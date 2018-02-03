'King of Kong' Billy Mitchell Stripped Of Donkey Kong Record For Emulator Cheating (hothardware.com) 34
MojoKid writes: More drama is unfolding in the ultra-competitive retro arcade gaming scene... Billy Mitchell, the arcade legend who appeared as a central character opposite Steve Wiebe in the documentary The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, has been accused of cheating his way into the record books for high scores in Donkey Kong. As a result, he's now been stripped of his 1.062 million score on the Donkey Kong Forums...
The legitimacy of his score was called into question by Donkey Kong high score judge Jeremy "Xelnia" Young laid out a body of evidence that seems to prove Mitchell recorded several of his high scores on the open source arcade emulator MAME, though he claimed his scores were obtained on an original arcade cabinet, and therefore were not subject to same strict authentication requirements. "It's possible they were recorded in one shot," Young says, but "Given the play style in Billy's videos, it's more likely that vanilla MAME's INP recording feature was abused."
Twin Galaxies recently threw out the 35-year-old record for the Atari 2600 game Dragster, and has now said they're "in the process of fully reviewing the compelling evidence provided by Jeremy Young."
First Dragster, now Kong... Will Space Invaders be next, or.. or.. even, I dare not say it, yes, even Pong? Will Pong fail too? Now that I think of it, you cannot have a Pong record, can you?
The movie was a pile of steaming lies but you are correct, he is not beyond cheating to get the attention
However, he really is that good at playing those games
I watched him play Ms PacMan blindfolded
This might be a subtle troll, but Ms Pacman was a big deal because it was one of the first video games with a random number generator.
Regular Pacman you could memorize patterns for most of the levels. If you repeat those exact joystick and button movements, the ghosts move in the same way in response every time. When I was I was a kid playing Oregon Trail on the Apple ][, my dad could play Pacman with patterns memorized until past the "apple" level. My dad was using patterns with visual cues, but you could
However, he really is that good at playing those games
In this instance, all they have proof of is that he used MAME to play the game ROMs, instead of the original hardware. Million plus score on DK in MAME is just as impressive to me as on the original hardware.
Do these titles have a lot of marketing value or command some stream of income? I mean, if they ever come to take away my record for being able to piss the farthest, I'm sure I'll still survive.
Chicks are lining up around the block.
This seems to go deeper than just Billy Mitchell. Looking back now a few of his scores were accepted with only Twin Galaxies staff witnessing them. It really looks like there was corruption at the top of that organization.
Imagine finding out that Luke Skywalker used auto-aim to make that shot on the Death Star. Imagine discovering that Columbus used sat nav to reach America.
Okay, okay, but this is a big deal to people into these old games, because Mitchell has a lot of records. First person to get a perfect score on pacman, for example. But now any of them that were not done in public, which is most, are in doubt. Well, even the public ones... Did he modify the machines somehow?
Twin Galaxies Credibly is shot they need big changes.
Maybe stuff like refs can't have scores maybe or very least can't review friends and family
Some things need ref review
Clear rules about useing game bugs and what is a bug may need per game lists just like per game settings lists.
each rom ver has it own list both on real hardware and emulators (some of the pinball scores don't list rom / software ver and there are small to big changes for each one)
