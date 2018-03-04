Videogame Lobbyists Join Scientists To Fight 'Gaming Disorder' Classification (vice.com) 52
Remember when the World Health Organization moved to define a new disease called "gaming disorder"? An anonymous reader quotes Motherboard: Multiple video game lobbying groups from around the world have banded together to push back against the classification, and 36 academics, scientists, doctors, and researchers have drafted a paper that called the WHO's methodology and motives into question. The professionals will publish the paper, titled "Weak Basis for Gaming Disorder," in an upcoming issue of Journal of Behavioral Addictions. The article is a collection of well reasoned arguments against classifying "gaming disorder" as a disease, complete with references to extant research...
"We agree that there are some people whose play of video games is related to life problems," said the article's abstract. "However, moving from research construct to formal disorder requires a much stronger evidence base than we currently have"... To be clear, the article doesn't argue that something isn't going on and that gaming addiction isn't real and isn't a problem. It just thinks that rushing to define it and put it in the the ICD is a bad idea.
Game addiction (Score:2)
I've known people who have been pretty savagely hooked on WoW or other MMOs, but I strongly suspect video game addiction isnt a disease, its a symptom of something deeper like social anxieties (Easier to grind dungeons than make IRL friends), poor executive cognitive function (Ie being garbage at making life priorities and staying on task) or depression.
But a stand-alone mental disorder? How do you even define that, whats the cut off point and why. Seems spurious to me.
Escape (Score:2)
It should more accurately be called escape disorder syndrome. Where the individuals find so much difficulty in interacting with often delusional and disorderly beliefs within society, that they prefer to escape to comic books, paper bank novels, binge watching TV series, surfing the internet and computer games, no necessarily exclusively but often a combination.
That there are individuals, especially minors that want to lose themselves in video games, the video game is not the driver, what they are trying t
That's not why people are addicted to games like WoW, though. These games use psychological tricks (e.g. specifically tuned loot drop algorithms, systems that bring people back to the game through social pressure from peers they play with) to create something that's very close to, if not actual addiction. That's entirely different from somebody who just likes to play Uncharted to feel like a powerful badass.
These games are designed by psychologists to trap addicts. It certainly is malicious. The timing and visual display of rewards is all calculated to take maximum advantage of inherent human weaknesses.
Any propensity the population had to "escapism" is being maximized.
The debate is if "something should be done" about it, and I say screw that. Presuming an eventual post-scarcity society at some point, escapism is all there will be. Stop pestering people.
And there is nothing peculiarly American or peculiarly modern about it. There have always been obsessions and escapes, and they exist everywhere. If you think that getting away from the mechanized complexity of an industrial society will insulate you from the problem, just try keeping New Zealanders away from their rugby.
Well they are working with legislation. So it means they are trying to find a boogie man to blame all their problems on.
Comic Books, TV, Cell phones, video games. All often when abused are symptoms of a bigger problem that we do not want to face or admit.
The problem is that we treat other people like crap, and actively work to disempower them.
We are not taking people who show promise and putting them under our wings to help them grow and prosper, we are taking their skills and exploiting them until they a
I basically log into WoW to meet people I know there. I also have no problems finding enough time for work and other personal interests besides gaming. Yet I log into WoW almost every day. Am I doing this "addiction" thing wrong?
Yes, you are.
Damn, another failure. Here I though I finally managed to be in the mainstream...
I guess we have to look at who is doing the complaining.
I do some gaming in the evenings as a way of relaxing before turning in for the evening.I'm married and financially solvent. So I probably don't fit the mold.
But this is not who is being chased. There are a lot of young men who's main interest in life is gaming. They run a spectrum from the single guy who works but focuses on gaming, to the stereotyped guy that lives in his mom's basement.
But while it is not a mental disorder, it is a symptom
The distinction between symptom and disorder is exceedingly fine. Every disorder has the potential to become a symptom if our understanding of the causes improves.
Well this here kind of indicates that since its not impairing you, then probably not.
But it also highlights one of the friction lines that philosophers have made (particularly the phenomenologists) regarding psychiatry that a lot of what are called "mental illnesses" dont seem to re
'Cause' and 'effect' are often intertwined. Weaken one (any one) and you weaken the other.
I agree it is a symptom rather than a cause. I wouldn't say I have a gaming problem but I certainly do use them as a form of escapism.
Not any harder than any other addiction, looking for an exact cut-off point is like trying to find the one beer that makes you an alcoholic. The TL;DR version is "Are you throwing away your life to satisfy an addiction?"
The question is more whether this is a unique form of addiction and has som
I think it is different than other addictions. I know many guys whose lives were in the toilet because of WoW, but just one day quit cold turkey and never looked back. I've known a few alcoholics who quit, but they needed a ton of support and still do years later.
Gambling, not Games (Score:1)
That's kind of a dumb argument. "These things are using classic addiction mechanisms to encourage users become habitual users. We need a new name for this!"
I forgot it was unusable and was surprised again every time. This must either mean I do not have that addiction or I have a memory disorder in addition.
Gaming disorder (Score:2)
That is when you suck at gaming, right? Anything else would not make much sense, because otherwise a lot of the human race would have a "TV disorder".
I ain't the brightest LED in the room, but even I know insightful when I see it.
Its time, and what we do with ours
Some people watch a hellava lot of Television. AHA! Television addiction. I spend many hours a day in front of a computer, some work, some play - Oh noes, computer addiction. I like to ride my motorcycle - a lot. I'm nearing 100K miles on my Shadow Spirit 1000 - Damn motorcycling addicts anyhow!
And yeah, there's time for video games, so I guess I'm an unholy mess of a multi level addict
But I can't help but wonder what kind of life I would have achieved if I never gamed
Don't worry about it. It doesn't matter unless you personally think it matters. Eventually the sun will go supernova and after that there will be the eventual heat death of the universe. No matter how you slice it, the human race and all its achievements will cease to be. So if you think it matters what your contribution to society is, don't sweat it. Just do you. There is no evidence for God. No evidence of an afterlife much less a hell. There won't be anyone to judge you because you played too man
it is basically a disorder or some sort (Score:2)
Prescription (Score:1)
You play too much video game.. here your prozac...
Both funny and insightful.
You play too much video game.. here your prozac...
Big pharma... CHA-CHING!
Alphabet Soup (Score:2)
Includes This Symptom. (Score:2)
SWATing other players and getting people killed....over a damn game.
SWATing other players and getting people killed....over a damn game.
I was playing Armored Warfare yesterday and some guy was cussing out some kid for running into him so I said some little thing to him and the guy went off. So I called him "son" because he was acting like a child and he says "I was born in 66". Holy fucking shit, dude. Over fifty years old and still cussing people out in video games. I just wanted him to hush because the messages are distracting
