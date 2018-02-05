Blizzard Issues DMCA Notice to a Fan-Run 'WoW' Legacy Server (torrentfreak.com) 47
An anonymous reader calls it "the never-ending stupidity of copyright wars." TorrentFreak reports: Blizzard Entertainment is taking a stand against a popular World of Warcraft legacy server. The fan-operated project allows gamers to experience how the game was played over a decade ago and to revive old battles... In recent years the project has captured the hearts of tens of thousands of die-hard WoW fans. At the time of writing, the most popular realm has more than 6,000 people playing from all over the world... Blizzard, however, sees this as copyright infringement and has asked GitHub to pull the site's code offline.
The article notes the DMCA notice came "just weeks after several organizations and gaming fans asked the US Copyright Office to make a DMCA circumvention exemption for 'abandoned' games."
The article notes the DMCA notice came "just weeks after several organizations and gaming fans asked the US Copyright Office to make a DMCA circumvention exemption for 'abandoned' games."
Are they actually infringing copyright? (Score:2, Interesting)
Q: Are they actually infringing copyright?
If they are, then a DMCA is to be expected.
If they are breaching trademarks then they should also expect a trademark related cease and desist.
Abandoned games... (Score:5, Interesting)
Um... I really do think that something needs to be done about classic and abandoned games. We are, unfortunately, losing those parts of history to the obscurity of copyright.
With that said...
"The article notes the DMCA notice came "just weeks after several organizations and gaming fans asked the US Copyright Office to make a DMCA circumvention exemption for 'abandoned' games."
WoW is not even close to an abandoned game. They are working on a subscription right now and maintain and update servers that millions play on right now. In what way is it abandoned? The language in this post is more like the FUD spread by hardcore DRM supporters than someone who wants to preserve software. This is an awful sub EditorDavid...
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
They have announced recently a "WoW Classic" so it's hardly an "abandoned game".
Re: (Score:3)
To be clear WoW classic will be a compromise of the old game with probably some more recent features that don't impact the gameplay like cross game chat, security exploits removed etc... However you get into some gray area like multi-loot, or what ui addons they support it gets complex. Add into this how fast new content is released within the original game (there are over 12 content patches), and needing to run it on newer servers, and you can understand why it will take a while to get it out the door.
I've
Re:Abandoned games... (Score:4, Insightful)
WoW in its "classic", level 50 (or was it 60?) cap form, IS abandoned. Blizzard does not offer the option to play on a server where the old dungeons are the endgame and expansion creep isn't forcing people to play the game in a way they never wanted to.
If Blizzard offered no-expansion servers, we can talk.
Re: (Score:2)
They don't offer it because basically *nobody* (i'm sure you'll find a few exceptions here to try and prove me wrong) running a game of any real size offers it. That's not how MMO's work
They're not going to run separate servers for every patch level, just to accommodate folks that forgot they signed up for a game that was going to be constantly updated.
Even still, not offering that specific service, however interesting it may be to some, is still their call. I can imagine it may disappoint some people but thus calling it abandoned is pretty silly.
Re: (Score:2)
> Are you seriously claiming that other people playing one of the roughly two hundred and fifty dungeons released in the last ten years
If you think that's why people play on these 3rd party servers then you simply haven't talked to any of the people involved.
They're on those servers to return to the era when the game was played by people who's goal wasn't the collection of stuff and end-game play.
Returning to an earlier version has the primary effect of selecting those players looking for the original, h
Re: (Score:1)
It's not even a question of expansions existing. The original content was "replaced" by the Cataclysm expansion. You can't experience it at all. It is content that is abandoned.
Re:Abandoned games... (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Don't get me wrong - I also agree there should be some solution found.
Re: (Score:1)
WoW ( as it stands may not be abandoned ), but as stated the version / release and content that excited people in droves back then most certainly has been.
Perhaps software companies would do well to embrace communities like these to enhance player experience vrs kill them off cause they seem to do things better than they currently do. Lets face it the gaming industry is super stagnant right now, almost as bad as Hollywood and movies, any help to a company or genre of game should be welcomed not shutdown
and more (Score:2, Interesting)
I see it as even more than that. Abandoned applications of every type: operating systems, drivers, vertical applications, etc.
Frankly, if software is unsupported, I see no reason it should continue to enjoy the protection of copyright, patent, or anything else, frankly.
I don't draw a distinction as to why. If the developer is gone or no longer willing, if the "upgrade" no longer supports the operating system or hardware you'v
Re: (Score:2)
vertical applications, etc.
At one time I was looking for some older m68k ver of an mac app and corp that made it no longer had for sale but was still selling old PPC ver.
Re: (Score:2)
Can you explain to me what the difference is in copyright between an abandoned game, an abandoned book and an abandoned movie? It is called a copyright, not a blocked-right-if-used. I can write a book and not even publish it, just let one person read it and then put it in a closet. I die and somebody finds it. That book will still have my copyrights and the kids will enjoy it for 70 years after I die.
The fact that I have never published it, means it was abandoned.
Obviously the period for copyright is WAY to
Re: (Score:2)
Either way just move the server/code to Canada.
We already have "interoperability" exemptions to copyright. This is an ideal example of why they were put in. User demand for a specific version of the product which the original maker refuses to support.
Interesting (Score:1)
There is so much murky ground in the computer game industry that I really wish this is contested and taken to court.
The people running legacy servers do so because they wanted to play the game in the state it was when they bought it.
Blizzard have altered the experience after the purchase and presumably they have reserved the right to do so in the EULA.
The question is if they really have the right to alter it so fundamentally that the end user no long enjoys the experience.
Even if the EULA reserves the right
Not Infringing - Bliz fault (Score:5, Interesting)
These private servers are interacting with old clients that were released freely by Bliz. They claim the tables are nearly identical; the tables can easily be remapped.
If I was a judge that'd be my ruling: remap the table names and continue supporting ABANDONWARE; yes, private servers are running abandonware services; they designed the server stuff based on how the client expects to be communicated with.
DCMA has a very specific clause that blocks copyright on ABANDONWARE. Old warcraft patches aren't currently available and were unavailable for many years.
The servers are fine if there is an honest judge hearing the case.
Re: (Score:1)
So software version 1.1 is abandoned and should be free because patch 1.1.2 is out? That's a special way of looking at it.
Re: (Score:2)
No. 2.4.3 vs, 3.3.5...etc.
Private servers run different EXPANSIONS. Because Bliz took that feeling away from TBC and WOTLK. CATA garbage, MOP garbage.... and everything else pretty much after.
Even if Bliz starts to do classic mode (which they are) that still can't change the facts.
Bliz is wrong; they changed MAJOR aspects of the game to the extent that each expansion is like a GAME in and of itself, and not a VERSION of a GAME.
That is the final crux; Warcraft is many different games each time there is an ex
Re: (Score:1)
I think the word "EXPANSION" (the caps really helps by the way!)
.. is the key to it. This isn't like Office 2013 vs 2017, try playing the latest _expansion_ without the "game". And as you well know, elements of every expansion exist in the game today, some more than others - yes elements have been changed or removed, but again, so has the original game from the "as released" version. Whether you like or not, the expansions are exactly that, they are not new versions of the "game".
How much Blizzard code ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Server software itself is mostly likely completely original, produced via reverse engineering. "Private" servers tend to have a host of bugs which retail servers do not - I'm not saying retail servers are perfect, just that since the bugs are completely different it's likely it's not the same software.
The client, though, is 100% Blizzard's.
I'm not sure where creating a program that interfaces with proprietary software, with no API or documentation, going purely via trial and error, stands in the copyright a
Re: (Score:1)
What I want to know exactly. How would they have acquired the code? Did Blizzard ever share anything? Probably not. So my guess is they copied no code at all.
I was surprised to see that the repo is now unavailable. So we can temporarily disable every github repo we don't like? Seems to be shoot first, ask questions later. Revive in case of innocence.
Re: (Score:2)
If you actually read the DMCA request, you'll see it's about data, not code. A game server needs data to know the allowed actions in the game, the entities in the game, the rules for interaction, the locations, etc, in order to maintain a common understanding of the world with the clients. It is this data that was copied from the WoW client and incorporated as a SQL database (into otherwise presumably bespoke server code).
You could make your own completely new game data (and somehow insert it into the Blizz
Blizzard Issues DMCA Notice to a Fan-Run 'WoW' Leg (Score:3)
Blizzard Issues DMCA Notice to a Fan-Run 'WoW' Leg
No. They issued the DMCA notice to GITHUB. Terrible summary.
Blizzard has asked GitHub to pull the site's code offline.
Blizzard asked Github to take down ONE file. Github complied because they are located in the United States. Light's Hope on the other hand is run outside of the United States so there is absolutely no jurisdiction for Blizzard to take it down and they can't really stop the code from being disseminated. Blizzard is just quite frankly wasting their time and money.
Re: (Score:2)
Someone in Blizzard needed to show he is working.
Re: (Score:1)
Lest you forget, Kim Dotcom's case should remind you that the US has jurisdiction wherever it wants.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not host it outside the US then? its not like the only code hosting services are in the US.
To be expected (Score:1)
You can never please (any) of the people .. (Score:3, Insightful)
All these people, here and elsewhere that are claiming they should be able to play the game as released by Blizzard. Sure, go on then ! Having played since the early Betas, i remember what the game was like when it was first released and my account history shows how much free time there was when it was _released_. Oh and of course, next you'll have people claiming "oh no, we didn't mean when it was released, we mean when it was stable", or "oh no, we didn't mean when it was released we meant at the end of the expansion". Copyright is copyright. Like it or not, dislike the period or not , get over it.
So what version are we talking about when they say its been "abandoned", as someone else pointed out that means they should be keeping servers running for every patch "I want to play the second Burning Crusade patch please - you've abandoned that Blizzard, I'm not entitling myself to create my own server and copy all your material". Reductio ad absurdum - I want to have my own server running the patch the day before yesterday, 'cause you've abandoned that version Blizzard.
Reverse engineering != copyright infringement (Score:2)
Blizzard is really reaching here. AFAIK, this is a pure reverse-engineering effort. No code was copied. There's basically almost no case for claiming any sort of copyright infringement. In desperation, Blizzard claims, for example:
"Blizzard’s notice targets several SQL databases stating that the layout and structure is nearly identical to the early WoW databases."
Given the data to be stored, and the rules of normalization, of course the structure of the databases is similar. All that shows is that w