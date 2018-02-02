Sony's PlayStation 4 Has Nearly Outsold the PlayStation 3

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Sony's PlayStation 3 sales stand at around 80 million -- which means its successor, the current gen PlayStation 4, will soon surpass it. From a report: The Japanese electronics giant sold 9 million PlayStation 4 consoles from October through December, it said on Friday in its latest quarterly earnings report. Sales for the console were at 67.5 million as of Sept. 30 2017, according to Sony's previous quarterly earnings report, bringing the total to 76.5 million. The PlayStation 2 remains Sony's best-selling console, with over 150 million units sold. These figures come days after Nintendo on Wednesday revealed the Switch, released last March, is up to 14.8 million in sales. Sales of Microsoft's Xbox One are estimated by VGChartz to be around 36 million.

  • We have a PS3 and a PS4 working side-by-side in our HT setup. The PS3 is rock-solid reliable, does normal things when controlled by the remote. Browses our DLNA server properly.

    The PS4 locks up and won't connect with PS4 remotes. Has to be manually switched on before our Harmony remote can talk to it (gee, thanks Sony!). Calls every single show on the DLNA server the same title - good luck finding your episode. The wife and kids will barely touch it.

    No idea why we have this boat anchor.

    • My PS4 works fine. Maybe it's operator error x 2.

    • Persona 5, Disgaea 5, Horizon Zero Dawn, Nier, and Dragon Quest (both upcoming RPG and Builders) are why I have a PS4. Been solid for me so far - no issues to speak of.

      • I have to agree with this list (except I haven't bought Dragon Quest yet, it's on the list). Also, picked up FF XV and FF XII remake for PS4. Uncharted 4 is awesome and I'm looking forward to Last of Us 2. The Lego games are the favs for the kids. I still have not done the whole PS4 online thing, but the console has been pretty solid without it.

  • And if Sony would continue to manufacture PS2 I would still buy one, if only to replace my broken one and play the substantial number of PS2 and PS1 games I have in the attic. It was a good system with a great game library.

    • [The PS2] was a good system with a great game library.

      The PS2 was an awesome console with the best game library. My kids do just about everything with the PS3, but recently talked me into reconnecting my old PS2 because the PS3 kept crashing (both of my PS3's have been unstable crashing monsters from the beginning when they were brand new); but I discovered that the DVD drive died. Fortunately, a local used game store had one, so I bought it for about $50.

      After my kids were done it, I played some of my old games. It was at that point that I realized the bes

      • Give the PS4 a try if you haven't yet. Over the holiday shopping season they were down to $200 and included a $50 gift card.

        While the PS3 had some fun games, the interface was laggy and felt tacked on. The PS4's feels smooth, and has fun features like the game DVR and remote play.

        The library isn't quite up to the PS2's yet being that's it's been only four years so far. But I've talked with multiple people who feel like the PS4 is the true successor to the PS2.

      • because the PS3 kept crashing (both of my PS3's have been unstable crashing monsters from the beginning when they were brand new

        Call up Sony, probably bad solder on the thing. Causes the graphics chip to go all wacky. Sony will fix them for a fee I had to send mine in a couple of years back

        One note, back up ALL your save data, including any PS2 or PSone save data. While you can back up PS3 SAVEDATA to PS+ or USB storage, you have to use USB storage for PS2 and PSone saves.

        but I discovered that the DVD drive died.

        Call up Sony and see if they still fix PS2's with DRE's. Also 50001 series PS2's are the most reliable. Damn things were built like tanks...and about as heavy wi

        • You should always backup your data to sneakernet. Cloud is shit, dont rely on it. Its your data, be responsible for it.
  • Do you have to install 50 GB of data to play PS4 games? We got an Xbox One S to play 4k movies and the little ones make my gaming time rare, but for the few games I have played so far on there, each needed to download 50-100 GB on the drive before I could play. Consoles sure ain't what they used to be... sure its prettier than when everything ran off disc, but it really is just a slow gaming PC in a box that looks nice under the TV. Also weird, it plays the movies just fine, but the capability to play th

    • Do you have to install 50 GB of data to play PS4 games?

      Depends on the game. I think the biggest I've seen is about 60GB, with MMO's being real space hogs. Even though the PS4 now supports playing games from external storage, don't buy a PS4 with less than 2TB of storage.

      If you buy games on Disc, it installs the game to the HDD just like a PC would. (And essentially the PS4 is a FreeBSD PC with games other than Nethack to play) You still need the disc to start it up though, that's to prevent one guy from sharing his disc with all his friends.

      PS4 games support

    PS3 had no games, PS4 had games. It also helped that Microsoft shot themselves in the face with the Xbone launch.

