempts, also called SWATings, before they successfully killed someone - and they could have been stopped at any time by the police and the courts taking these criminals seriously and punishing them for their crimes.
Re: (Score:2)
seriously and punishing them for their crimes
Didn't work. Evidently Barriss had spent two years in jail for making bomb threats. But he was released early to relieve prison overcrowding.
It all comes down to the lack of responsibility on the part of state and local governments to contain their riff-raff. They need to pay for a large part of the damages here. And that payment needs to come out of the pockets or some of the pet projects in the liberal shitholes in CA. And when they ask where their new schools are or why their lights start to go off in t
Re: (Score:2)
It all comes down to the lack of responsibility on the part of state and local governments to contain their riff-raff.
Much of our riff-raff moved here from out of state. Y'all can have them back. Also, if you only pursue the goal of locking up people who cause you problems, you're just going to have to keep locking people up. What about caring for their needs? We try to do that here in California, but it's difficult while we keep sending our tax money to the feds to be distributed to shithole states that hate us.
Re: (Score:2)
What about caring for their needs?
Don't care.
And once all that 'out of state' riff-raff figures out that CA is no longer a deep pocket for GibsMeDats, they'll go back home.
Re: (Score:2)
What about caring for their needs?
Don't care.
That's why we can't have nice things. Share your wealth with them, or they will share their poverty with you.
And once all that 'out of state' riff-raff figures out that CA is no longer a deep pocket for GibsMeDats, they'll go back home.
Even if we stopped caring for people in California, the weather would still keep them here. You can sleep in a ditch and not freeze to death in much of this state.
Why does the military have stricter rules of engagement with non citizens than the police do with citizens?
Because the police must act (almost) instantly, engaging the bad citizens and protecting the good citizens, (usually) simultaneously - for the military it is much simpler: if we not get engaged by the enemy in their own terms, we will engage the enemy in our own terms... hopefully avoiding friendly/neutral losses.
I am a Greek. I have served (as a conscript - all Greek males must serve in the military) in the Greek Special Forces as a "free shooter" (a little less than a "sniper", and little more than a "des
Re: Caller ID, police attitudes, and punishment
The reality is that the really good shooters are not in the military but in the police.
I served, and I also trained with police "SWAT" type teams; in my experience this isn't really true. Police snipers are quite good; I guess you could argue that they might be better than military snipers, but at that level "better" means differences which are largely insignificant, so I would say that the two are on-par.
The rest of the cops I trained with were really nothing special; they train at short distances (200 meters or less) so, if anything, they seemed to be worse shooters than most of my guys.
T
Re: (Score:2)
Its not the aiming of the officer that I think is subpar
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Who were they protecting?
"When police arrived, they shot and killed 28-year-old Andrew Finch after he exited the residence and reached toward his waistband."
It sounds like from the reporting that they were defending themselves. Even if he had a gun, there was no hostages there.
This is why I ask why police can shoot at someone first when generally the military have to be fired at first.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Surely the police should try their own citizens with more caution than non citizens (not th
Re: (Score:2)
1. Wouldn't work. Any halfway-intelligent SWATer has a library of low-tech ways to make an untraceable call. There's a piece of archaic technology called a 'payphone' for a start. If that's not available, you just need a ladder - it's easy to climb a pole and hook into a random pair of wires up there. Besides, there are times when there are legitimate reasons for wanting to deliver an anonymous message.
2. Is the real area where reform is needed.
3. No threat of punishment will deter idiots. They think themse
Re: (Score:2)
1. Yes, no system is unbreakable. But the barrier of entry needs to be raised to rule out the halfway intelligent.
2. No question reform is needed, but as has been pointed out by many posters in this story, the police lacked the intent to do harm. Its just like a gun / weapon. The gun lacks intent / motive. The person wielding the weapon has the far bigger share of the blame. Taking away the weapon will just cause the person with intent to reach for a different weapon.
3. Threat of punishment may not deter
Let's not forget underfunding (Score:2)
What about the triggerman?
You know, the one who actually shot an unidentified person.
What if this is a conspiracy to commit murder? Would you SWAT your friend if he shot you in a video game? Sounds unlikely because players die thousands of times in these FPS games and it's no big deal. What if this is three people conspiring to murder someone using SWAT then lying that it was "nothing," a prank. Why should anyone believe liars? The SWATer, Bariss, is an expert liar as you can tell in his 911 call. The police believed him and killed someone.
Bottom line: what solid evidence exists that this i
Re: (Score:2)
If you were to line up the people in order of their responsibility for the result, he'd be in the lineup, but at the back, behind the people responsible for his hiring and training him. Also the people responsible for militarizing the police force.
SWAT was popularized in the 60s due to fear of political unrest by minorities. LA forrmed its squad -- immensely influential because of its impact on popular entertainment -- in the wake of the Watts riots. One of the earliest uses of SWAT was against peaceful
Re: (Score:2)
Straw man much?
Re: (Score:2)
If you were to line up the people in order of their responsibility for the result, he'd be in the lineup, but at the back, behind the people responsible for his hiring and training him. Also the people responsible for militarizing the police force.
If that's true, then you might as well send drones to shoot people in the face. But wait, the guy behind the trigger is there to not pull the trigger when pulling the trigger is not warranted. If all we wanted was the trigger pulled, we could use a sentry gun.
In my book, here's the order in which we should assign blame: #1 is the trigger man, he aimed the weapon and pulled the trigger. #2 is the swatter, he made the fraudulent phone call. #3 is the police industrial complex that encouraged the trigger man t
Who is at fault?
Why is the focus on these gamers? Yes they are probably losers who have no life but that doesn't change the fact the SWAT team murdered this guy not some gamer or a phone call to police. This should ignite a debate about how the police continue to militarize and raid (often times the wrong place) people homes. What happened to police putting their life on the line to save innocents? This POS cop murdered an unarmed man because he wasn't willing to risk his life for innocents. The police are the problem
Go after phone companies too...
This shit called spoofing numbers needs to be fixed.
A false call to the police shouldn't cause death
The systemic problem here is that it shouldn't be possible for a false call to the police to put someone's life at risk.
I've got a teenage daughter who likes exploring abandoned buildings. (There are whole websites dedicated to this [detroiturbex.com], and we're thinking about taking a trip to go on some of the tours at that link.) A couple of years ago she and a friend were picked up by the police as they were leaving one.
When I went in to pick her up, an officer gave her a lecture about how dangerous it could be. "We could
Violent video games do not increase violence
Slashdot posted the study the other day. This is unbelievable.
Everyone involved should be eternally teamkilled
As a gamer, I hope their eventual probation or parole involves every gamer they come in contact with teamkilling them mercilessly and twich'ing every single instance.