Google Maps Apps Add 'Mario Kart' Feature (wlwt.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes WLWT News: Starting Saturday, "Mario Time" will be available on the Google Maps app for iOS and Android, letting you drive around town with Mario as your guide, cruising the app in a go-kart similar to the iconic "Mario Kart" video game. When users launch the latest version of the app, the feature is activated by tapping a "?" beside the start button normally used to start navigation.
It includes sound effects -- "Woo-hoo! Let's-a go!" says Mario -- and will be available for the next week. It's to commemorate "Mario Day" -- Mar.10 -- that magical time of year one Portland newspaper has described as "the most manufactured of corporate holidays," on which Nintendo lowers the price on their Super Mario Run app and offers other discounts.
http://www.wlwt.com/ [wlwt.com]
Sorry, this content is not available in your region.
Uh, okay.
I could see it from my comfortable residence in Melbourne, Australia, although they weren't happy about being ad-blocked. I now know far more about Cincinnati than i really needed to. I wonder if that radio station is still operating? They were funny.
A company noticeably more evil than Apple and Microsoft, and that is saying something.
Ah, I see you want "dumb speak". Type "theonion.com" in your browser address bar for news better suited to your I.Q.
Indeed, more pointless than most slashdot articles. And at least here, it seems to be wrong, unless I am missing something.
Slashdot, fake news for nerds.
I can't wait for the pod races on the fourth of May.
I can't wait for the infrastructure-destroying giant mecha battles on July 1st. I've got my eye on the Melbourne Arts centre.
They left out the most important part! (Score:2)
Can I throw blue shells at other drivers?