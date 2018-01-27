Two More Gamers May Be Charged in Fatal Kansas 'SWAT' Shooting (kansas.com) 50
A newly-released affidavit reveals that money was at stake in a game of Call Of Duty: World War II which led to the fatal real-life police shooting of Andrew Finch. The Wichita Eagle reports: Investigators learned that Shane Gaskill, who lives in Wichita, was involved in an online video game with other people when he accidentally [virtually] shot and killed one of his teammates in the online game. The teammate who was killed in the game became "extremely upset" and began talking trash to Gaskill, the affidavit says. The dispute escalated until the teammate, who the document identifies as Casey Viner of North College Hill, Ohio, threatened via Twitter to "SWATT" Gaskill, according to the affidavit. Gaskill replied, "Please try some s---." He then posted the address...
Viner "is considered a suspect in several 'swatting' incidents in Cincinnati," reports the Los Angeles Times, adding that prosecutors are still deciding whether these two gamers should also face criminal charges.
Meanwhile, Kansas officials have been informed that the third gamer who actually made the phone call, 25-year-old Tyler Barriss, matches the voice on a fake 2015 bomb threat, and is already the subject of an open investigation by an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Is the guy who committed the [real] murder on an unarmed man going to be charged? Or is that workplace mistake?
What makes you think that executing a child is justified?
The brain does not solidify until the early 20's. There should be some lee-way like a 5 year prison sentence. An eye for an eye makes the world blind.
Agreed, and I'll add that if parents actually parented instead of using various gaming devices as surrogate babysitters then we might not have this problem.
Exactly there are more then one problem here.
1. Problem of people swatting others.
2. The police jumping to a swat for these calls
3. The action of the swat police who shot an unarmed man.
4. The person who chose to swat them
5. Taking games so seriously that such retribution is considered.
6. The faults in the 911 to allow for anonymous false calls.
There are a lot of problems going on here. However arresting the guy charged for one of them is a step. However the biggest fear is after they get the guy and char
A police officer is not likely to face prosecution, much less jail time, for an accidental killing unless they were guilty of _gross_ misconduct at the scene. Nor should they, it seems, based on what they could reasonably have believed when they entered the home.
The audio of the 911 call is available at http://www.kansas.com/news/loc... [kansas.com] . The call sounded like a confused man who had just shot one of his parents dead, with other live people in the house. That is a frightfully dangerous situation for everyone
Would shooting someone who may have been a hostage without taking the time to find out who he was constitute gross misconduct?
The only hostages according to the phone call where his mother and sister. In other words women. The person that walked out was male.
The police officer should probably not be a police officer any longer but no he will not get charged. It was reasonable for him to think that lives where at risk.
I find the police hate to be really annoying. Let me explain the concept of intent to you. The officer was intending to save the lives of two hostages. The SWATTER was intending to put people lives at risk for the LO
This, and, also, let's remove all but the 3 seconds of video that show the actual shooting.
Forget all that preceded and all that followed those 3 seconds.
The man on the porch not only failed to comply, but struck a pose of imminent threat.
NOW let's add back in what was in the mind of the shooter as relayed by dispatch.
The shooting was justified, for those reasons, during that 3 seconds.
This kind of situation is precisely why good SWAT departments _practice_ telling friend from foe in training. How much time can an officer allocate for assessing targets on such a call? And how can they distinguish that?
I don't care what the call sounded like. Are cops too stupid to use their own eyes and ears and what's between them? Or is it even worse than that?
Amusing because you could say excatly the same thing about the swatter.
> he was just doing his job as trained
Yank cops are actually trained these days?
Re:You miss the point... (Score:4, Insightful)
They are both responsible for their own parts however there is one large difference: the swatter acted with malice. He intended harm.
The officer was responding as part of his job, how he handled it is a separate part of this fucked up situation.
Still. The police involved will not be charged. There is no rioting or civil unrest to sacrifice an officer for.
Additionally, this development offers up more folks to share the blame, shifting the focus in the conversation from flaws in police tactical exploi
If you think the officer will go to jail over this you need to look at the seemingly constant stream of stories of police shootings of unarmed people being either not charged or acquitted.
I would bet 1000 dollars he wont be convicted of anything. Probably wont even get fired.
Game switch... (Score:1)
...from CoD WWII to GTA XXVI, prison VR3D odorama edition.
Caller ID, police attitudes, and punishment (Score:5, Interesting)
1. Caller ID - it's broken. Unauthenticated caller ID and caller ID spoofing should be treated as a crime since scam artists continue to take over unprotected VoIP gateways. Nothing should be connected to the PSTN without a certificate issued by the PSTN provider, period. This way there's at least some traceability and requires someone to have come on premises or seriously violated the chain of trust far beyond the skiddie level that these little bastards engage in.
2. Police attitudes - militarization of police is rampant with surplus war equipment like MRAPS, Hollywood movie style takedowns and insufficiently-vetted police officers with mental stability issues. Some modicum of rational assessment of a situation without automatically deploying people is necessary. Laser listening devices on windows, drones, or maybe just walking up to the door. It can't be break in, throw flashbangs and yell like a lunatic getting the innocent occupants to play Simon says until they can't comply and someone innocent gets shot any more.
3. Punishment - this one is simple. You SWAT, you get twenty years for each instance consecutive. Someone dies because of a swatting, you're guilty of murder and you get life imprisonment. But wait, you say you have some kind of mental disability? Well no problem, you'll just be committed to a mental facility until your condition is eliminated without drugs. Oh, and are you a provider of a gateway to the PSTN or other services that connect to police and don't work to get this done? You lose your license to operate.
So many people, including myself, are tired of this nonsense. Legislators, law enforcement and telecom companies need to start working together to prevent these things. Otherwise I say they should all be held complicit along with the perpetrators of SWAT incidents in the crimes. It is sheer lunacy that this hasn't been addressed at multiple levels yet.
2: This seems to be the big problem. The police could have done one of seemingly countless things to avoid this. Asking someone to come outside with a fucking megaphone while you are behind a bullet proof shield seems fairly reasonable with 2 seconds of thought. Why does the military have stricter rules of engagement with non citizens than the police do with citizens?? Its crazy.
3: Punishing someone doesn't stop it happening. Sure he should be punished but the events would still have happened.
3: Really? If any of these guys had been in jail for their previous SWATings or bomb threats, then Andrew Finch would still be alive.
It took repeat murder attempts, also called SWATings, before they successfully killed someone - and they could have been stopped at any time by the police and the courts taking these criminals seriously and punishing them for their crimes.
Why does the military have stricter rules of engagement with non citizens than the police do with citizens?
Because the police must act (almost) instantly, engaging the bad citizens and protecting the good citizens, (usually) simultaneously - for the military it is much simpler: if we not get engaged by the enemy in their own terms, we will engage the enemy in our own terms... hopefully avoiding friendly/neutral losses.
I am a Greek. I have served (as a conscript - all Greek males must serve in the military) in the Greek Special Forces as a "free shooter" (a little less than a "sniper", and little more than a "des
1. Wouldn't work. Any halfway-intelligent SWATer has a library of low-tech ways to make an untraceable call. There's a piece of archaic technology called a 'payphone' for a start. If that's not available, you just need a ladder - it's easy to climb a pole and hook into a random pair of wires up there. Besides, there are times when there are legitimate reasons for wanting to deliver an anonymous message.
2. Is the real area where reform is needed.
3. No threat of punishment will deter idiots. They think themse
What about the triggerman? (Score:4)
You know, the one who actually shot an unidentified person.
What if this is a conspiracy to commit murder? Would you SWAT your friend if he shot you in a video game? Sounds unlikely because players die thousands of times in these FPS games and it's no big deal. What if this is three people conspiring to murder someone using SWAT then lying that it was "nothing," a prank. Why should anyone believe liars? The SWATer, Bariss, is an expert liar as you can tell in his 911 call. The police believed him and killed someone.
Bottom line: what solid evidence exists that this i
If you were to line up the people in order of their responsibility for the result, he'd be in the lineup, but at the back, behind the people responsible for his hiring and training him. Also the people responsible for militarizing the police force.
SWAT was popularized in the 60s due to fear of political unrest by minorities. LA forrmed its squad -- immensely influential because of its impact on popular entertainment -- in the wake of the Watts riots. One of the earliest uses of SWAT was against peaceful
Who is at fault? (Score:1)
Why is the focus on these gamers? Yes they are probably losers who have no life but that doesn't change the fact the SWAT team murdered this guy not some gamer or a phone call to police. This should ignite a debate about how the police continue to militarize and raid (often times the wrong place) people homes. What happened to police putting their life on the line to save innocents? This POS cop murdered an unarmed man because he wasn't willing to risk his life for innocents. The police are the problem
Go after phone companies too... (Score:1)
This shit called spoofing numbers needs to be fixed.