Mayfair Games Shuts Down After 36 Years of Board Games (polygon.com) 43
damnbunni writes: Longtime board game publisher Mayfair Games (English-language publisher for Settlers of Catan, Agricola, and many more) has shut down after 36 years. All of their games have been sold to Asmodee, who also owns Fantasy Flight Games, Z-Man Games, Rebel, Edge Entertainment, and a host of other board game companies they've picked up over the years. "As of today, the management team at Mayfair Games, Inc. announces we will wind down game publishing," the company said in a statement. "After 36 years, this was not an easy decision or one we took lightly, but it was necessary. Once we had come to this conclusion, we knew we had to find a good home for our games which is when we reached out to Asmodee."
Quite a portfolio (Score:5, Informative)
A listing of games (sorted by rank) that BoardGameGeek shows as published by Mayfair Games [boardgamegeek.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Basically the game itself IS free.
What you're paying for are just some cheaply produced pieces to play with.
Or you could make your own.
Re:Asmodee (Score:4, Informative)
Well, they don't own Hasbro, which is the biggest board game company in the world.
Re: (Score:1)
Monopoly, Guess Who, Operation, Game of Life, Risk, Clue, Trivial Pursuit...yes, they are a totally niche board game producer.
Re: (Score:2)
'Hasbro' includes 'Avalon Hill' as well. Quite a few older-player games in that portfolio. Betrayal at House on the Hill, for instance.
Hasbro can has Ravensburger? (Score:2)
They aren't really competing with the likes of Asmodee, Hans im Glück, Pegasus, Ravensburger, Kosmos, etc.
Hasbro is the American publisher of the Ravensburger game Memory.
Re: (Score:2)
There's newer and more adult games from Hasbro. Besides, a lot of those pre-70's games are CLASSICS. And besides owning Milton Bradley AND Parker Brothers AND Kenner (IIRC they had a few board games), they also own Avalon Hill, AND Wizards of the Coast (which would also include TSR/SPI assets). Why they didn't pick up Pressman as well I'll never know.
They also act as publisher for some of those Eurogame companies in the US. It isn't Ravensburger that publishes Scotland Yard in the US, it is Hasbro.
So yes
Re: Asmodee (Score:1)
Niche player into shit-games it seem.
Asmodee have all the modern ones?
But there's also cool stuff Inc atleast
Re: (Score:1)
I mean the company which do a lot of massive box of plastic Kickstarter projects. Zombicide and such. I haven't really been into the game for ~three years or so so maybe I thought about the wrong name then.
Cool Mini or Not. Close enough
.. :D
Re: (Score:2)
There are plenty of game publishers out there. Heck, there's a thriving indie scene as well (Kickstarter funded, but a lot of them make it to retail).
Asmodee is, however, one of the larger publishers now, but it appears like Hasbro and other companies to keep their holdings as separate identities. Z-Man, for example, still publishes under Z-Man - there aren't many games that publish directly under As
Re: (Score:2)
Monopoly, Guess Who, Operation, Game of Life, Risk, Clue, Trivial Pursuit...yes, they are a totally niche board game producer.
It's hard to say it without being a little dismissive, I suppose, but those games are largely considered antiquated and rarely appear in the modern board game community. They have a built in audience, certainly, of boomers buying games they remember from childhood; however, the market targeted by Asmodee, Mayfair, Fantasy Flight, etc. do not buy those games and are generally interested in fresher, newer designs, spurred on by hype from the big game conventions and sites like boardgamegeek.com.
Hasbro certain
Re: (Score:3)
Oh hell no! Fantasy Flight was merely the biggest.
There are multiple publishers out there putting out board games. Maybe just not in the same way that FF did.
Iello's had a pretty decent track record with their churn & burn style. They make decent money and move on to their next title(s). They only really need one to "stick" the way Catan did and they're set.
Also, publishers of other types of games (RPGs, card games, etc) have the odd board games as well.
Catalyst Game Labs (Shadowrun & BattleTech
Called it. (Score:1)
Yep. The various members of the gaming industry were just waiting for this.
Asmodee has been on a *Throw Money* kick for the last couple years now.
They "merged" with Fantasy Flight a while back (2014?), but the writing was pretty much on the wall. FF was only kept around until Asmodee had a handle on their properties. Then, *snip!* out goes the middleman.
Very poorly managed (Score:3)
Re:Very poorly managed (or not) (Score:2, Interesting)
Mayfair sold Catan to Asmodee in January 2016.
If you read stories from other sources you might learn that the owner of Mayfair wanted to retire. Since he had already done a deal with Asmodee for Catan it makes sense that he approached them when he wanted to sell the rest of the company.
There's no need to speculate that Mayfair was poorly managed.
Re: (Score:2)
Marketing (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm taking your nerd card.
Didn't you ever play D&D and other tabletop RPG's? Didn't you read the various tabletop RPG magazines? Mayfair ads were common in them.
They did the DC Roleplaying game for goodness sake! They were even one of the many publishers of Cosmic Encounter. Their version supports 10 players.