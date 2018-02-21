Game Industry Pushes Back Against Efforts To Restore Gameplay Servers

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Kyle Orland reports via Ars Technica: A group of video game preservationists wants the legal right to replicate "abandoned" servers in order to re-enable defunct online multiplayer gameplay for study. The game industry says those efforts would hurt their business, allow the theft of their copyrighted content, and essentially let researchers "blur the line between preservation and play." Both sides are arguing their case to the U.S. Copyright Office right now, submitting lengthy comments on the subject as part of the Copyright Register's triennial review of exemptions to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Analyzing the arguments on both sides shows how passionate both industry and academia are about the issue, and how mistrust and misunderstanding seem to have infected the debate.

  • Copyright is a hell of a drug (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @07:17PM (#56167003)

    Even if they can't do anything with their code, they refuse to let go. And when the copyright finally expires sometime next century, no one will be alive who remembers the game and no hardware exists which contains the code. Such is life with digital ephemera.

  • Nothin new (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Luckyo ( 1726890 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @07:18PM (#56167005)

    The idea of "owning the means to play" was one of the key changes in gaming industry. The entire concept of multiplayer on modern consoles is predicated upon this principle, and with windows 10, PC gaming is headed in the same direction.

    Not giving players servers they could control was just one step on this progression.

    • Re:Nothin new (Score:4, Interesting)

      by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @07:32PM (#56167089) Homepage Journal
      This no longer applies to just games. A lot of enterprise software won't work once they turn off the servers due to a change in business model, or a breaking software change.

      • Re:Nothin new (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @08:35PM (#56167325)

        Im going to post this anon because Im about to talk about work lol

        I tried pointing this out to the bosses as they moved to office 365 in the cloud. I pointed out that if Microsoft goes under or the servers go down, we will not be able to work. I pointed out that Microsoft only guarantees a 99% up time and that is not acceptable as we currently run a 99.999% up time.

        They tell me I dont understand that the world is changing and we have to move forward.

        I asked what happens in 15 or 20 years when all that is antiquated and the servers are off? Im told that will never happen as we will upgrade to stay current. I point to the servers I run that were made in 1994 and we can not upgrade because federal regulations require a specific process for documenting and gaining approval for the underlying format changes. I point out that someone decided that spending multiple millions of dollars to upgrade archival data that did not have an ROI was not a smart financial move. I then ask what makes them think this will be any different. Im told "It Microsoft, that's whats different. Now stop being such a pessimist."

        I am so glad I am retiring in a few years. I would hate to see the state of IT in 20 years when all this shit falls apart.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

        This has gone beyond the mere software. Remember the Amazon cloud outage? We had people asking for help with things like their IoT ovens not turning off during it.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Altrag ( 195300 )

          Outages aren't really the biggest concern. Yes they're annoying, but everyone experiences them once in a while and there's a significantly higher chance that your own personal server (ie: probably a slapped together PC that you also game on, browse the web on, etc) will break than AWS will. Not that AWS never breaks as noted, its just a far, far lower chance.

          The big problem is the question of what happens when Amazon goes out of business. Or decides they no longer care about AWS. Or jacks up the price b

  • It almost seems as if... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    we are no longer purchasing a perpetual license for the use of the software (in this case, the game). Instead, we are renting the game on the publishers terms, Once the publisher decides to no longer to support the auth. servers to host the game sessions, the license is no longer valid. If this is their advertised business model, would there still be such a backlash from the gamers?

    • You would think people would clue into this, but they don't. Most Steam users talk about it like it's the second coming of Jesus, even though paying for something on Steam is to rent it for an indeterminate amount of time, such that your rental can be cancelled at any time for any reason that Valve wants without needing to return your money or any of your saved data.

      Do you like DRM? Well, buying things on Steam is voting for DRM.

      • Riiiight...you never hear of GameCopyWorld? Takes less than 15 seconds to crack any Steam game, Steam is to DRM what "pick the pictures with cars in them" is to security, its a joke designed to give someone a bit of security theater, nothing more. In fact if you go download a pirated game in 2018? Its almost always the Steam version because its so easy to crack.

        • Nice strawman argument. However, if you go back and read my post you'll see that nowhere do I claim DRM is effective. Anybody who thinks DRM is effective is clueless, lying, or both.

          Let's say that every time you bought something from the grocery store, the cashier punched you in the face. You keep going back because hey, the pain only lasts 15 seconds or so, and it heals on it's own, all you have to do is wait! Plus, you're getting crafty and sometimes you dodge the punch. Although, sometimes the cashier su

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by NoZart ( 961808 )

            sadly, voting with your wallet has absolutely no effect in a market that is now completely saturated with brainless consume-zombies. The people who care are such a minority now, they wouldn't even make a blip on the radar if they all left gaming collectively.

  • I seem to recall (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Presence Eternal ( 56763 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @07:20PM (#56167019)

    Didn't Turbine explicitly say they'd be happy to let players run their own servers when Asheron's Call went down for good, but them WB lawyered up and acted like the assclowns they really are?

  • The point of copyright. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @07:29PM (#56167067) Journal
    Copyright was introduced to allow authors a temporary monopoly on their works (something pretty much unheard of before then), in order to encourage creation and the proliferation of creative works. The point was not to give authors complete control over their works.

    So it seems only fair that a cultural work is free for all if the author chooses to no longer sell it. And that would include running servers for discontinued games. Offer the server or let others. And in that light, the argument that people running servers for older games would compete with newer similar games offered by the studio, is interesting. If there is a lot of interest in the older game, would it not be profitable for the company to keep its servers up? And if there is only interest in the older game because it would be free, wouldn’t that mean that most of those players would not pony up the cash to play the new one, with only a small resulting loss of sales?

    Of course I know that copyright has been perverted far beyond its original intent. But whatever.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I have been thinking about this. I read this on another forum and I think it makes sense.

      Leave copyright the same for everything else but software.

      For software make it the same if you support it. But if you EOL the software (such as turning off the servers) then you get EOL + 5 years. Basically if you make it impossible for me to continue to use my property you get very limited rights. Basically this would force you to support it. Leave the server on or lose your rights to it.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by alexo ( 9335 )

      Copyright was introduced to allow authors a temporary monopoly on their works (something pretty much unheard of before then), in order to encourage creation and the proliferation of creative works. The point was not to give authors complete control over their works.

      Not really.

      Copyright was introduced to allow publishers to keep a choke hold on culture under the pretense of "promoting arts and sciences".

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Letter of the law mate. Don't care what they thought then or what they claim now, letter of the law. That also means all attempts at copyrighted content should be subject to valuation to ensure in fact it does promote the arts and sciences and that does not mean generate a profit but have actual social worth. Give up the product and you should give up copyright. Really copyright should be paid for, user pays, they should pay for copyright to be renewed yearly and pay for the full cost of copyright enforceme

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by tepples ( 727027 )

          Letter of the law mate. Don't care what they thought then or what they claim now, letter of the law.

          The Supreme Court of the United States has a policy of deferring to Congress on whether a particular statute actually "promote[s] the Progress of Science and useful Arts".

          Letter of the law:

          To promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.

          How the Supreme Court interprets it when exercising judicial review of copyright-related Acts of Congress:

          To secure for limited times to authors and in

    • And that would include running servers for discontinued games. Offer the server or let others

      The problem is that then they will offer a raspberry pi connected to a 56k modem powered by a couple hamster wheels. It'd be completely unusable but technically they would still be "offering the service"

      • That’s where a judge would come in. Which of course the publishers would not mind, to them lawyers are part of everyday business. For hobbyists running free servers, not so much. But that’s a problem with the legal system (the one in the US, over here going to court isn’t that expensive and not a big deal), not with my interpretation of the intent of copyright law.
    • Actually, that's a good argument for reducing the length of copyright. Copyright exists to allow content creators to profit from their works for a temporary time. If these game companies no longer feel they can profit from these games after approx 20 years and have shut down the servers, then clearly the duration of copyright is too long. The copyright holder's own actions constitute testimony that the length of copyright is too long and needs to be reduced to about 20 years.

  • Hurt their business... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by sconeu ( 64226 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @07:30PM (#56167075) Homepage Journal

    So resurrecting abandoned servers -- which means that people can't play those games -- would hurt their business?

    This means one of two things:

    1. They're lying
    2. Their new games suck so badly that players would instantly drop them for the older versions.

    Either way, not a good thing for them to say...

    • Re:Hurt their business... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Pseudonym ( 62607 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @07:49PM (#56167159)

      3. The GaaS business model relies on planned obsolescence.

    • To heck with them (Score:5, Insightful)

      by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @07:57PM (#56167177) Homepage Journal

      So resurrecting abandoned servers -- which means that people can't play those games -- would hurt their business?

      No, it means that people can play those games. They don't want that.

      Their new games suck so badly that players would instantly drop them for the older versions.

      Not quite, but it will mean some people play the older games without the revenue from that going into their pockets. This (a) could reduce new-game purchases and/or play, and (b) means that abandoning software (something they all do) implies that they are abandoning the rights to that software, an idea that scares them silly, because their entire business model is based upon providing a temporary product that they have complete control over so they can make you buy again, and again, and again until your patience finally runs out.

      I am 100% in favor of the idea that if the software developer stops supporting the software, they lose ALL rights to controlling its use by the people who purchased it. If they want the benefits from providing a thing, then they have to support that thing. Support gone? Benefits gone.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sconeu ( 64226 )

        I meant "can't play them currently". My bad for not being clear.

      • Except MSFT is fucking them in the ass when it comes to sales...you take a look at MSFT Gamepass yet? MSFT is gonna royally fuck the game companies by pulling a Netflix and having an "all you can play" buffet and the yearly cost? The same as just TWO triple A titles.

        The game reviewers on YouTube are already telling people to buy the XB1X and ditch buying new games completely, and comparing it to cord cutting. If its one thing these publishers should have picked up on is MSFT has no problem at all with thr

  • You Crack Smoking Assholes (Score:5, Interesting)

    by bistromath007 ( 1253428 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @08:22PM (#56167259)
    This is an interactive medium. If it's not playable, it's not fucking preserved! That's not blurry at all!

  • Copyright abuse much? (Score:3)

    by BronsCon ( 927697 ) <social@bronstrup.com> on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @09:30PM (#56167529) Journal
    Wasn't one of the key reasons for copyright to enrich the public wealth of culture by encouraging the creation of artistic works to eventually be released into the public domain by granting time-limited exclusivity to the creator? Doesn't its use, now, to keep artistic works out of the public domain and, effectively, cause them to cease to exist, fly in the face of the spirit of copyright? On those grounds alone, the gaming industry should be given a swift kick in the ass by the courts; and I say this as someone who makes his entire living on copyright law.
  • As a former City of Heroes player, all I can say is Fuck You ESA.

  • Product lifetimes (Score:3)

    by Sigma 7 ( 266129 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @11:38PM (#56167967)

    If only there was some consumer protection law that requires a product guaranteed to last at least for a reasonable life cycle of said product... For software running on a supported computer, this would be infinite, as the computer itself is more likely to decay compared to the software running on it.

    Speaking of decaying multiplayer, even old games such as Doom, Quake, and related didn't stop working simply because some multiplayer master server went down. If only modern developers knew how to implement that feature as well...

  • I just checked, there is no such right.

