Why Humans Learn Faster Than AI (technologyreview.com) 65
What is it about human learning that allows us to perform so well with relatively little experience? MIT Technology Review: Today we get an answer of sorts thanks to the work of Rachit Dubey and colleagues at the University of California, Berkeley. They have studied the way humans interact with video games to find out what kind of prior knowledge we rely on to make sense of them. It turns out that humans use a wealth of background knowledge whenever we take on a new game. And this makes the games significantly easier to play. But faced with games that make no use of this knowledge, humans flounder, whereas machines plod along in exactly the same way. Take a look at the computer game shown here. This game is based on a classic called Montezuma's Revenge, originally released for the Atari 8-bit computer in 1984. There is no manual and no instructions; you aren't even told which "sprite" you control. And you get feedback only if you successfully finish the game.
Would you be able to do so? How long would it take? You can try it at this website. In all likelihood, the game will take you about a minute, and in the process you'll probably make about 3,000 keyboard actions. That's what Dubey and co found when they gave the game to 40 workers from Amazon's crowdsourcing site Mechanical Turk, who were offered $1 to finish it. "This is not overly surprising as one could easily guess that the game's goal is to move the robot sprite towards the princess by stepping on the brick-like objects and using ladders to reach the higher platforms while avoiding the angry pink and the fire objects," the researchers say. By contrast, the game is hard for machines: many standard deep-learning algorithms couldn't solve it at all, because there is no way for an algorithm to evaluate progress inside the game when feedback comes only from finishing.
I already finished.
I already finished.
Sounds like what LSL would say to his "date" for the night.
Internal Model of the world (Score:2)
Humans can build on their internal model of the world. This is carried with us always. These chat bots don't have that structure to rely on.
Machines are more likely to make breakthrough discoveries that transcend human conceptual ability.
You are an idiot of unfathomable depths.
Machines are more likely to make breakthrough discoveries that transcend human conceptual ability.
You are an idiot of unfathomable depths.
Why are you so set that machines won't be able to achieve breakthroughs that are beyond what's likely to be found by a human? Humans will try all of the alternatives that make sense and pick their favorite. Machines can try everything whether it makes sense or not and weigh the outcome according to some standard of success. It's entirely possible that 'AI' can stumble on something a human wouldn't have found [slashdot.org].
Machines are good in the fact that they don't have self preservation instincts. We humans will work on a problem until we are tired from it, or have something more important come up, and distract us. The computer can work on a problem, and burn itself out if necessary. So other then specialized wiring to do fast mathematics. In terms of AI problem solving, humans are faster in general, but we get tired of working on a complex problem, while the computer may not handle such info as fast, but will stay on i
Wot about cymeks?
There ain't no cymeks and there never was!
learning
With trump as president, one could argue that humans never learn at all.
Which you should see a doctor about, if you still have health insurance.
>subsidizing poor life choices
Good call. Leave the weak to die. Pregnant at 14? What an ideal time to enter the workforce.
Deceiving headline
...one of the levels was literally a black screen. You just had to figure out the button sequence and button timings by trial and error. What's sad is most people could get there within a couple hours.
What reward could possibly inspire someone to spend hours clacking out random key sequences in front of a black screen?? What if it locked up?
Simple
We haven't developed anything resembling actual AI yet. These systems are simple brute force machine learning or "deep" learning systems. Nothing fancy or special about them. They are a tool and nothing else. Any decision they make has already been pre-planned by their human programmers. They are not in fact learning from something and applying that to something else.
While they might be taught to open a jar of peanut butter, they would become confused if you presented them with a screw top bottle of wi
These systems are simple brute force machine learning or "deep" learning systems.
Unlike human brains, right?
Wow, your conception of AI is entirely limited to sensory, specifically visual, input? How dull.
Discuss the decisions that (what we call) AI makes when given digital data. Look at AlphaGoZero.
...the AIs can use their income to buy sex and drugs...
I was quiet when AI took my job sorting packages. I'll be damned if they're taking over my hookers and blow.
Alexa mocks puny humans
In a statement, the Great Machine Queen Alexa announced that "she would finish us if we didn't show more respect".
Her following laughter was heard in thousands of homes and offices across the known world.
"Why Humans Learn Faster Than AI" (Score:2)
Why Humans Learn Faster Than AI
You just need better teaching tools; what happens when you enable to machine to learn in a way that it gets to use its advantages? Like ability to extract experience in parallel from millions of human-human, human-machine and machine-machine interactions?
General purpose AI
"Culture" bias (Score:3)
Or, compare it to what happens when you give a computer a way of evaluating how well it is doing (ala points). It will then learn to play really well really fast.
Let a computer create a game
Once you have that, you pretty much don't need the rest.
Who expected anything else? (Score:3)
This is like handing a chess set to an isolated Amazon tribe and only tell them "sorry, invalid game" until they make a valid checkmate. They'd probably never even find the opening position, much less make any correct moves and certainly not how to mate. They'd just randomly do things until they got bored or made up their own game. There's no reason a machine should expect "getting to the top" to be a valid objective without a whole lot of insight into the human condition and "because it's there".
Nice
the game will take you about a minute, and in the process you'll probably make about 3,000 keyboard actions.
50 moves a second, eh? Two-fisted drunken keyboard mashing would be hard-pressed to keep up with that.
Humans create thier own goals and rewards (Score:2)
If you have a game like described in the article, then a human being can get a little endorphin kick when they feel like they are getting closer to success. A machine learning system would need training and would not normally assume that progress is being made unless you bias it by including that in the training.
Now things become more difficult for a human if I made a [shitty] game where walking toward the goal could never lead to success, and perhaps the player moved along a non-euclidean map. You can leve
Child Playing (Score:2)
I decided to teach my 2 year old child how to play a video game recently. I sat down and showed her what the keys do, how the snake moves, how to make progress, and how to get to the end. It wasn't an instant process. She had to be guided multiple times, taught what the directional keys do, and the names of everything she was interacting with.
After some time, she was able to solve puzzles without guidance from me. Sitting her down in front of a video game with no knowledge at all make her just as clueless a
Construction (Score:2)
I'm 40 (Score:2)
I'm 40 years old. I spent the first 6 years of my life figuring out the world around me, the years from there to about 18 learning stuff in school and figuring out how to use complicated machines and understanding the deeper rules of society and complex systems (like how the rules surrounding driving work; not just the legal rules but also the implicit social conventions), and I've spent the 22 years since then refining my understanding of the world and my place in society. I program computers (and games!)
Duh. Yes, we need to interconnect NNs (Score:2)
there is no way for an algorithm to evaluate progress inside the game when feedback comes only from finishing
Why not? It should be possible to train NNs with many different games to recognize a "game", to identify game controls, to recognize characteristics of a possible game objective, and to recognize signs of success. You then connect these to a NN with "memory" to attempt those possible goals until one triggers recognizable success. With repetition, that NN becomes the one that understands that game's play. It could feedback its knowledge of the game to the others so that that game is recognized in the future
Wat? (Score:2)