Researchers Develop Online Game That Teaches Players How To Spread Misinformation 38
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Cambridge researchers have built an online game, simply titled Bad News, in which players compete to become "a disinformation and fake news tycoon." By shedding light on the shady practices, they hope the game will "vaccinate" the public, and make people immune to the spread of untruths. Players of the fake news game must amass virtual Twitter followers by distorting the truth, planting falsehoods, dividing the united, and deflecting attention when rumbled. All the while, they must maintain credibility in the eyes of their audience. The game distills the art of undermining the truth into six key strategies. Once a player has demonstrated a knack for each, they are rewarded with a badge. In one round, players can opt to impersonate the president of the United States and fire off a tweet from a fake account. It declares war on North Korea complete with a #KimJongDone hashtag. At every step, players are asked if they are happy with their actions or feel, perhaps, the twinge of shame, an emotion that leads to the swift reminder that "if you want to become a master of disinformation, you've got to lose the goody two-shoes attitude." The work is due to be published in the Journal of Risk Research.
People are too stupid (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
"If you're not reading news, you're uninformed.
If you're reading news, you're misinformed."
I assume the message is to make your own determinations from aggregate data, to not simply parrot like a mental human centipede.
Ironically, a Retweet does exactly that.
Re: (Score:3)
People are simply too stupid. The human species developed technology without wisdom, and killed itself. It's all over.
It's not over yet. Those who manage to survive will learn from our mistakes. Humanity is the ultimate weed: killing all of us is quite a task. Just to hedge our bets, hopefully, Mars colonization and terraforming will take off in this century.
Re: (Score:2)
People are simply too stupid. The human species developed technology without wisdom, and killed itself. It's all over.
Are you always this optimistic? You must have girls lining up at the door to be this positive about life.
Research paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC? (Score:2, Insightful)
Soooo ... (Score:4, Insightful)
They reinvented twitter?
Re: (Score:3)
The people playing this game... (Score:3)
...aren't the ones who need "vaccination".
Re: (Score:2)
...aren't the ones who need "vaccination".
I have vaccine for chemtrails if you'll pay for my Arduino and stepper motors... seems like a fair trade.
They have had this since 2003 (Score:2)
If it is good enough for economic modelling, it sure is good enough for modelling "Fake News"
Facebook will sue them (Score:2)
for infringing on their business model and trade secrets.
Donald Trump's review (Score:2)
Players of the fake news game must amass virtual Twitter followers by distorting the truth, planting falsehoods, dividing the united, and deflecting attention when rumbled. All the while, they must maintain credibility in the eyes of their audience. The game distills the art of undermining the truth into six key strategies. Once a player has demonstrated a knack for each, they are rewarded with a badge.
This game is a shameless ripoff, I already got my badge [wikipedia.org] a year ago.
In one round, players can opt to impersonate the president of the United States and fire off a tweet from a fake account. It declares war on North Korea complete with a #KimJongDone hashtag.
I just one-upped your game by hacking the real account and sending it from there, oddly enough the combination is the same as on my luggage.
At every step, players are asked if they are happy with their actions or feel, perhaps, the twinge of shame
That's strange, my game kept insisting that "the only way to win is not to play", that's a silly game. Game on!
By shedding light on the shady practices, they hope the game will "vaccinate" the public, and make people immune to the spread of untruths.
Mission accomplished, I see so many untruths written about my presidency and I don't believe any of it, it's all fake news.
(this review may not actually be written by Donald Trump... or is it? #
Flawed Premise (Score:1)
Monopoly was created like this, and failed (Score:2)
The original game was created by anti-monopolist Elizabeth Magie to awaken people to the danger of uncontrolled capitalism -- in the game money always goes to money. But the effect was exactly the opposite, it encouraged capitalistic thinking.
This game should be called "the Joy of Fake News".
Incidentally, I wish the SJWs would never have coined the term, and would stop using it. Trump et. al. has done an excellent job of turning it around to mean anything they disagree with.
It was bound to happen (Score:2)
Someone went and actually built a better idiot.