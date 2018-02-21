Game Industry Pushes Back Against Efforts To Restore Gameplay Servers (arstechnica.com) 87
Kyle Orland reports via Ars Technica: A group of video game preservationists wants the legal right to replicate "abandoned" servers in order to re-enable defunct online multiplayer gameplay for study. The game industry says those efforts would hurt their business, allow the theft of their copyrighted content, and essentially let researchers "blur the line between preservation and play." Both sides are arguing their case to the U.S. Copyright Office right now, submitting lengthy comments on the subject as part of the Copyright Register's triennial review of exemptions to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Analyzing the arguments on both sides shows how passionate both industry and academia are about the issue, and how mistrust and misunderstanding seem to have infected the debate.
Copyright is a hell of a drug (Score:4, Insightful)
Even if they can't do anything with their code, they refuse to let go. And when the copyright finally expires sometime next century, no one will be alive who remembers the game and no hardware exists which contains the code. Such is life with digital ephemera.
Nothin new (Score:5, Insightful)
The idea of "owning the means to play" was one of the key changes in gaming industry. The entire concept of multiplayer on modern consoles is predicated upon this principle, and with windows 10, PC gaming is headed in the same direction.
Not giving players servers they could control was just one step on this progression.
The point of copyright. (Score:5, Insightful)
So it seems only fair that a cultural work is free for all if the author chooses to no longer sell it. And that would include running servers for discontinued games. Offer the server or let others. And in that light, the argument that people running servers for older games would compete with newer similar games offered by the studio, is interesting. If there is a lot of interest in the older game, would it not be profitable for the company to keep its servers up? And if there is only interest in the older game because it would be free, wouldn’t that mean that most of those players would not pony up the cash to play the new one, with only a small resulting loss of sales?
Of course I know that copyright has been perverted far beyond its original intent. But whatever.
Re: (Score:3)
Copyright was introduced to allow authors a temporary monopoly on their works (something pretty much unheard of before then), in order to encourage creation and the proliferation of creative works. The point was not to give authors complete control over their works.
Not really.
Copyright was introduced to allow publishers to keep a choke hold on culture under the pretense of "promoting arts and sciences".
Re: (Score:2)
Letter of the law mate. Don't care what they thought then or what they claim now, letter of the law. That also means all attempts at copyrighted content should be subject to valuation to ensure in fact it does promote the arts and sciences and that does not mean generate a profit but have actual social worth. Give up the product and you should give up copyright. Really copyright should be paid for, user pays, they should pay for copyright to be renewed yearly and pay for the full cost of copyright enforceme
Re: (Score:3)
Letter of the law mate. Don't care what they thought then or what they claim now, letter of the law.
The Supreme Court of the United States has a policy of deferring to Congress on whether a particular statute actually "promote[s] the Progress of Science and useful Arts".
Letter of the law:
How the Supreme Court interprets it when exercising judicial review of copyright-related Acts of Congress:
Re: (Score:2)
And that would include running servers for discontinued games. Offer the server or let others
The problem is that then they will offer a raspberry pi connected to a 56k modem powered by a couple hamster wheels. It'd be completely unusable but technically they would still be "offering the service"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hurt their business... (Score:4, Interesting)
So resurrecting abandoned servers -- which means that people can't play those games -- would hurt their business?
This means one of two things:
1. They're lying
2. Their new games suck so badly that players would instantly drop them for the older versions.
Either way, not a good thing for them to say...
Re:Hurt their business... (Score:4, Insightful)
3. The GaaS business model relies on planned obsolescence.
To heck with them (Score:4, Interesting)
No, it means that people can play those games. They don't want that.
Not quite, but it will mean some people play the older games without the revenue from that going into their pockets. This (a) could reduce new-game purchases and/or play, and (b) means that abandoning software (something they all do) implies that they are abandoning the rights to that software, an idea that scares them silly, because their entire business model is based upon providing a temporary product that they have complete control over so they can make you buy again, and again, and again until your patience finally runs out.
I am 100% in favor of the idea that if the software developer stops supporting the software, they lose ALL rights to controlling its use by the people who purchased it. If they want the benefits from providing a thing, then they have to support that thing. Support gone? Benefits gone.
Re: (Score:2)
I meant "can't play them currently". My bad for not being clear.
Re: (Score:2)
Except MSFT is fucking them in the ass when it comes to sales...you take a look at MSFT Gamepass yet? MSFT is gonna royally fuck the game companies by pulling a Netflix and having an "all you can play" buffet and the yearly cost? The same as just TWO triple A titles.
The game reviewers on YouTube are already telling people to buy the XB1X and ditch buying new games completely, and comparing it to cord cutting. If its one thing these publishers should have picked up on is MSFT has no problem at all with thr
Re: (Score:2)
did anyone mention profit though?
Take project 1999 -- community run server to recreate everquest like it was in its glory days. It uses a slightly modified everquest client and a custom server that attempts to emulate the rules found in the original. Slightly amazing that Sony hasn't run them into the ground yet-- BUT they do not charge players a single penny.
They're doing it for love of the game.. which i'd imagine is a far greater motivator for anyone trying to resurrect long-dead MMO's.
I mean.. c'mon d
Re: (Score:2)
Not only has Sony (now Daybreak) not run Project 1999 into the ground, they took the unusual step of officially endorsing it [everquest.com] in 2015.
This is quite a change from
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How does that work for MMORPGs like World of Warcraft? You pay for the game up front (is that just to cover distribution costs?) and get 1-3 months free playing, but then you have to pay a monthly subscription fee to keep playing.
Unfortunately a whole lot of games are going down a similar route, especially in the console market: you pay for the latest Call of Duty up front but then have to keep paying monthly subscription fees to Playstation Network/Xbox Live to actually play the thing.
So a (non-Sony) publi
You Crack Smoking Assholes (Score:5, Interesting)
Copyright abuse much? (Score:2)
City of Heroes (Score:2)
Product lifetimes (Score:2)
If only there was some consumer protection law that requires a product guaranteed to last at least for a reasonable life cycle of said product... For software running on a supported computer, this would be infinite, as the computer itself is more likely to decay compared to the software running on it.
Speaking of decaying multiplayer, even old games such as Doom, Quake, and related didn't stop working simply because some multiplayer master server went down. If only modern developers knew how to implement t
