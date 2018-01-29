Longest-standing Video Game Record Declared 'Impossible,' Thrown Out After 35 Years (polygon.com) 66
Twin Galaxies, the video game record keeper and official source for Guinness World Records, has declared one of the oldest gaming world records invalid after 35 years. From a report: Player Todd Rogers has been stripped of his world record for finishing the simple Atari 2600 racing game Dragster, after months of debate over his completion time. "Based on the complete body of evidence presented in this official dispute thread, Twin Galaxies administrative staff has unanimously decided to remove all of Todd Rogers' scores as well as ban him from participating in our competitive leaderboards," reads a post on the Twin Galaxies forum from the organization's staff. That's a major blow to a prolific record holder, whose career stretches back to the earliest days of console gaming. Rogers courted controversy with his oldest record, however -- and it directly caused his ban. In 1982, Rogers submitted to Activision's official fan newsletter a time of 5.51 seconds, which the company recognized in print, awarding Rogers a patch Twin Galaxies later added Rogers to its own leaderboards in 2001, and Guinness World Records awarded the player with the honor of holding the world's longest-standing gaming record in April 2017.
How do you figure that?
And how did he file for the record?
I mean if you write it by hand, my hand written 5.51 would read 5.57 for an american.
Could his Computer be a hair faster, or the timer a bit slower?
I mean it is a 2600, not quite a Real Time system. If the CPU was clocked up (even by accident) 1/20th of a second, difference is possible.
If the 2600 was clocked up the video signal would also be clocked up and the timer would also be clocked up.
The 2600 does not have a real-time clock. The game only tracks time according to how many video frames were generated.
The game only tracks time according to how many video frames were generated.
Is it possible that some frames were lost, or failed to be generated?
0.06 seconds is a pretty tight margin.... it's not like the fastest possible was 5 seconds, and he was claiming 1 second with no explanation.
Do the rules preclude using an external timer? Could also be a transcription error or other honest mistake. Was there no proof of the score included with the submission?
The guy was a prolific cheater who use a friend (who's now in jail for fraud) to verify his scores or submitted them himself (he worked for Twin Galaxies). If you watch the video in the article there's a lengthy and thorough pile of evidence.
Possible there may had some problem with the Memory (something not-unheard of) where the memory segment that is taking the counter for the clock wasn't getting updated all the time.
Or when it counted the frames it had a floating point error.
Faster Colsole would have messed up NTSC Output. (Score:3)
Interesting thought - I just took a quick look at the schematics of the CX2600 & CX2600A gaming systems at: http://www.atariage.com/2600/a... [atariage.com]
and saw that there is only one main system clock which is roughly 3.58MHz - that means that this clock is not only used for the processor but for the video signal's NTSC colour burst (3.579545MHz).. I can't find a reference to the exact colour burst frequency tolerance (I thought it was around 20ppm or around 70hz) that is required for a proper TV signal output.
Well... we're talking late 1970s here. TVs surely could have lots of variance. Most even had vhold and lots of other such knob adjustments, and I think the set I played the 2600 on first, even had tubes!
I agree it doesn't seem likely -- but, I don't think it's even remotely impossible for a set to get a sync on an off signal here...
Old time TV sets were fully analogue.
There is no 'tolarance' for frequencies, everything that goes through the capacitors ends up on the screen.
As long as all the signals are coherent in relation to each other (the electron beam jumps to the next line at the end of the line and not in between) a TV will render a screen or a sequence of screens just fine in a HUGE soectrum of frequencies.
I had a NEC myltisynch 3D and an Arcon Archimedes, we run that combo in any thinkable weird screen set up the NEC could ha
Any chance it was a PAL version of the game console, where the clock divider is different, and thus it shows fewer frames per second?
Not sure if you care, but the best possible score is 5.57 seconds. That's how he got found out.
So his crappy early 1980s dot matrix printer and/or used up ink ribbon lost a few dots and the 7 looked like a 1?
Re:Long write-up... (Score:5, Informative)
Many of his other scores were under suspicion too because they were either outrageously high (like 1,110,500 in Fathom where the next highest score was 152 and the game ends after 7 rounds so you can't cheese it for points) or outright impossible (his Barnstorm score was proven bogus when someone removed all the obstacles in the game and they still couldn't come close to the score he claimed). He also submitted a lot of scores that ended with the wrong digit (like ending in 50 when the game only awarded points by 100's). So after a lot of reviews they determined that he cheated once too often and banned him for life. I'm sure some of his scores were actually legitimate (he's a good player from what I've read) but when you cheat once then all your scores have to go.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe he altered the photo in his shop.
Re: (Score:2)
It's easy to manually edit photos, if you have your own photo lab and know how...
And we're not talking about adding someone into the scene, or anything large scale -- just adding a bit of length to the top of the 1. I bet his high school / whatever had a photo lab, and I bet he took the pic in black and white even.
Re: (Score:2)
Could have been using a different cartridge, or doctored the system or cartridge or display, then took the photo.
If you're sophisticated enough you could also (maybe) pass the video out through an analog filter circuit of some sort that would tamper with certain scanlines before they go to the monitor.
Re: (Score:2)
but when you cheat once then all your scores have to go.
How about.... "Show me video and live proof for all your other scores by playing on a copy of the game and system provided and supervised by an independent 3rd party (to ensure no tampering), And it's gone, until after you achieve a score that shows what you claimed is possible ?"
How about: "Jesus fuck, it's a game. A GAME, not a secret recruitment test to pilot alien spaceships for real. Play it for FUN and don't take it so seriously."
Most organizations would try to cover up such flaws instead of announcing major corrections. For that I applaud them.
Then again... does anyone really care? Is this merely a publicity stunt?
Then again... does anyone really care? Is this merely a publicity stunt?
It might be a way of publicly shaming him, since it's unlikely people would keep track of changes in the record after him holding it for so long.
Pretty much. Somehow he became the 'golden boy' of classic gaming high scores and they decided it was in their best interests to keep his cheating a secret. People knew, but either they were pressured to keep their mouths shut or were friends of his and just looked the other way. Unfortunately for them, people kept digging and finding more and more evidence of irregularities and eventually they couldn't keep
My father and I used to play an Atari game called Space Race where you had to run through an asteroid field. I forget what our high score was for most of the time we played it but one day I absolutely tromped anything we'd ever had before by 50% but not only that I learned a new way to play it and could reproduce it though I knew my dad wouldn't believe it at all without proof and he wasn't into waiting to see me play it.....so I played again and recorded it on our VCR(and beat it by even 1 more point than
Tool-assisted means in an emulator. The vast majority of emulators are at most cycle-accurate, which in some cases changes observable behaviour. Also, it's possible it was a different version of the game -- a lot of game rips are not bit-to-bit identical; versions for different markets notoriously have slight or not-so-slight alterations beyond just translated messages. Likewise, PAL vs SECAM vs NTSC have different timings that often alter the game.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
All of that was investigated and discussed in the 271 page Twin Galaxies forum thread linked from the article, as well as in other places like TASVideos (where the tool assisted run was published.) Every known version of the game has been disassembled and analyzed, including looking for things like regional differences. 2600 emulation is very well understood at this point in time.
It's possible that all of this analysis had an error in it, of course; but you'd need to do better than some vague "what if"s a
Tool-assisted means in an emulator. The vast majority of emulators are at most cycle-accurate, which in some cases changes observable behaviour. Also, it's possible it was a different version of the game -- a lot of game rips are not bit-to-bit identical; versions for different markets notoriously have slight or not-so-slight alterations beyond just translated messages. Likewise, PAL vs SECAM vs NTSC have different timings that often alter the game.
Possibly, but were a lot of discrepancies and impossible scores entered, I think one record had a value of like 15,000,000 exactly where the other top scores were in the thousands. And most of the records were recorded under very dubious circumstances (with his friend as the referee and only witness).
I suspect Twin Galaxies knew a lot of the records were bogus, but a celebrity is better PR than a cheating scandal.
Tool-assisted means in an emulator. The vast majority of emulators are at most cycle-accurate, which in some cases changes observable behaviour. Also, it's possible it was a different version of the game -- a lot of game rips are not bit-to-bit identical; versions for different markets notoriously have slight or not-so-slight alterations beyond just translated messages. Likewise, PAL vs SECAM vs NTSC have different timings that often alter the game.
Yeah, I was wondering too if they were miss something.
I'm not saying the guy is legit, but I still wonder if Todd Rogers really cheated and if all those people analysing the record are forgetting a little detail like that.
Still, since the only proof he have is a picture of the score, it's pretty poor since he could have hacked the memory to achieve it.
What you said about emulators might be true, but is immaterial.
He was found out because they looked at the code and found it mathematically impossible for the code to generate that time.
Many other techniques are used to find cheaters. Some of them double-down and have everything removed from the leaderboards as not only being cheats, but haven't learned to stop lying. Others have confessed, and recreated some of their legitimate scores.
Here's a pretty good video about speed-run cheaters. [youtube.com]
Mathematically impossible on correct hardware. Not necessarily on the piece he had. 2600 hardware wasn't anywhere close to reliable, and timing errors were prevalent.
And, analyzing just the source code is not always enough. For example, given the following:
size_t v = n + offset + page_address(page) - page_address(head);
if (likely(n <= v && v <= (PAGE_SIZE << compound_order
For having the longest standing video game record being declared impossible.
That was one explanation for it, but he said that he got the same score at least two other times. So even if the first score was just a typo, he ran with the lie.
I could see his machine being a bit overworked and perhaps there was something not 100.01% right in the hardware anymore. Maybe it clocked slightly different or something.
But his statement about starting in second gear when a code review says that's not possible makes it really suspect.
Occam's razor in me says - crappy TV in 1980 and a 7 looked like a 1
If you want more info these videos are great.
Some more info [youtube.com] about the other sketchy high score stuff this guy has been up to. Dragster is just the tip of the iceberg.
Ben Heck builds some TAS hardware to attempt to verify the 5.51 Dragster record, using feedback from Todd Rogers himself. The attempt ultimately fails, with Todd's help only getting a 5.6-5.7 while plugging data in from deniers of Rogers' record worked first try for a 5.57 (not counting a data entry mistake).Part 1- Building the hardware [youtube.com] Part 2 [youtube.com]
Watch "The King of Kong" if you want to get a flavor for what the competitive video game community is like. The people who make up the players and judges are, oh, how to say it politely, different.