Valve Bans Developer After Employees Leave Fake User Reviews (arstechnica.com) 67

Posted by BeauHD from the caught-in-the-act dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Insel Games, a Maltese developer of online multiplayer titles, has been banned from Steam and had all its titles removed from Valve's storefront after evidence surfaced that it was encouraging employees to manipulate user review scores on the service. Yesterday, redditor nuttinbutruth posted a purported leaked email from Insel Games' CEO encouraging employees to buy reimbursed copies of the game in order to leave a Steam review. "Of course I cannot force you to write a review (let alone tell you what to write) -- but I should not have to," the email reads. "Neglecting the importance of reviews will ultimately cost jobs. If [Wild Busters] fails, Insel fails... and then we will all have no jobs next year."

In a message later in the day, Valve said it had investigated the claims in the Reddit post and "identified unacceptable behavior involving multiple Steam accounts controlled by the publisher of this game. The publisher appears to have used multiple Steam accounts to post positive reviews for their own games. This is a clear violation of our review policy and something we take very seriously." While Valve has ended its business relationship with Insel Games, users who previously purchased the company's games on Steam will still be able to use them.

  • Congratulations (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, 2018 @04:13PM (#56124595)

    I guess you don't have jobs THIS year.

  • Poor Employees (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rwven ( 663186 ) on Wednesday February 14, 2018 @04:15PM (#56124605)

    The real loser here are the employees of the company. They got an email from their boss manipulating them into leaving fake reviews (essentially threatening to shut down jobs if they didn't), and now they're virtually guaranteed to lose their jobs.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Eloking ( 877834 )

      The real loser here are the employees of the company. They got an email from their boss manipulating them into leaving fake reviews (essentially threatening to shut down jobs if they didn't), and now they're virtually guaranteed to lose their jobs.

      I won't be so sure about that.

      On top of their job, CEO and President usually have shares and other asset linked to their company. So, in a way, I find that they will lose a lot more if the company is to goes bankrupt. And this little controversy will follow them for a while.

      On the others hands, employes lose their revenu and will need to see another job. For some it will be harsh, for other it may bring them to new horizon. I don't feel like Insel Games had much of a future anyway.

      • Wealthy executives losing share value isn't the same universe as people who will now have trouble paying rent/mortgage, bills, and kids tuition if they can't find a new job within a month or two (and the lowest level of employees even sooner). That you'd even make a comment like that shows you're disturbingly out of touch. Garbage like that is why people put the wealthy's heads on pikes come revolution time. "Oh no, poor CEO, he had to downgrade from a Bugatti to a Lambo." Who cares they lost more real doll

    • The real loser here are the employees of the company. They got an email from their boss manipulating them into leaving fake reviews (essentially threatening to shut down jobs if they didn't), and now they're virtually guaranteed to lose their jobs.

      Beats making another sociopath rich, they can get another job, their boss is likely deeply invested and going to lose much more.

  • Leave fake reviews you mustn't be confident in your product.
  • Every company I've worked for has done this, if only to offset early hyperbolic 1 star reviews (it took 10 seconds to load!). I find it hard to believe this is not widespread behaviour.

    • Re:common practice (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Kneo24 ( 688412 ) on Wednesday February 14, 2018 @06:25PM (#56125603)

      I once worked for a company that asked its employees to do something similar. They opened up a forum so their customers could ask for help and discuss how to better fix the system that the modules we were selling them go into. - It was an after market repair company. There was a section for customer feedback they wanted us to fill up.

      I laughed, laughed, and laughed some more. What ended up happening was the QA manager did all of this, pretending to be a customer initially, having a screen name so very similar to his actual name, which you could find on the "about us" page of their website. Then he continued to answer technical questions on the forum in a official capacity of the company under the same user name.

    • this is a shot across the bow. Insel games just happens to be the first ones caught / made example of. Sucks, because they can't say they weren't warned, but nobody expected the rules to be enforced.

  • Of this action? Thumbs up. Right on the money, Valve. A zero-tolerance policy on review skewing, tampering and fraud is absolutely fantastic!

  • "Neglecting the importance of reviews will ultimately cost jobs. If [Wild Busters] fails, Insel fails... and then we will all have no jobs next year."

    Guess you guys learned a good lesson about reviews then. You should've added something about not reviewing your own products. Ooops.

  • How is this any different than my employer encouraging me to leave positive reviews of the company on Glassdoor? We should probably be banned as well...

