Ubisoft is Using AI To Catch Bugs in Games Before Devs Make Them (wired.co.uk) 40
AI has a new task: helping to keep the bugs out of video games. From a report: At the recent Ubisoft Developer Conference in Montreal, the French gaming company unveiled a new AI assistant for its developers. Dubbed Commit Assistant, the goal of the AI system is to catch bugs before they're ever committed into code, saving developers time and reducing the number of flaws that make it into a game before release. "I think like many good ideas, it's like 'how come we didn't think about that before?'," says Yves Jacquier, who heads up La Forge, Ubisoft's R&D division in Montreal. His department partners with local universities including McGill and Concordia to collaborate on research intended to advance the field of artificial intelligence as a whole, not just within the industry.
La Forge fed Commit Assistant with roughly ten years' worth of code from across Ubisoft's software library, allowing it to learn where mistakes have historically been made, reference any corrections that were applied, and predict when a coder may be about to write a similar bug. "It's all about comparing the lines of code we've created in the past, the bugs that were created in them, and the bugs that were corrected, and finding a way to make links [between them] to provide us with a super-AI for programmers," explains Jacquier.
La Forge fed Commit Assistant with roughly ten years' worth of code from across Ubisoft's software library, allowing it to learn where mistakes have historically been made, reference any corrections that were applied, and predict when a coder may be about to write a similar bug. "It's all about comparing the lines of code we've created in the past, the bugs that were created in them, and the bugs that were corrected, and finding a way to make links [between them] to provide us with a super-AI for programmers," explains Jacquier.
Have they made P=NP then? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So you say humans can solve the halting problem?
The description doesn't make any claims that would make it impossible. It just detects patterns.
And what do you mean with P=NP? Do you think that have something to do with the halting problem?
Re: (Score:2)
I remember it being discussed in my software engineering class that trying to automate bug removal or detection could be shown to be isomorphic to solving Turing's halting problem.
Many people misunderstand the halting problem. It doesn't mean that you can't tell if a program halts. It just means you can't do so for ALL programs.
Likewise, automated bug detection is possible. It just won't find ALL bugs.
If it finds even 10% of the bugs, it is still a huge win. False positives are unlikely to be a show stopper: Like existing static-analysis, even if the false positives are not bugs, they are still often sloppy code that makes programs less readable.
Look! I've re-invented LINT! (Score:3)
The more things change, the more they stay the same....
Anybody else remember LINT? I used to work a project that required that all compiler warnings be dealt with and anything reported by LINT was documented and explained IN THE CODE. It certainly didn't catch everything but it sure kept the code consistent and common logical issues from appearing too often.
Now off my lawn....(snicker)
Re: (Score:2)
this is
..... not like LINT. Remember LINT? LINT is still in widespread use. This would be a complimentary tool to catch higher level bugs based on code heuristics in valid correct code beyond the safety checks that LINT looks for. This is not for doing what LINT does, and what LINT does is still very useful.
Re: (Score:2)
But it is the same concept as LINT.... It may be different from LINT but this really isn't a new idea, and it IS LIKE LINT...
There have been static code analysis tools in use for decades now, LINT was among the first of these tools to find wide spread use and many have followed in its foot prints. This is NOT a new idea, even if the implementation method varies from the C program the initial LINT was/is.
Read the Mythical Man Month.... There is nothing new... Each generation thinks their stuff is better,
Re: (Score:2)
LINT is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.
A compiler is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them (and also generates output).
This ubisoft tool is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.
Your colleague standing over your shoulder is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.
Your colleague who does code-review is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.
Your copy-editor is someone who look
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, indeed. We realized a lot of those compiler warnings were actually trying to tell us something (WOW!) and cleaned up our code base over the course of a number of years. We are now pretty much at the point where compiler warnings are generally viewed as errors, so the bar is very high and requires additional code review if you legitimately need to submit something that triggers a warning
... "the compiler is lying, I'm right" isn't good enough. We have a number of people on staff who are really good at
For Example... (Score:2)
1 - First name of developer is 'Fred'"
"Before Devs Make Them" (Score:2)
I always hear the horror stories about how bad AI and Automation will affect burger flippers, etc.
Seems to me the real jobs that will be affected are the white collar elites jobs. Bankers, Brokers, Developers, Judges, Lawyers, Programmers, etc. Imagine white collar professions minus the bias/corruption/prejudice because it is all just honest AI & Automation
Oh yea, honest AI/Automaton po
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just my 2 cents
Is this a brown ball/red ball thing? (Score:1)
Driving camera controls (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You'd be better off modding the game and putting a NOP on that function call.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like mostly hype (Score:2)
auto QA test can just fail silently or pass but an (Score:2)
auto QA testing can just fail silently or pass in a way that any real person will see it as an error.
Also poor ui's / control setups are bugs that some auto system can not find as well but QA testers will find.
This is a horrible idea! (Score:2)
How am I supposed to write myself a new minivan [dilbert.com] now?!
Tom Cruise ... (Score:2)
That name, 'Ubisoft' (Score:2)
Uh, ok. (Score:2)
AI is taking our jobs (Score:2)
See, AI is replacing what we (consumers) used to do, especially for companies like Ubisoft. What do they expect me to do now, play the game without issue and enjoy myself? What am I going to complain about now?
Except from a dev using the tool (Score:2)
delete this
"I'm sorry. I can't do that, Dave."