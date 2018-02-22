Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


President Trump: 'We Have To Do Something' About Violent Video Games, Movies (arstechnica.com) 408

Posted by BeauHD from the call-to-arms dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In a White House meeting held with lawmakers on the theme of school safety, President Donald Trump offered both a direct and vague call to action against violence in media by calling out video games and movies. "We have to do something about what [kids are] seeing and how they're seeing it," Trump said during the meeting. "And also video games. I'm hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is shaping more and more people's thoughts." Trump followed this statement by referencing "movies [that] come out that are so violent with the killing and everything else." He made a suggestion for keeping children from watching violent films: "Maybe they have to put a rating system for that." The MPAA's ratings board began adding specific disclaimers about sexual, drug, and violent content in all rated films in the year 2000, which can be found in small text in every MPAA rating box.

President Trump: 'We Have To Do Something' About Violent Video Games, Movies

  • Lazy cops and FBI (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, 2018 @04:32PM (#56171525)

    How about appropriately blaming the Police and FBI that ignored multiple blatant opportunities to catch that nutjob. Heck, he used his real name to threaten school shootings online, and one of his relatives called the FBI tip line in January.

    • Re:Lazy cops and FBI (Score:5, Insightful)

      by supremebob ( 574732 ) <themejunky&geocities,com> on Thursday February 22, 2018 @04:42PM (#56171603) Journal

      Now, now... I doubt that anyone in Washington actually wants to fix the problem. They just want move it from an anti-gun story (that Republicans hate) to an anti-Hollywood story (that Democrats hate).

    • Re:Lazy cops and FBI (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @04:45PM (#56171627)

      To figure out how blatant the opportunities were, we need to ask how many online threats and how many "my relative is..." tips the FBI gets. (Keep in mind the Orlando shooter had also been reported to the FBI by relatives.) There is a huge difference between "these reports were two in several million, and therefore only valuable in hindsight" and "these reports were among the three dozen that they investigated that year".

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by scdeimos ( 632778 )

      How about appropriately supporting parents and teaching them how to raise their children?

      That would sure beat the currently screwed-up system where both parents have to work, put their kids into day care as soon as they possibly can and expect/rely on staff and teachers to raise their children for them.

      The government should see this as an investment in their future - they want kids to grow up healthy and well-adjusted so that they're not a burden on the health care and correctional systems.

    • I'm going to uncharacteristically praise Trump here. Sure, it borders on actual, identifiable retardation, but at least he is trying to suggest something PROACTIVE. Something that in his fevered imaginings might PREVENT this from happening again. You just seem to be content to point the finger and wait for the next shooting. Don't worry, I am sure you will find someone else to nail to the cross then as well.

      • Well it does count as "do something" that we hear so much demand for.

        • Well yes. Beware the politician's syllogism.

          Something must be done.
          Here is something.
          Therefore we must do it.

          Having said that, this is indeed a start. The willingness to do something is actually better than the refusal to do anything because you probably still live in a democracy and this opens the conversation.

      • You're going to praise Trump for following the politician's syllogism [wikipedia.org]?

    • Because he had 10 guns and had threatened the school.

      The NRA and other gun advocacy groups would be providing lawyers and lawsuits defending the kid's 1st amendment rights to free speech and his 2nd amendment rights to have as many weapons of whatever type he wanted.

      You guys protect the gun manufacturers coming and going.

    • What are they going to do, take away his guns? But that would require gun regulations... I don't think this is about laziness. Our criminal justice system has become so broken going after non-violent offenders, that actual threats, which should be treated as a crime, just get ignored. This guy should have been charged with making a substantial threat multiple times, and his access to firearms removed as a result. (i.e. not only could he not buy them, he could not possess them.) But that would require

  • uh (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, 2018 @04:34PM (#56171545)

    There are violent movies and video games in other countries and they don't have the same issues with gun violence.

    • Re:uh (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ClickOnThis ( 137803 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @04:53PM (#56171701) Journal

      There are violent movies and video games in other countries and they don't have the same issues with gun violence.

      This. Trump, and others, are once again trying to blame gun violence on everything but guns.

      • There are violent movies and video games in other countries and they don't have the same issues with gun violence.

        This. Trump, and others, are once again trying to blame gun violence on everything but guns.

        Please explain to me how guns create gun violence. Specifically.

        Or maybe accept that gun violence is prevalent in the US for the same reason knife violence is prevalent in China, or bomb violence is prevalent in Europe, and stop blaming the tool for what the person holding it does.

        • The easy availability of guns makes it more likely that guns will be used in violent attacks. Simple.

          That said, I think the US doesn't have a gun problem as such. It has a mental health problem, specifically a problem in how it treats mentally ill people (or doesn't).

    • More than that, there are countries with the exact same movies and video games (Canada, UK, Australia) yet don't have the same issues with gun violence

  • Oh FFS here we go again.. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @04:38PM (#56171573) Journal
    Never mind that numerous studies have been done showing that video games and movies don't have any impact on the behavior of normal, well-adjusted people, only people who already have mental illnesses or mental deficiences to start with, oh no! If Trump is going to ignore science on so many other issues then why the ever-loving fuck wouldn't he ignore the science on this issue, too? Anyone want to lay bets that Pence is as much behind this as possible, too?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sinij ( 911942 )

      Never mind that numerous studies...

      What makes you think that people that ignored numerous studies on climate, economics, and many other areas are going to act differently in this situation?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      normal, well-adjusted people aren't really the problem when it comes to mass shootings.

    • Fact 1: Roughly half the US murder rate is attributable to big cities comprising about 20% of the total population. The rest of the country is about as safe as Europe in terms of murder rate per capita. Sources:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_intentional_homicide_rate#By_country
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_cities_by_crime_rate

      That violent population is one problem, and it's probably got more to do with economics and culture than it does with violent movies and vid

      • Fact 1: Roughly half the US murder rate is attributable to big cities comprising about 20% of the total population. The rest of the country is about as safe as Europe in terms of murder rate per capita.

        I'm pretty sure that Europe has big cities too. What do their rates look like if you remove the cities comprising the most murderous 20% of Europeans.

    • MENTAL ILLNESS is completely mishandled and misunderstood by Americans it would be embarrassing if more people were educated.

      Movies, Video Games, Speeches, and BOOKS can get crazy people to do crazy things. Crazy children usually grow up into crazy adults... we don't really care about children in this country, it's just lip service. If people actually cared they'd do something more than just get ribbon stickers and bracelets... like actually THINK and not just emote the same old rehash.

      We should put psycho

    • Something changed, it wasn't the guns (Score:5, Insightful)

      by drnb ( 2434720 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @05:08PM (#56171871)

      Never mind that numerous studies have been done showing that video games and movies don't have any impact on the behavior of normal, well-adjusted people, only people who already have mental illnesses or mental deficiences to start with, oh no!

      The same can be said for guns. Mental illness seems to be a recurring theme in these mass shootings, well the ones that are not terrorism related.

      If Trump is going to ignore science on so many other issues then why the ever-loving fuck wouldn't he ignore the science on this issue, too?

      Ignoring science in this debate is common on both sides. For example the AR-15 being no more lethal than other semiautomatic rifles that are not part of anyone's "assault weapon" list. Put a low capacity hunting magazine into an AR-15 and how is it different from the semiautomatic hunting rifles? Both sides are picking the respective scapegoats.

      The real problem is likely in US social policy. We've had magazine fed semiautomatics for nearly a century. The civilian AR-15 for 50 years or so. Something changed, it wasn't the guns.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      This isn't about fixing the problem, it's and trying to distract you from the issue they won't deal with.

    • Oh here we go again is right: studies say ...

      You ever hear of publication bias?

      There ain't no money in showing violent media is correlated to violent behavior.

      • Canada, same movies, same video games, far less gun violence UK, same movies, same video games, far less gun violence Australia, same moves, same video games, far less gun violence

  • 1st amendment issues with any kind of censorship and then there is the 2th amendment issues after that.

  • It's called Parenting (Score:3)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @04:41PM (#56171595)

    "Maybe they have to put a rating system for that."

    Uh, they have a rating system. Been in place for a long damn time now, not quite show how the hell Trump could have not known this.

    If he's looking for more than that, there's an easy answer. It's called Parenting.

    • ot quite show how the hell Trump could have not known this.

      I'm not sure how he would know. His kids are too old (and he probably wasn't involved in helping choose their movies/games) for him to have personally seen it. Heck, I had no clue about the MPAA adding subratings, even though I've sat through that screen, because ratings have no information that I need to make decisions (at least right now). I know TV did, but only because they verbally announce the rating.

      • ot quite show how the hell Trump could have not known this.

        I'm not sure how he would know. His kids are too old...

        Too old? MPAA subratings have been around for almost 20 years, 4 out of his 5 children were under the age of 18 when they came out, and Trump has a young son born in 2006.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      Parenting is so 50s

    • If he's looking for more than that, there's an easy answer. It's called Parenting.

      ... and, might I add, that parenting means actively teaching your child right from wrong, not leaving it up to television,the internet, and psychotropic pharmaceuticals.

  • We're not going to regulate guns like we do cars. There's just no stomach for it. Even without the NRA money you've got millions of single issue voters.

    I don't think folks have thought much about what an effective universal background check would look like. We can't just look at their criminal record. Most (all?) of these shooters didn't have one. We'd have to start looking at their mental health records (which would discourage anyone who likes guns from seeking help) and their social media posting. If

    • When you read that 97% of Americans support background checks nobody realizes there's a lot of variations in what a "background check" entails...

      If someone is too dangerous to own a gun, why are they allowed to roam the streets? If someone has served their sentence for committing a crime, shouldn't they have their rights restored to them after that?

    • Re:What else are we going to do about gun violence (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Pseudonym ( 62607 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @04:57PM (#56171773)

      I don't know how things work in the US but most countries already have a system in place for doing assessments: driving tests, welfare assessments, social services, etc.

      One thing that might be a start is that if you don't have a conviction but you do have lower-level things (e.g. violence on your school record, DVO/ASBO/whatever, maybe even "police were called" one too many times) you are on probation for N years and can't get a firearm, or perhaps can't get a firearm over a certain level of "power" (e.g. centrefire rifle, anything that holds more than two rounds/shells). The probation can be lifted by having an assessment.

      • One thing that might be a start is that if you don't have a conviction but you do have lower-level things (e.g. violence on your school record, DVO/ASBO/whatever, maybe even "police were called" one too many times) you are on probation for N years and can't get a firearm, or perhaps can't get a firearm over a certain level of "power" (e.g. centrefire rifle, anything that holds more than two rounds/shells). The probation can be lifted by having an assessment.

        Federally, any felony conviction removes your right to bear arms - even non-violent felonies, like pirating movies.

        In addition, many states (yes, even Red ones!) have enacted their own laws targeted at domestic abusers, so that a felony conviction is not necessary to remove firearms from the possession of a potentially violent person.

        Oregon just passed a law that basically lets a judge arbitrarily remove the rights of anyone they determine to be "unfit to own a firearm" for over a year - one of the "legitim

    • Most (all?) of these shooters didn't have one.

      While most don't have a criminal conviction, they do usually have a record of interaction with the police.

      We'd have to start looking at their mental health records (which would discourage anyone who likes guns from seeking help)

      I thought, to encourage people to get help, their records were sealed and unopenable without their explicit consent. Or are there records of involuntary commitments that you are referring to?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by drnb ( 2434720 )

      I don't think folks have thought much about what an effective universal background check would look like. We can't just look at their criminal record. Most (all?) of these shooters didn't have one.

      That why people are suggesting raising the minimum age to 21. So there is some time on the clock for that adult criminal and mental history check.

      We'd have to start looking at their mental health records (which would discourage anyone who likes guns from seeking help) and their social media posting.

      Not all people who come into contact with the mental health system are doing so voluntarily. Are the extreme anti-social and/or violent going in voluntarily, or is it the suicidal going in voluntarily. Harm others vs harm self may come to the attention of the system in different ways. We need to update the privacy laws.

      If we're going to go that far that means we have to have someone make decisions about who's allowed to have guns and who isn't. Are we going to do jury trials for every failed background check?

      Not all judicial proceedings get a jury. But

    • I don't think folks have thought much about what an effective universal background check would look like.

      The current proposal on the table is to require a background check for all gun transfers, not expand it into new areas like social media.

      While "the ebil gov'ment is gonna read your patriotic tweets and take your guns!!!!!" is lovely FUD, no one is proposing that because social media isn't nearly as helpful as reporting by friends and family.

      Are we going to do jury trials for every failed background check?

      Uh....why? You can already sue the government if you think they did something unconstitutional. There's even several organizations that specialize in doing just that.

      How do I restore my gun rights after I've (effectively) lost them?

      T

  • He said he's going to do it, so that means he's NOT going to do it, right?

    Build the wall, Mexico will pay - No wall built, Mexico not paying.
    Lock her up - Hasn't locked her up.
    Drain the swamp - Created more swamp.
    "No Collusion" - There was definite collusion.

    • Build the wall, Mexico will pay - No wall built, Mexico not paying.

      In fairness,you are at least half wrong. If there's no wall, then you can validly say that Mexico paid for it (or Greece, or you personally).

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dohzer ( 867770 )

        Sure I can. Mexico didn't pay for a wall that hasn't been built. It's a policy that would have required both things to happen. And neither has.
        Instead there's a fence that's been there for a long time. Meh.

  • Now I'm not saying that one necessarily has to do with the other directly but the rise in youth gaming culture directly parallels a long term decline in youth violence. At the very least, violent video games can't be hurting things too much, if not at all.

    Sound's like Trump is just scape-goating to appease his base.

  • Let's face it. You can blame guns for the violence but guns have been part of America's fabric for as long as it has existed. There's something unique to this era happening with the massive uptick in mass shootings. The FBI, Homeland Security and every other policing agency at the federal level should be studying this phenom and trying to figure out why and how to address it.

    The last assault weapons ban established by Pres. Clinton in the 1990s, and which lasted for a decade, was widely studies and found to

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The last assault weapons ban established by Pres. Clinton in the 1990s, and which lasted for a decade, was widely studied and, based on studies funded and directed by conservative think tanks, was found to have zero effect on gun violence.

      ftfy

      Take a look at this chart. [wikipedia.org]

      • "based on studies funded and directed by conservative think tanks"

        That is not true. Educate yourself before making politically partisan statements to fit a narrative you may believe because you've not educated yourself. The ban was widely studied by independent and government research organizations including the Task Force on Community Preventive Services, the National Institute of Justice, a National Research Council committee, and the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, among many others.

    • What is the life span of a gun? It's going to take a hell of a lot longer than a decade to make a difference.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      The last assault weapons ban established by Pres. Clinton in the 1990s, and which lasted for a decade, was widely studies and found to have zero effect on gun violence.

      Was that the one that didn't ban any existing assault weapons?

    • Let's face it. You can blame guns for the violence but guns have been part of America's fabric for as long as it has existed. There's something unique to this era happening with the massive uptick in mass shootings.

      I'm fairly certain that very few people in 1800 owned firearms that could be used to kill 20 or more people in 5 minutes.

    • The FBI, Homeland Security and every other policing agency at the federal level should be studying this phenom and trying to figure out why and how to address it.

      Guess what Congress explicitly banned?

  • Such a bunch of hypocrites (Score:5, Interesting)

    by mrun4982 ( 3875585 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @04:53PM (#56171717)
    Right wing conservatives are so quick to point out when someone even hints at possibly affecting their second amendment rights but have absolutely no problem at all with stripping away 1st amendment rights.

  • How to stop people killing people. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by grahamtriggs ( 572707 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @04:54PM (#56171733)

    We absolutely must end the ability of people to pretend to kill others, whilst doing nothing to stop people being able to kill each other.

  • He's trying to bring unconstitutional laws. He's a criminal. He's a rapist. And sometimes, I assume, he's a good person.

  • I'm hearing more and more people... (Score:3)

    by gavron ( 1300111 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @04:58PM (#56171775)

    "I'm hearing more and more people say Trump is an idiot."
    "We should do something about that."

    Politifact has a rating for Presidents' lies. It's been around since about 2000 also.

  • Violent video games SAVE LIVES!!! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Major_Disorder ( 5019363 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @05:00PM (#56171795)
    At least for me, they were an escape from what I endured day in and day out in that festering shithole they called a School. The hell I endured being a computer geek in the 1980's, just so I could go to school and get an education.
    It paid off, I make a good living, and have a great life now. But on many days going home and playing violent video games saved me from doing something I would now regret. (Not that they didn't have it coming, but jail would not have been a happy environment for me.)

  • Don't Worry (Score:4, Insightful)

    by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @05:02PM (#56171811)

    He probably just had a meeting with Pence or some other social conservative who wants government censorship of immoral content in games.

    Sooner or later he'll get another meeting with an alt-righter concerned that the alt-right will be vulnerable to censorship and the idea will be forgotten.

    The only policies that Trump follows through on are things that enrich him personally (pass through tax rate) and anti-immigrant measures. Everywhere else he does what the party wants, the best model is an establishment conservative without accountability.

  • The 90's want their scapegoat back. (Score:5, Informative)

    by atomicalgebra ( 4566883 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @05:37PM (#56172157)
    Seriously video games and movies have been shown to decrease violent tendencies in young men because they are an outlet for youthful aggression.
  • Every now and then, politicians trot out the rotting corpse of 'entertainment media influences violence.' It's as dead now, as it was in the 80s.

