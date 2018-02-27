ESRB Introducing 'In-Game Purchases' Label in Response To Loot Box Controversy (polygon.com) 61
The Entertainment Software Rating Board will begin labeling video games that contain in-game purchases, a response to lawmakers who have noticed the outcry over so-called loot crate systems and have signaled a willingness to legislate them. From a report: The labeling will "be applied to games with in-game offers to purchase digital goods or premiums with real world currency," the ESRB said in a news release this morning, "including but not limited to bonus levels, skins, surprise items (such as item packs, loot boxes, mystery awards), music, virtual coins and other forms of in-game currency, subscriptions, season passes and upgrades (e.g., to disable ads)." The label will appear separate from the familiar ESRB rating label (T-for-Teen, M-for-Mature, etc.) and not inside it. Additionally, the ESRB has begun an awareness campaign meant to highlight the controls available to parents whose households have a video game console.
Surely, this will make a Dent into the complaints.
Should have just rated these titles as MA.
Tits are in the blue lootboxes, but they only drop about 1 in 100. I know a guy - a friend, if you will - who spent $90 before he got a blue lootbox with tits in them, and then they were just little ones with hair on the nipples.
If you claim that the requirement of an electronic payment method ought to be enough to make a game rated AO, then why shouldn't all games on an online store (PlayStation Store, Itch, Steam, Apple App Store, Google Play Store, etc.) be rated AO? Parents are buying games for their minor children to play.
Consider "shareware" games, which are free to play the first few levels, then one payment for the rest, like Doom (1993) or Super Mario Run. Should these be AO because of the possibility to register them?
expansion packs / mission packs / should not be listed the same way as loot boxes or in game cash that you can buy.
Agreed. The addition of a tiny message saying "Blah blah in-game purchases blah blah" is not only toothless, it will just be ignored by literally everyone - kids, parents, and publishers alike.
In-game gambling for real-world money should not only affect the rating of the title, it should impact who can purchase the item. If people under 18 are not allowed to gamble in casinos, they should also not be allowed to buy a game with real-money random loot boxes.
I much rather pay $20-$80 for a game and get all of its features. Then have a game where I can buy myself to victory.
I do like often the Free to play first chapter, or limited world just so I can determine if the game is worth my money or not. But after I pay for it, I kinda want access to everything, or at least access to a level where I can get it in game play. And if it is multi-player I want my chances to be just as good as the next guys.
If people were willing to pay $20-$80 for a game, then EA and Ubisoft would simply treat that as license to charge $20-$80 AND add lootboxes and season passes.
There is no end to their greed.
If people were willing to pay $20-$80 for a game, then EA and Ubisoft would simply treat that as license to charge $20-$80 AND add lootboxes and season passes.
That's what they're already doing. That's why I usually wait for the GOTY edition to come out that already has all of the "seasons" (or expansion packs as they used to be known). I don't mind a free game that has pay-to-win options, but I hate games that charge you AND have pay-to-win options.
That's why I usually wait for the GOTY edition to come out that already has all of the "seasons" (or expansion packs as they used to be known).
But how are you sure that such an edition will come out at all before the game's publisher shuts down the official multiplayer matchmaking server and asserts copyright against unofficial ones?
I do find that free to play games provide a greater openness to trying games out and engaging in them without fear of either making a heavy purchase up front or being nickle and dimed to death, and generally speaking do not engage in in-game purchases outside of what my wife and I deem "paying for what we got out of it".
In other words, we tend to play a lot of F2P games and while many are so=so or even poor games to us, if we really engage in the game, we hit a point where we way "these devs did a great job
And as long as the F2P games are not selling WIN buttons, we're ok with it.
Sometimes it's not a "win" button but a "play at all" button. In the mobile version of Dungeon Keeper, for instance, excavating past a certain distance from the starting point ends up taking 1 day per cell without consumable items purchased with real money, and a typical room is 25 cells. So much for Dungeon Keeper being "real-time" strategy.
The thing is: $80 may not be enough to cover the full costs and margins of some AAA titles. And only a small part of the benefits are here to make the top executives rich, most of it simply pay normal people who work there. Well there is the communication budget too, but the thing is, these games are ridiculously expensive to produce, and people are not ready to pay more than $80 up front. Loot boxes and paid DLC is how they get the money they need. Paying for cosmetics seems to be relatively well accepted,
Am I the only person left willing to pay for games
No, but fewer and fewer publishers are willing to accept your one-time payment when they could instead leech off "freemium" transactions for years, not to mention their hopes of catching a whale [gamasutra.com].
I do like often the Free to play first chapter, or limited world just so I can determine if the game is worth my money or not.
The free-to-play idea is what started the trip down this road to microtransaction hell. And determining the value of a game before buying it was something we solved decades ago with the game demo -- but that's pretty much been killed off by early access games, another horrible money grab.
On the other hand, what fraction of player spending on game purchases (download price, expansion prices, and consumable prices) is on AAA games?
I don't think it's greedy to want a full game when you paid full price for the game. I paid for Killer Instinct's "Ultra Pack" or whatever, $60 for all of seasons 1-3, including chars and maps. When I bought it, it said "ALL THE CHARACTERS" and such. Then a few months later they release more characters and maps for a not-insignificant $5 each. Even Mario Kart 8 had two DLC packs. Granted it felt pretty complete before them - but who can really resist an extra 16 courses and 4 characters? Of course, now all
Things like Train Simulator and the like are special. Namely, they consist of a LOT of licensed content. (Heck, think of it this way - the Swiss sued Apple because the clock looked a lot like the one at the train station).
So while a lot of what you buy is extra trains, remember that most of
TBH I think you're greedy for wanting a 2018 AAA game at 2004's price point.
TBH I think you're a douche for posting disparaging, stupid, remarks as an anonymous coward.
TBH I think you're greedy for wanting a 2018 AAA game at 2004's price point.
Why, exactly?
Because of inflation? Wages are stagnant, so nope.
Because development costs have gone up? They haven't gone up to the degree that the market has expanded and production and distribution costs have gone down.
Decades ago you had to make physical discs or cartridges or whatever, an instruction manual, package it all up, sell it to a distributor who took a cut and sold it to a retailer who took a cut and sold it to an end user.
Today, the market is orders of magnitude larger. Major publishers own
Parents and grandparents will see the label and say "Oh, well I won't be giving the kids my credit card to make the payments, so no problem."
Except that the publishers will make the games nigh-unplayable without jumping in to the microtransactions.
and we can talk. Otherwise you are still playing softball with psychopaths.
Yes, this is key to the issue. I mean, I'd prefer to buy a game in one complete lump and don't *like* the idea of buying add-ons, but when you're rolling the dice for a chance at something and it could take tens, hundreds, or thousands of tries to get what you want--and worse, you may not even know what the odds are--that's really problematic.
It seems more like a distraction than like part of a solution. Indeed the problem with loot boxes is the addictive nature of variable rewards (*), not the fact that it's an in-game purchase. Having a single label for all types of in-game purchases does very little to inform potential buyers. It would be useful if the label listed which types of purchases each game contains, but their announcement suggests that it won't.
(*) They claim "we were unable to find any evidence that children were specifically impac
When I was of the proper age to appreciate Happy Meal, the toys were released one per week over the course of the campaign to encourage return visits. Has McDonald's since changed that to random chance without a way to trade in duplicates?
but you can't take rake in a Poker game.
Are the card rooms Really Legal in Texas? They don't take rake but they are members only (any one can be an member) and you have to rent your seat.
But you don't understand, they want to play THAT game. You know, the one with the P2W Loot Crates and the expansion pack that allows you to complete the game. Free games aren't worth paying for, and they shouldn't have to pay for the game they want to play either!
Anything else is "Greedy bastards". Duh.
On a side note this is also why people describe these practices as predatory. The industry knows
I find most video games at least partially addictive, and your basic point, minus the inflammatory remarks is admirable, but I doubt you'll extend your conclusion based on addictiveness of gaming to the whole genre.
My point is people are willingly addicted to video games, anything after that is quibbling over how bad it actually is. Personally, I find the time sink equally bad as a monetary one. Especially when you factor in social problems that arises from vulnerable nerds inability to relate to actual rea
Offer in-game item purchase via the DigiByte crypto-currency and bypass this new requirement.
Lotto tickets are "In-Liquor-Store purchases".
"There," he sniffed self-satisfiedly, and looked around. "That's good enough to make it not gambling."