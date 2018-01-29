Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Longest-standing Video Game Record Declared 'Impossible,' Thrown Out After 35 Years (polygon.com) 66

Posted by msmash from the end-of-an-era dept.
Twin Galaxies, the video game record keeper and official source for Guinness World Records, has declared one of the oldest gaming world records invalid after 35 years. From a report: Player Todd Rogers has been stripped of his world record for finishing the simple Atari 2600 racing game Dragster, after months of debate over his completion time. "Based on the complete body of evidence presented in this official dispute thread, Twin Galaxies administrative staff has unanimously decided to remove all of Todd Rogers' scores as well as ban him from participating in our competitive leaderboards," reads a post on the Twin Galaxies forum from the organization's staff. That's a major blow to a prolific record holder, whose career stretches back to the earliest days of console gaming. Rogers courted controversy with his oldest record, however -- and it directly caused his ban. In 1982, Rogers submitted to Activision's official fan newsletter a time of 5.51 seconds, which the company recognized in print, awarding Rogers a patch Twin Galaxies later added Rogers to its own leaderboards in 2001, and Guinness World Records awarded the player with the honor of holding the world's longest-standing gaming record in April 2017.

  • Most organizations would try to cover up such flaws instead of announcing major corrections. For that I applaud them.

    Then again... does anyone really care? Is this merely a publicity stunt?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      Then again... does anyone really care? Is this merely a publicity stunt?

      It might be a way of publicly shaming him, since it's unlikely people would keep track of changes in the record after him holding it for so long.

  • Space Race... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    My father and I used to play an Atari game called Space Race where you had to run through an asteroid field. I forget what our high score was for most of the time we played it but one day I absolutely tromped anything we'd ever had before by 50% but not only that I learned a new way to play it and could reproduce it though I knew my dad wouldn't believe it at all without proof and he wasn't into waiting to see me play it.....so I played again and recorded it on our VCR(and beat it by even 1 more point than

  • not the same machine (Score:4, Informative)

    by KiloByte ( 825081 ) on Monday January 29, 2018 @03:38PM (#56028941)

    Tool-assisted means in an emulator. The vast majority of emulators are at most cycle-accurate, which in some cases changes observable behaviour. Also, it's possible it was a different version of the game -- a lot of game rips are not bit-to-bit identical; versions for different markets notoriously have slight or not-so-slight alterations beyond just translated messages. Likewise, PAL vs SECAM vs NTSC have different timings that often alter the game.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      All of that was investigated and discussed in the 271 page Twin Galaxies forum thread linked from the article, as well as in other places like TASVideos (where the tool assisted run was published.) Every known version of the game has been disassembled and analyzed, including looking for things like regional differences. 2600 emulation is very well understood at this point in time.

      It's possible that all of this analysis had an error in it, of course; but you'd need to do better than some vague "what if"s a

      Possibly, but were a lot of discrepancies and impossible scores entered, I think one record had a value of like 15,000,000 exactly where the other top scores were in the thousands. And most of the records were recorded under very dubious circumstances (with his friend as the referee and only witness).

      I suspect Twin Galaxies knew a lot of the records were bogus, but a celebrity is better PR than a cheating scandal.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Eloking ( 877834 )

      Yeah, I was wondering too if they were miss something.

      I'm not saying the guy is legit, but I still wonder if Todd Rogers really cheated and if all those people analysing the record are forgetting a little detail like that.

      Still, since the only proof he have is a picture of the score, it's pretty poor since he could have hacked the memory to achieve it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bugnuts ( 94678 )

      What you said about emulators might be true, but is immaterial.

      He was found out because they looked at the code and found it mathematically impossible for the code to generate that time.

      Many other techniques are used to find cheaters. Some of them double-down and have everything removed from the leaderboards as not only being cheats, but haven't learned to stop lying. Others have confessed, and recreated some of their legitimate scores.

      Here's a pretty good video about speed-run cheaters. [youtube.com]

      • Mathematically impossible on correct hardware. Not necessarily on the piece he had. 2600 hardware wasn't anywhere close to reliable, and timing errors were prevalent.

        And, analyzing just the source code is not always enough. For example, given the following:
        size_t v = n + offset + page_address(page) - page_address(head);

        if (likely(n <= v && v <= (PAGE_SIZE << compound_order

  • It really took 35 years... 35 YEARS to figure out that it was physically impossible, and deemed invalid?

  • For having the longest standing video game record being declared impossible.

  • I could see his machine being a bit overworked and perhaps there was something not 100.01% right in the hardware anymore. Maybe it clocked slightly different or something.

    But his statement about starting in second gear when a code review says that's not possible makes it really suspect.

    Occam's razor in me says - crappy TV in 1980 and a 7 looked like a 1 :)

  • If you want more info these videos are great.

    Some more info [youtube.com] about the other sketchy high score stuff this guy has been up to. Dragster is just the tip of the iceberg.

    Ben Heck builds some TAS hardware to attempt to verify the 5.51 Dragster record, using feedback from Todd Rogers himself. The attempt ultimately fails, with Todd's help only getting a 5.6-5.7 while plugging data in from deniers of Rogers' record worked first try for a 5.57 (not counting a data entry mistake).Part 1- Building the hardware [youtube.com] Part 2 [youtube.com]

  • Wow! This guy's the real life version of Peter Dinklage's character, Eddie Plant, in the movie Pixels!

  • Watch "The King of Kong" if you want to get a flavor for what the competitive video game community is like. The people who make up the players and judges are, oh, how to say it politely, different.

