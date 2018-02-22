President Trump: 'We Have To Do Something' About Violent Video Games, Movies (arstechnica.com) 408
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In a White House meeting held with lawmakers on the theme of school safety, President Donald Trump offered both a direct and vague call to action against violence in media by calling out video games and movies. "We have to do something about what [kids are] seeing and how they're seeing it," Trump said during the meeting. "And also video games. I'm hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is shaping more and more people's thoughts." Trump followed this statement by referencing "movies [that] come out that are so violent with the killing and everything else." He made a suggestion for keeping children from watching violent films: "Maybe they have to put a rating system for that." The MPAA's ratings board began adding specific disclaimers about sexual, drug, and violent content in all rated films in the year 2000, which can be found in small text in every MPAA rating box.
How about appropriately blaming the Police and FBI that ignored multiple blatant opportunities to catch that nutjob. Heck, he used his real name to threaten school shootings online, and one of his relatives called the FBI tip line in January.
Now, now... I doubt that anyone in Washington actually wants to fix the problem. They just want move it from an anti-gun story (that Republicans hate) to an anti-Hollywood story (that Democrats hate).
Now, now... I doubt that anyone in Washington actually wants to fix the problem.
Every time "the problem" rears its ugly head, Washington does everything it can to expand its own power.
Doesn't sound like it's a problem for Washington. Kinda the opposite.
... to an anti-Hollywood story (that Democrats hate).
You mean Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Tipper Gore?
To figure out how blatant the opportunities were, we need to ask how many online threats and how many "my relative is..." tips the FBI gets. (Keep in mind the Orlando shooter had also been reported to the FBI by relatives.) There is a huge difference between "these reports were two in several million, and therefore only valuable in hindsight" and "these reports were among the three dozen that they investigated that year".
This guy was in a white supremacist group. The FBI does keep track of them.
Ah yes turns out that wasn't true. Never mind then.
How about appropriately supporting parents and teaching them how to raise their children?
That would sure beat the currently screwed-up system where both parents have to work, put their kids into day care as soon as they possibly can and expect/rely on staff and teachers to raise their children for them.
The government should see this as an investment in their future - they want kids to grow up healthy and well-adjusted so that they're not a burden on the health care and correctional systems.
The government should see this as an investment in their future - they want kids to grow up healthy and well-adjusted so that they're not a burden on the health care and correctional systems.
Except they don't. Private health care and private prisons are big money.
I'm going to uncharacteristically praise Trump here. Sure, it borders on actual, identifiable retardation, but at least he is trying to suggest something PROACTIVE. Something that in his fevered imaginings might PREVENT this from happening again. You just seem to be content to point the finger and wait for the next shooting. Don't worry, I am sure you will find someone else to nail to the cross then as well.
Well it does count as "do something" that we hear so much demand for.
Well yes. Beware the politician's syllogism.
Something must be done.
Here is something.
Therefore we must do it.
Having said that, this is indeed a start. The willingness to do something is actually better than the refusal to do anything because you probably still live in a democracy and this opens the conversation.
Because he had 10 guns and had threatened the school.
The NRA and other gun advocacy groups would be providing lawyers and lawsuits defending the kid's 1st amendment rights to free speech and his 2nd amendment rights to have as many weapons of whatever type he wanted.
You guys protect the gun manufacturers coming and going.
What are they going to do, take away his guns? But that would require gun regulations... I don't think this is about laziness. Our criminal justice system has become so broken going after non-violent offenders, that actual threats, which should be treated as a crime, just get ignored. This guy should have been charged with making a substantial threat multiple times, and his access to firearms removed as a result. (i.e. not only could he not buy them, he could not possess them.) But that would require
I agree. In fact, the NRA actually funded the rifle training of the shooter.
https://www.vox.com/2018/2/16/... [vox.com]
When you think about it, it makes sense. The only group that benefits from mass shootings is the NRA, the gun lobby and gun manufacturers.
In fact, the NRA actually funded the rifle training of the shooter.
Wow, you mean the NRA directly gave this guy money for rifle training? What awful monsters!
Oh, no, what actually happened was that he was a member of an NRA-sponsored competition shooting team prior to committing multiple felonies, since, prior to committing multiple felonies, there was no legal reason to deny him entry to the team.
Huh.. well when you put it that way (you know - intellectually honest?), it actually doesn't sound like the damning evidence that the talking heads at Vox want you to think it is
I'm sorry, but the tired argument that more guns means people are safer isn't working any more.
Wrongful firearms homicides of children are a rounding error compared to automobile deaths of children. We don't need automobiles at all, we could have had a nationwide rail system if it weren't for the influence of the automobile industry. Guns do make people safer, from oppression. People who don't think that small arms can be used to resist the US military haven't paid any attention to Afghanistan. If you actually cared about the lives of children, there's a whole list of things which needlessly kill mor
How, exactly, does the NRA and gun companies benefit from causing a bunch of anti-gun sentiment? Because that's the only NRA/gun company related effect these mass shootings have. Unless you're suggesting that the ammo/gun sales to the shooters is actually a significant profit for companies that sell literally millions of guns per year. Also, casting "the NRA donated to an air-rifle club for students" into "the NRA funded rifle training for a mass shooter" is just downright deceptive, at best.
The NRA gives grants to JROTC programs across the US, as does the US Government. The same JROTC program that trained several of the students touted as heroes during this terrible event.
Trying to blame the NRA for the fact this screwed up teenager was in the JROTC program for a little while is just like blaming the drivers ed program at the school when a drunk driver kills someone.
False equivalence - the Constitution doesn't guarantee a right to travel at any speed you wish.
It also only guarantees the right to bear and keep arms, not the right to do so anonymously. 18 USC 926(a) does give this anonymity from the federal government, but that is not a right guaranteed by the Constitution.
"well-regulated militia" has nothing to do with the government. Most CERTAINLY nothing to do with the Federal government. Perhaps local or at most State government.
Re: (Score:3)
It also only guarantees the right to bear and keep arms, not the right to do so anonymously. 18 USC 926(a) does give this anonymity from the federal government, but that is not a right guaranteed by the Constitution.
You missed out the part about being "part of a well-regulated militia".
It's funny how rarely people who espouse the 2nd amendment (not necessarily you) include that.
You missed the part where that doesn't matter.
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
1: A well-regulated militia is necessary to the security of a free state.
This is a statement of fact. You can disagree, but it doesn't matter.
2: The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
This explicitly defines keeping and bearing arms to be a right reserved for the people.
Part 2 does not depend on part 1, or your opinion of it.
The US Constitution defines powers and duties the federal government has. Everything else is reserved for t
There are violent movies and video games in other countries and they don't have the same issues with gun violence.
There are violent movies and video games in other countries and they don't have the same issues with gun violence.
This. Trump, and others, are once again trying to blame gun violence on everything but guns.
There are violent movies and video games in other countries and they don't have the same issues with gun violence.
This. Trump, and others, are once again trying to blame gun violence on everything but guns.
Please explain to me how guns create gun violence. Specifically.
Or maybe accept that gun violence is prevalent in the US for the same reason knife violence is prevalent in China, or bomb violence is prevalent in Europe, and stop blaming the tool for what the person holding it does.
The easy availability of guns makes it more likely that guns will be used in violent attacks. Simple.
That said, I think the US doesn't have a gun problem as such. It has a mental health problem, specifically a problem in how it treats mentally ill people (or doesn't).
Yeah, like look at what schools are doing to kids' minds at the behest of those who set the 'education' guidelines.
You want to know what schools are doing to kids minds? They're doing "active shooter" drills. Tell me this doesn't mess you up.
Looking at Firearm related homicides [wikipedia.org], Switzerlands numbers are pretty average for Europe, despite the rest of Europe having way stricter gun controls. Surprising? Open borders means that getting a gun o
The problem with that is that they still wouldn't look at gun laws. They'd either say games and movies are still too violent or they'd build up another strawman to blame.
The only way congress will change their minds about gun laws is if anti-gun lobbying starts outspending the NRA.
It isn't the money that NRA tosses around that is the major problem. It is - comparatively - only a small part of Republican party funding: in 2014, only 1% of the money raised in 2014 came from the NRA [vox.com].
No, the NRA's real power is how quickly - and repeatedly - they can mobilize their supporters. As importantly, NRA supporters don't forget about the issue in a month or two; gun-control is
/the/ major issue for them. It trumps issues like abortion, taxes, immigration, and all the other hot-button topics that
Oh FFS here we go again.. (Score:5, Insightful)
Never mind that numerous studies...
What makes you think that people that ignored numerous studies on climate, economics, and many other areas are going to act differently in this situation?
normal, well-adjusted people aren't really the problem when it comes to mass shootings.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_intentional_homicide_rate#By_country
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_cities_by_crime_rate
That violent population is one problem, and it's probably got more to do with economics and culture than it does with violent movies and vid
Fact 1: Roughly half the US murder rate is attributable to big cities comprising about 20% of the total population. The rest of the country is about as safe as Europe in terms of murder rate per capita.
MENTAL ILLNESS is completely mishandled and misunderstood by Americans it would be embarrassing if more people were educated.
Movies, Video Games, Speeches, and BOOKS can get crazy people to do crazy things. Crazy children usually grow up into crazy adults... we don't really care about children in this country, it's just lip service. If people actually cared they'd do something more than just get ribbon stickers and bracelets... like actually THINK and not just emote the same old rehash.
We should put psycho
Something changed, it wasn't the guns (Score:5, Insightful)
Never mind that numerous studies have been done showing that video games and movies don't have any impact on the behavior of normal, well-adjusted people, only people who already have mental illnesses or mental deficiences to start with, oh no!
The same can be said for guns. Mental illness seems to be a recurring theme in these mass shootings, well the ones that are not terrorism related.
If Trump is going to ignore science on so many other issues then why the ever-loving fuck wouldn't he ignore the science on this issue, too?
Ignoring science in this debate is common on both sides. For example the AR-15 being no more lethal than other semiautomatic rifles that are not part of anyone's "assault weapon" list. Put a low capacity hunting magazine into an AR-15 and how is it different from the semiautomatic hunting rifles? Both sides are picking the respective scapegoats.
The real problem is likely in US social policy. We've had magazine fed semiautomatics for nearly a century. The civilian AR-15 for 50 years or so. Something changed, it wasn't the guns.
This isn't about fixing the problem, it's and trying to distract you from the issue they won't deal with.
Oh here we go again is right: studies say
...
You ever hear of publication bias?
There ain't no money in showing violent media is correlated to violent behavior.
1) Crime in New York is at a 60-year low, including shootings.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/1... [nytimes.com]
2) There are 24 cities in the US with worse rates of murder and gun crime than Chicago
2) There are 24 cities in the US with worse rates of murder and gun crime than Chicago
As I mentioned [slashdot.org] in the other thread, you're apparently stuck in 2015. Chicago murders have skyrocketed since then, far disproportionately to the rest of the country. News coverage on this over the past couple of years has not exactly been obscure.
1st amendment issues with any kind of censorship and then there is the 2th amendment issues after that.
It's called Parenting (Score:3)
"Maybe they have to put a rating system for that."
Uh, they have a rating system. Been in place for a long damn time now, not quite show how the hell Trump could have not known this.
If he's looking for more than that, there's an easy answer. It's called Parenting.
I'm not sure how he would know. His kids are too old (and he probably wasn't involved in helping choose their movies/games) for him to have personally seen it. Heck, I had no clue about the MPAA adding subratings, even though I've sat through that screen, because ratings have no information that I need to make decisions (at least right now). I know TV did, but only because they verbally announce the rating.
I'm not sure how he would know. His kids are too old...
Too old? MPAA subratings have been around for almost 20 years, 4 out of his 5 children were under the age of 18 when they came out, and Trump has a young son born in 2006.
Re: (Score:2)
If he's looking for more than that, there's an easy answer. It's called Parenting.
... and, might I add, that parenting means actively teaching your child right from wrong, not leaving it up to television,the internet, and psychotropic pharmaceuticals.
What else are we going to do about gun violence? (Score:2, Insightful)
I don't think folks have thought much about what an effective universal background check would look like. We can't just look at their criminal record. Most (all?) of these shooters didn't have one. We'd have to start looking at their mental health records (which would discourage anyone who likes guns from seeking help) and their social media posting. If
When you read that 97% of Americans support background checks nobody realizes there's a lot of variations in what a "background check" entails...
If someone is too dangerous to own a gun, why are they allowed to roam the streets? If someone has served their sentence for committing a crime, shouldn't they have their rights restored to them after that?
Because binary "you are being punished" or "you are not being punished" is coarse, stupid and was done away with a while ago. We recognize that serial DUI drivers don't ever deserve the freedom to not have an interlock that technically prevents (or at least inconvenience) drunk driving. We recognize that wife beaters should be forbidden from making contact with their wife after they get out. We recognize a need for a parole system that manages behavior while still allowing for some freedom.
I'm not saying every crime needs to have an inability to own a gun, but there are definitely some where that right should be forfeit forever.
How about their voting rights? In Florida, there are 1.5 million people who are denied voting rights because they were convicted of felonies, even after they've served their sentences.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I don't know how things work in the US but most countries already have a system in place for doing assessments: driving tests, welfare assessments, social services, etc.
One thing that might be a start is that if you don't have a conviction but you do have lower-level things (e.g. violence on your school record, DVO/ASBO/whatever, maybe even "police were called" one too many times) you are on probation for N years and can't get a firearm, or perhaps can't get a firearm over a certain level of "power" (e.g. centrefire rifle, anything that holds more than two rounds/shells). The probation can be lifted by having an assessment.
One thing that might be a start is that if you don't have a conviction but you do have lower-level things (e.g. violence on your school record, DVO/ASBO/whatever, maybe even "police were called" one too many times) you are on probation for N years and can't get a firearm, or perhaps can't get a firearm over a certain level of "power" (e.g. centrefire rifle, anything that holds more than two rounds/shells). The probation can be lifted by having an assessment.
Federally, any felony conviction removes your right to bear arms - even non-violent felonies, like pirating movies.
In addition, many states (yes, even Red ones!) have enacted their own laws targeted at domestic abusers, so that a felony conviction is not necessary to remove firearms from the possession of a potentially violent person.
Oregon just passed a law that basically lets a judge arbitrarily remove the rights of anyone they determine to be "unfit to own a firearm" for over a year - one of the "legitim
While most don't have a criminal conviction, they do usually have a record of interaction with the police.
I thought, to encourage people to get help, their records were sealed and unopenable without their explicit consent. Or are there records of involuntary commitments that you are referring to?
I don't think folks have thought much about what an effective universal background check would look like. We can't just look at their criminal record. Most (all?) of these shooters didn't have one.
That why people are suggesting raising the minimum age to 21. So there is some time on the clock for that adult criminal and mental history check.
We'd have to start looking at their mental health records (which would discourage anyone who likes guns from seeking help) and their social media posting.
Not all people who come into contact with the mental health system are doing so voluntarily. Are the extreme anti-social and/or violent going in voluntarily, or is it the suicidal going in voluntarily. Harm others vs harm self may come to the attention of the system in different ways. We need to update the privacy laws.
If we're going to go that far that means we have to have someone make decisions about who's allowed to have guns and who isn't. Are we going to do jury trials for every failed background check?
Not all judicial proceedings get a jury. But
I don't think folks have thought much about what an effective universal background check would look like.
The current proposal on the table is to require a background check for all gun transfers, not expand it into new areas like social media.
While "the ebil gov'ment is gonna read your patriotic tweets and take your guns!!!!!" is lovely FUD, no one is proposing that because social media isn't nearly as helpful as reporting by friends and family.
Are we going to do jury trials for every failed background check?
Uh....why? You can already sue the government if you think they did something unconstitutional. There's even several organizations that specialize in doing just that.
How do I restore my gun rights after I've (effectively) lost them?
T
Getting a gun is harder than getting a car. Even in America. Even in a red state.
Unless you add in that it's a lot harder to earn enough money to buy a car than to earn enough money to buy a gun. But that's true of almost anything you compare to a car, except for other vehicles and real estate.
It's a lot harder to get alcohol than a gun if you are 18.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a lot harder to get alcohol than a gun if you are 18.
No it's not. But you will get arrested for buying the alcohol.
Legally yes, but if you think 18 year olds have any real trouble getting alcohol then you live a sadly sheltered life.
Getting a gun is harder than getting a car. Even in America. Even in a red state.
I honestly don't remember, do you usually need to show a driver's license to purchase a car? If so, it's debatable, since getting a driver's license at least requires a basic test of your competency.
I also assume that the parent post meant getting a driver's license, not going to a dealership and purchasing a car.
how come no one is outraged about the lack of vehicle legislation?
Perhaps we could institute some sort of program where you have to register your vehicle, as well as obtain a license to operate that vehicle.
And for especially dangerous vehicles, we could have more stringent licensing criteria.
Opposite Man (Score:2)
He said he's going to do it, so that means he's NOT going to do it, right?
Build the wall, Mexico will pay - No wall built, Mexico not paying.
Lock her up - Hasn't locked her up.
Drain the swamp - Created more swamp.
"No Collusion" - There was definite collusion.
In fairness,you are at least half wrong. If there's no wall, then you can validly say that Mexico paid for it (or Greece, or you personally).
Sure I can. Mexico didn't pay for a wall that hasn't been built. It's a policy that would have required both things to happen. And neither has.
Instead there's a fence that's been there for a long time. Meh.
Youth Gaming Up, Youth Violence Down (Score:2)
Now I'm not saying that one necessarily has to do with the other directly but the rise in youth gaming culture directly parallels a long term decline in youth violence. At the very least, violent video games can't be hurting things too much, if not at all.
Sound's like Trump is just scape-goating to appease his base.
I know it's not popular but (Score:2, Insightful)
Let's face it. You can blame guns for the violence but guns have been part of America's fabric for as long as it has existed. There's something unique to this era happening with the massive uptick in mass shootings. The FBI, Homeland Security and every other policing agency at the federal level should be studying this phenom and trying to figure out why and how to address it.
The last assault weapons ban established by Pres. Clinton in the 1990s, and which lasted for a decade, was widely studies and found to
The last assault weapons ban established by Pres. Clinton in the 1990s, and which lasted for a decade, was widely studied and, based on studies funded and directed by conservative think tanks, was found to have zero effect on gun violence.
ftfy
Take a look at this chart. [wikipedia.org]
"based on studies funded and directed by conservative think tanks"
That is not true. Educate yourself before making politically partisan statements to fit a narrative you may believe because you've not educated yourself. The ban was widely studied by independent and government research organizations including the Task Force on Community Preventive Services, the National Institute of Justice, a National Research Council committee, and the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, among many others.
Re: (Score:3)
Was that the one that didn't ban any existing assault weapons?
Let's face it. You can blame guns for the violence but guns have been part of America's fabric for as long as it has existed. There's something unique to this era happening with the massive uptick in mass shootings.
I'm fairly certain that very few people in 1800 owned firearms that could be used to kill 20 or more people in 5 minutes.
The FBI, Homeland Security and every other policing agency at the federal level should be studying this phenom and trying to figure out why and how to address it.
Guess what Congress explicitly banned?
Such a bunch of hypocrites (Score:5, Interesting)
How to stop people killing people. (Score:5, Insightful)
We absolutely must end the ability of people to pretend to kill others, whilst doing nothing to stop people being able to kill each other.
This guy doesn't sound American (Score:2)
I'm hearing more and more people... (Score:3)
"I'm hearing more and more people say Trump is an idiot."
"We should do something about that."
Politifact has a rating for Presidents' lies. It's been around since about 2000 also.
Violent video games SAVE LIVES!!! (Score:5, Interesting)
It paid off, I make a good living, and have a great life now. But on many days going home and playing violent video games saved me from doing something I would now regret. (Not that they didn't have it coming, but jail would not have been a happy environment for me.)
Don't Worry (Score:4, Insightful)
He probably just had a meeting with Pence or some other social conservative who wants government censorship of immoral content in games.
Sooner or later he'll get another meeting with an alt-righter concerned that the alt-right will be vulnerable to censorship and the idea will be forgotten.
The only policies that Trump follows through on are things that enrich him personally (pass through tax rate) and anti-immigrant measures. Everywhere else he does what the party wants, the best model is an establishment conservative without accountability.
The 90's want their scapegoat back. (Score:5, Informative)
Resurrected dead horse (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
SATAN!!
I don't shoot people. Just aliens and zombies. Maybe the occasional historical figure but I mostly stab them.
But you raise a good point. The underlying problem isn't guns, it's gun culture. And gun culture pervades everything.
Everything in American media and a lot of American politics teaches you that guns and warfare are the answer to problems. Social problems aren't issues to manage, they are enemies that you declare war on. That's even the narrative around mass shootings: guns would fix that problem too.