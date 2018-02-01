GTA Online Is Full Of Abandoned Modes (kotaku.com) 51
An anonymous reader shares a report: GTA Online just had its most active month ever. It is consistently one of the top-selling games on Steam, Xbox and Playstation. It is always in the top 10 of the best selling games each year. The community is huge. Yet players looking to play a wide variety of modes modes will have trouble finding anybody to play with or against.
The problem, paradoxically enough, is an overabundance of content. GTA Online has a huge variety of things to do, including missions, races, heists, and deathmatches. When the game first launched, this variety was great. But the game has only gotten bigger. Now, after four years and dozens of updates, GTA Online almost feels too big and empty. The player base has spread out across too many jobs and events, making it hard to play anything but the latest new thing.
What do you mean you can't find 40 people to raid Molten Core at level 60?
Welcome to MMOs...
Yeah, pretty much this. Everyone always flocks to the new in these kinds of games. No one wants yesterday's fancy loot, everyone has it already.
GTA Online's matchmaking system was just plain broken about when I stopped playing, and that was before there were that many modes. I have no reason to believe it ever got fixed, considering they let it linger that way for so long. Even the sandbox events were horribly broken... some servers... armored car or airdrop every hour at least... others, you could stay on all day and nothing at all happened.
That, and the way they made it mandatory to use the associated social website in order to participate in a
Or is this part of the ongoing series "First World Problems: Maslow nailed it better than we ever could have imagined"?
They need to select a few featured daily modes and offer some reward for doing those. Rotate all the modes through this, changing the list on a regular basis. That will concentrate the player base while still allowing people to experience variety.
You're right, increasing the reward is the obvious answer.
BUT OUR SHARKCA-
Then use a rotation, use cooldowns, use a ramping reward boost that depletes.
Technically they're already doing what you specified: They regularly rotate certain modes with a trivial reward boost. It doesn't help, screams the headline. Assuming their superiors are outright refusing to increase the base yield, you'll need at least a "x20 pay for first play of day" or an accumulating boost system (other methods abound) to incentivize aba
Describing GTA V multiplayer is as simple as this, you start with a pistol and a couple of clips of ammo and your real world wallet, you go up against people with machine guns with exploding ammo who have already emptied their wallet. Sure you can grind, but grinding anything what so ever is entirely dependent upon the charity of other players who already have gear, ohhh yeah fun gaming. Other than that, walk up to a player let him kill your character and repeat, see how many times they will do it before th
I liked the online racing. I was happy with the game doing little solo missions and winning racing.
But then stunts happened. Stunt races are not races; they're eye candy.
Was there a difference between GTAV and GTA5?
I seem to remember everyone talking about a new "first person" mode back when it was released on the Xbone, but it felt like I'd already finished it years before on the Xbox 360, so I didn't bother purchasing it (or an Xbone).
When the game first launched, this variety was great.
I never really understood this.
Was GTA Online different to GTAV? Because it looked almost identical when I saw a mate playing it a few years after I had finished the SP game.
When I bought Grand Theft Auto V on my Xbox 360 back in 2013, there was basically only a racing mode (which I didn't really care for) and no one to play against, and that was it.
Is this one of those things where the release some kind of half-arsed game and then release another identical-but-incompatible game that you're forced to purcha
GTA Online has come a long way since it first launched. When it first came out it's bullshit free for all killings. Nowadays it can be played hardcore, youtube gta heist world records. It's fun playing with friends. I enjoy survival and parachuting very much.
I stopped played GTAO before heists came out (nearly 3 years ago at this point). Even then, it was hard to find people to do certain races with. For example, everyone wanted to do the Supercar races. Nobody wanted to race sedans.
I am sure that it has just gotten worse since then.
I had thought about picking the game back up again, but I missed the opportunity to port my PS3 character to the PC version. I almost bought it anyway, but I was concerned about exactly what the article is talking about. Not be
I played quite a lot at the start of the release (PS3) and then played some more on the higher def re-release on PS4, but ultimately dropped it for over a year.
I've returned to the game and while I still have a fairly reasonable leveled character and I've actually accomplished most 'normal' missions in the game, I am having real difficulty finding anyone for one of the earlier heists, which is actually a shame.
There actually *IS* a lot of 'single player feeling' (or at least co-op feeling) content in the ga