Ubisoft is Using AI To Catch Bugs in Games Before Devs Make Them

AI has a new task: helping to keep the bugs out of video games. From a report: At the recent Ubisoft Developer Conference in Montreal, the French gaming company unveiled a new AI assistant for its developers. Dubbed Commit Assistant, the goal of the AI system is to catch bugs before they're ever committed into code, saving developers time and reducing the number of flaws that make it into a game before release. "I think like many good ideas, it's like 'how come we didn't think about that before?'," says Yves Jacquier, who heads up La Forge, Ubisoft's R&D division in Montreal. His department partners with local universities including McGill and Concordia to collaborate on research intended to advance the field of artificial intelligence as a whole, not just within the industry.

La Forge fed Commit Assistant with roughly ten years' worth of code from across Ubisoft's software library, allowing it to learn where mistakes have historically been made, reference any corrections that were applied, and predict when a coder may be about to write a similar bug. "It's all about comparing the lines of code we've created in the past, the bugs that were created in them, and the bugs that were corrected, and finding a way to make links [between them] to provide us with a super-AI for programmers," explains Jacquier.

  • I remember it being discussed in my software engineering class that trying to automate bug removal or detection could be shown to be isomorphic to solving Turing's halting problem.

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      So you say humans can solve the halting problem?

      The description doesn't make any claims that would make it impossible. It just detects patterns.

      And what do you mean with P=NP? Do you think that have something to do with the halting problem?

    • I remember it being discussed in my software engineering class that trying to automate bug removal or detection could be shown to be isomorphic to solving Turing's halting problem.

      Many people misunderstand the halting problem. It doesn't mean that you can't tell if a program halts. It just means you can't do so for ALL programs.

      Likewise, automated bug detection is possible. It just won't find ALL bugs.

      If it finds even 10% of the bugs, it is still a huge win. False positives are unlikely to be a show stopper: Like existing static-analysis, even if the false positives are not bugs, they are still often sloppy code that makes programs less readable.

    by bobbied

    The more things change, the more they stay the same....

    Anybody else remember LINT? I used to work a project that required that all compiler warnings be dealt with and anything reported by LINT was documented and explained IN THE CODE. It certainly didn't catch everything but it sure kept the code consistent and common logical issues from appearing too often.

    Now off my lawn....(snicker)

      by SirSlud

      this is ..... not like LINT. Remember LINT? LINT is still in widespread use. This would be a complimentary tool to catch higher level bugs based on code heuristics in valid correct code beyond the safety checks that LINT looks for. This is not for doing what LINT does, and what LINT does is still very useful.

      • But it is the same concept as LINT.... It may be different from LINT but this really isn't a new idea, and it IS LIKE LINT...

        There have been static code analysis tools in use for decades now, LINT was among the first of these tools to find wide spread use and many have followed in its foot prints. This is NOT a new idea, even if the implementation method varies from the C program the initial LINT was/is.

        Read the Mythical Man Month.... There is nothing new... Each generation thinks their stuff is better,

          by ljw1004

          LINT is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.

          A compiler is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them (and also generates output).

          This ubisoft tool is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.

          Your colleague standing over your shoulder is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.

          Your colleague who does code-review is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.

      by enjar

      Yes, indeed. We realized a lot of those compiler warnings were actually trying to tell us something (WOW!) and cleaned up our code base over the course of a number of years. We are now pretty much at the point where compiler warnings are generally viewed as errors, so the bar is very high and requires additional code review if you legitimately need to submit something that triggers a warning ... "the compiler is lying, I'm right" isn't good enough. We have a number of people on staff who are really good at

  • AI: "Based on years of historical pattern matching, your commit has been flagged as 'needs review' for the following reasons:
    1 - First name of developer is 'Fred'"
  • If the dev AI/Automation is getting that good. Why are they not just doing a majority of the game development?

    I always hear the horror stories about how bad AI and Automation will affect burger flippers, etc.

    Seems to me the real jobs that will be affected are the white collar elites jobs. Bankers, Brokers, Developers, Judges, Lawyers, Programmers, etc. Imagine white collar professions minus the bias/corruption/prejudice because it is all just honest AI & Automation ;)

      • Yes I read about the burger flipper, But you will still need a few people to clean and do maintenance in each kitchen at least for a while. With the white collar SOE (Subject Matter Expert) jobs. Once the AI/Automation is ready, it will just sit someplace in the cloud and many of those elite jobs/employees will be gone. With a lot fewer real people needed handle the special cases and to do maintenance, etc.

        Just my 2 cents ;)
    • Well, high frequency traders are replacing stock brokers already. Nobody misses the people selling and buying. The machines and the algorithms are making life miserable for the rest of us.
  • Brown ball means bug we can fix after the release, red ball means we can't ship until the precog AI is made happy.
  • Maybe this AI can finally convinced them to give an option to NOT have the elevation angle of driving cameras try to reset to default after a couple of seconds? Drives me nuts in all their games, e.g. Watchdogs and Ghost Recon: Wildlands. Especially important if driving a taller vehicle.

      by CODiNE

      You'd be better off modding the game and putting a NOP on that function call.

        by ELCouz
        Yeah...good luck with Denuvo DRM on Watchdogs. Damn thing run inside a VM which decrypt on the fly part of the game.
  • Says it can detect 6 out of 10 bugs? Based on what? How would it even know what a "bug" was in the context of the game? The video also says it creates code signatures for bugs, but doesn't explain how. They explain the concept, but does it actually work? What specifically does it do? Without seeing examples, it's hard to imagine this tool does what they seem to be saying it does.

  • auto QA testing can just fail silently or pass in a way that any real person will see it as an error.

    Also poor ui's / control setups are bugs that some auto system can not find as well but QA testers will find.

