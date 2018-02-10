Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Mayfair Games Shuts Down After 36 Years of Board Games (polygon.com) 43

Posted by BeauHD from the end-of-an-era dept.
damnbunni writes: Longtime board game publisher Mayfair Games (English-language publisher for Settlers of Catan, Agricola, and many more) has shut down after 36 years. All of their games have been sold to Asmodee, who also owns Fantasy Flight Games, Z-Man Games, Rebel, Edge Entertainment, and a host of other board game companies they've picked up over the years. "As of today, the management team at Mayfair Games, Inc. announces we will wind down game publishing," the company said in a statement. "After 36 years, this was not an easy decision or one we took lightly, but it was necessary. Once we had come to this conclusion, we knew we had to find a good home for our games which is when we reached out to Asmodee."

  • Quite a portfolio (Score:5, Informative)

    by tgibson ( 131396 ) on Saturday February 10, 2018 @03:07AM (#56099375) Homepage

    A listing of games (sorted by rank) that BoardGameGeek shows as published by Mayfair Games [boardgamegeek.com]

  • Called it. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Yep. The various members of the gaming industry were just waiting for this.

    Asmodee has been on a *Throw Money* kick for the last couple years now.

    They "merged" with Fantasy Flight a while back (2014?), but the writing was pretty much on the wall. FF was only kept around until Asmodee had a handle on their properties. Then, *snip!* out goes the middleman.

  • Very poorly managed (Score:3)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Saturday February 10, 2018 @10:49AM (#56100189)
    There's something very wrong if a company can't make money selling Settlers of Cataan. That alone, is a wildly popular game, retailing for $50, with about $5 worth of materials in it. I can only imagine how much they could have made off all of those other games, as well, if they were run properly.

    • Re:Very poorly managed (or not) (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Mayfair sold Catan to Asmodee in January 2016.

      If you read stories from other sources you might learn that the owner of Mayfair wanted to retire. Since he had already done a deal with Asmodee for Catan it makes sense that he approached them when he wanted to sell the rest of the company.

      There's no need to speculate that Mayfair was poorly managed.

    • It must have been their marketing strategy. I have never heard of Mayfair Games, and have never played any of their games.

      • I'm taking your nerd card.

        Didn't you ever play D&D and other tabletop RPG's? Didn't you read the various tabletop RPG magazines? Mayfair ads were common in them.

        They did the DC Roleplaying game for goodness sake! They were even one of the many publishers of Cosmic Encounter. Their version supports 10 players.

