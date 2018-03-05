Ubisoft is Using AI To Catch Bugs in Games Before Devs Make Them (wired.co.uk) 87
AI has a new task: helping to keep the bugs out of video games. From a report: At the recent Ubisoft Developer Conference in Montreal, the French gaming company unveiled a new AI assistant for its developers. Dubbed Commit Assistant, the goal of the AI system is to catch bugs before they're ever committed into code, saving developers time and reducing the number of flaws that make it into a game before release. "I think like many good ideas, it's like 'how come we didn't think about that before?'," says Yves Jacquier, who heads up La Forge, Ubisoft's R&D division in Montreal. His department partners with local universities including McGill and Concordia to collaborate on research intended to advance the field of artificial intelligence as a whole, not just within the industry.
La Forge fed Commit Assistant with roughly ten years' worth of code from across Ubisoft's software library, allowing it to learn where mistakes have historically been made, reference any corrections that were applied, and predict when a coder may be about to write a similar bug. "It's all about comparing the lines of code we've created in the past, the bugs that were created in them, and the bugs that were corrected, and finding a way to make links [between them] to provide us with a super-AI for programmers," explains Jacquier.
Re: So... MS Word-level autocorrect? (Score:2)
Have they made P=NP then? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So you say humans can solve the halting problem?
The description doesn't make any claims that would make it impossible. It just detects patterns.
And what do you mean with P=NP? Do you think that have something to do with the halting problem?
Microsoft solved the Halting Problem ages ago (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, your statement is incorrect. What is correct is that all program execution in physical reality halts eventually. That is something else.
The difference is pretty much the one between theory and practice. You know, in theory, theory and practice are the same. An engineer understands that in practice they are not and that practical systems are complex enough and the theories may be incomplete, inaccurate or otherwise faulty enough, that the unexpected in theory does actually happen in practice.
Re: (Score:2)
That is *EXACTLY* what I had said.
Re: (Score:3)
I remember it being discussed in my software engineering class that trying to automate bug removal or detection could be shown to be isomorphic to solving Turing's halting problem.
Many people misunderstand the halting problem. It doesn't mean that you can't tell if a program halts. It just means you can't do so for ALL programs.
Likewise, automated bug detection is possible. It just won't find ALL bugs.
If it finds even 10% of the bugs, it is still a huge win. False positives are unlikely to be a show stopper: Like existing static-analysis, even if the false positives are not bugs, they are still often sloppy code that makes programs less readable.
Re: (Score:2)
If it finds even 10% of the bugs, it is still a huge win.
I disagree. This is 10% less opportunity for the coders to increase their skills finding bugs on more benign mistakes (software cannot find hard to find ones). As humans are able to generalize, this also reduced harder to find mistakes. In the end, whenever something like this is done, you end up with more damage per remaining mistake, which may well make matters worse overall. As a second negative effect, this will lead PHBs to decide that they can now hire even cheaper coders.
Re: (Score:3)
I disagree. This is 10% less opportunity for the coders to increase their skills finding bugs
...
If you truly believe that more bugs are better, then you could just train the AI to insert extra bugs instead of detecting existing bugs.
As a second negative effect, this will lead PHBs to decide that they can now hire even cheaper coders.
If you truly believe that more bugs are better, then you should see this as a good thing, Bad programmers who write crappy code will give others plenty of bugs to practice on. Right?
Good luck.
Re: (Score:2)
There is a difference between solving in the general case and a good enough solution.
I can write you an efficient travelling salesman problem solver without solving P=NP, and I can write a program that can tell if your code will enter an infinite loop without solving the halting problem. It is just that it won't work every time. In some cases, it is all that's needed.
In that case, the point is obviously not to solve the general case. There isn't even a formal definition of what a bug is.
Re: (Score:2)
That is funny, becuae if you written an efficent traveling salesmen algorithm you had solved the P=NP question.
A heuristic that can get within 1% of the absolute optimal solution in P time is efficient, but does not solve P=NP.
there is no solution to the halting problem. No one evver asked to solve it. It is an axiom
Hogwash. The halting problem is not an "axiom". It was considered an open problem until 1936, when it was proved impossible by Alan Turing. Turing's recursive proof was similar in structure to Godel's proof of the Incompleteness Theorem a few years earlier.
Re: (Score:2)
But since they don't require it detecting all bugs for it to be useful, that it it is impossible to do so for all bugs is irrelevant.
Re: (Score:2)
It is. But you can make dumb, pattern-based systems that hide some of the obvious screw-ups of the incompetent (and thereby make these people more dangerous) and at the same time make the competent less productive, because they now have to conform to brain-dead rules. Sounds very much like this is what this system is doing.
Re: (Score:2)
It's NP to find all bugs.
It is not NP. It is impossible.
Look! I've re-invented LINT! (Score:5, Insightful)
The more things change, the more they stay the same....
Anybody else remember LINT? I used to work a project that required that all compiler warnings be dealt with and anything reported by LINT was documented and explained IN THE CODE. It certainly didn't catch everything but it sure kept the code consistent and common logical issues from appearing too often.
Now off my lawn....(snicker)
Re: (Score:2)
this is
..... not like LINT. Remember LINT? LINT is still in widespread use. This would be a complimentary tool to catch higher level bugs based on code heuristics in valid correct code beyond the safety checks that LINT looks for. This is not for doing what LINT does, and what LINT does is still very useful.
Re: (Score:2)
But it is the same concept as LINT.... It may be different from LINT but this really isn't a new idea, and it IS LIKE LINT...
There have been static code analysis tools in use for decades now, LINT was among the first of these tools to find wide spread use and many have followed in its foot prints. This is NOT a new idea, even if the implementation method varies from the C program the initial LINT was/is.
Read the Mythical Man Month.... There is nothing new... Each generation thinks their stuff is better,
Re: (Score:2)
LINT is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.
A compiler is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them (and also generates output).
This ubisoft tool is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.
Your colleague standing over your shoulder is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.
Your colleague who does code-review is something that looks at your code for problems and reports them.
Your copy-editor is someone who look
Re: (Score:2)
Yea, I used to say that kind of thing when I was young too. Hubris lives on in the young. We had all the good ideas then too, we where better educated, fresh out of school and full of promise. But we where as stupid as those who came before us. Wisdom is hard won though experience and I've personally learned the grey beards of my day where right, there is really nothing new. Programming remains the same problem, though the names and faces have changed.
Face it.. At the very best, this is just an extensio
Re: (Score:2)
No, it is not a static code analyzer.
You seem to old to grasp new concepts.
Why don't you read the article instead of continuing to make an idiot out of your self?
Re: (Score:2)
No, it is not a static code analyzer. You seem to old to grasp new concepts. Why don't you read the article instead of continuing to make an idiot out of your self?
From the Article above:
"It's all about comparing the lines of code we've created in the past"
That sure sounds like "static code analysis" to me. Perhaps you don't understand that that term means?
Static Analysis of source code is looking at the source code for interesting patterns, in most cases looking for common programming errors. LINT did this, this "new" program does the same thing. It looks at the source code for patterns right? Then it's doing static analysis.
Re: (Score:2)
From the Article above:
"It's all about comparing the lines of code we've created in the past"
That sure sounds like "static code analysis" to me.
It IS static code analysis. But that doesn't mean it is "like Lint".
Lint uses a table of HUMAN GENERATED patterns. These patterns are labor intensive to produce, and only find bugs that humans thought to check for.
This new checker looks at a steadily expanding database of bugs, and the fixes for those bugs, and LEARNS THE PATTERNS ON ITS OWN. This means it can have a much bigger set of patterns, including many that a human might have never thought to include. It also means that the system can steadily i
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, maybe just fire Josh?
Staffing decisions are outside the scope of the tool's remit.
Re: (Score:2)
Let me try again with a car analogy. Someone designs and builds a Tesla. You come along and say "Face it. At the very best, this is just an extension of the '87 Ford F150. There's nothing new. They've just re-invented the '87 Ford F150. Oh the hubris of the young, to think that they could do anything different."
What's weird is that your "prior art" is (1) oddly specific almost in ignorance of the rest of the field that came before and after, (2) misses the point that Tesla has taken one existing technology
Re: (Score:2)
I like you analogy, but consider this small addition...
Let's say I tell you that we discovered a whole pile of rules for designing cars. Don't try to stamp metal into this kind of shape, mount your glass in ways the flexing of the body doesn't break it, don't use plastic for this kind of part or that, don't use 6V lamps or non-rechargeable batteries, don't put the gas tank too close to the bumper or put electrical wires and exhaust manifolds near it either.... We use these "rules of the road" to validate
Re: (Score:2)
You should read the article.
It has absolutely nothing to do with LINT and is not the same concept.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, grasshopper... This is not new. It's doing static code analysis and flags parts that may have issues based on where trouble has been seen in the past. This is EXACTLY what LINT is, advice from experience. It's basically saying "Um, you *might* not want to do this kind of thing because it's often a mistake. Are you sure?"
Of course you somehow think that because it's some fuzzy AI technique used it's somehow different? Cute....If anything, it's less effective being AI, but that's another debate you wo
Re: (Score:1)
Ok, idiot.
It does not do static code analysis.
You still have not read the story or the linked article.
Re: (Score:2)
Ok, idiot. It does not do static code analysis.
From the above article I shall quote:
"It's all about comparing the lines of code we've created in the past"
Um... "Static code analysis" is looking at the source code for probable errors. This program does that.
You may have read the articles in question, but you obviously don't understand what you saw there.
Re: (Score:2)
This sounds more like Clippy.
"I see you are trying to write a state machine..."
Re: (Score:2)
Not a bad thing. That's actually quite useful. State machines and dates and other things seem to be items that programmers always re-invent, despite there being a half dozen of them in the libraries they already use.
Imagine the usefulness one could have if the IDE simply stated "it appears you're implementing a date function. Have you considered the date and time APIs already available to you? Here's some APIs and documentation."
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, indeed. We realized a lot of those compiler warnings were actually trying to tell us something (WOW!) and cleaned up our code base over the course of a number of years. We are now pretty much at the point where compiler warnings are generally viewed as errors, so the bar is very high and requires additional code review if you legitimately need to submit something that triggers a warning
... "the compiler is lying, I'm right" isn't good enough. We have a number of people on staff who are really good at
Re: (Score:2)
Do people really not use -Wall -Werror (or equivalent) by default? Aside from stuff being put on github which apparenrtly has a requirement to spew megabytes of warnings when compiling...
For Example... (Score:3)
1 - First name of developer is 'Fred'"
Re: (Score:2)
No need for AI, just search Stack Exchange to see if the code was cooy/pasted from there. Throw in some heuristics to account for refactoring...
"Before Devs Make Them" (Score:2)
I always hear the horror stories about how bad AI and Automation will affect burger flippers, etc.
Seems to me the real jobs that will be affected are the white collar elites jobs. Bankers, Brokers, Developers, Judges, Lawyers, Programmers, etc. Imagine white collar professions minus the bias/corruption/prejudice because it is all just honest AI & Automation
Oh yea, honest AI/Automaton po
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just my 2 cents
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The AI is not writing code.
It is reviewing code.
Small difference. AI will never write code, unless it is a near human level intelligent being.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh yea, honest AI/Automaton politicians, Sweet
;)
No, they will just lie more efficiently. They are still politicians.
Is this a brown ball/red ball thing? (Score:1)
Driving camera controls (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You'd be better off modding the game and putting a NOP on that function call.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like mostly hype (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh man, you did not read the summary or the articfle? only watched a movie while being distracted on another web site?
It is so super simple that I wonder why no one else had that idea before.
A developers commits a piece of code to the source repository. Lets call that 'A'
Later there is a bug found, which is in the issue tracker.
Some guy fixes it.
Now we have a ticket in the issue tracker connected to the source code repository: to the fix and thus also connected to the bug.
Call that a rule or a hint. Or: a p
Re: (Score:2)
You seem to think the idea of identifying a pattern in source code that is directly responsible for creating a bug is a "simple" task. They are talking about creating code "signatures". How? If anything, the article should be on that alone. But it's completely ignored. Also, there is this implied assumption that all bugs can be identified eventually by connecting them to previous bugs. Really? So if
auto QA test can just fail silently or pass but an (Score:2)
auto QA testing can just fail silently or pass in a way that any real person will see it as an error.
Also poor ui's / control setups are bugs that some auto system can not find as well but QA testers will find.
Re: (Score:2)
Good to have Auto QA though to free humans for what they're good at. Also good to have auto-play-testing with AI agents just running against walls etc. If any AIs get stuck or position.z -100 and have fallen out of the game level then you can replay their game route.
Save your play testers for quality not random breaking of the game.
This is a horrible idea! (Score:3)
How am I supposed to write myself a new minivan [dilbert.com] now?!
Tom Cruise ... (Score:2)
That name, 'Ubisoft' (Score:2)
Uh, ok. (Score:2)
AI is taking our jobs (Score:2)
See, AI is replacing what we (consumers) used to do, especially for companies like Ubisoft. What do they expect me to do now, play the game without issue and enjoy myself? What am I going to complain about now?
Except from a dev using the tool (Score:3)
delete this
"I'm sorry. I can't do that, Dave."
Pretty sure I saw this in a movie... (Score:1)