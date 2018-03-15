Daily Dose of Violent Video Games Causes 'No Significant Changes' In Behavior, Study Finds (arstechnica.com) 53
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A new, longer-term study of video game play from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and Germany's University Clinic Hamburg-Eppendorf recently published in Molecular Psychiatry found that adults showed "no significant changes" on a wide variety of behavioral measures after two straight months of daily violent game play. Most scientific studies on the effects of video game violence measure participants right after the completion of a gameplay session, when the adrenaline prompted by the on-screen action is likely still pumping. Researcher Simone Kuhn and her co-authors argue that "effects observed only for a few minutes after short sessions of video gaming are not representative of what society at large is actually interested in, namely how habitual violent video game play affects behavior on a more long-term basis." To correct for the "priming" effects inherent in these other studies, researchers had 90 adult participants play either Grand Theft Auto V or The Sims 3 for at least 30 minutes every day over eight weeks (a control group played no games during the testing period). The adults chosen, who ranged from 18 to 45 years old, reported little to no video game play in the previous six months and were screened for pre-existing psychological problems before the tests. Over 208 separate comparisons (52 tests; violent vs. non-violent and control groups; pre- vs. post- and two-months-later tests), only three subjects showed a statistically significant effect of the violent gameplay at a 95 percent confidence level. Pure chance would predict more than 10 of the 208 comparisons would be significant at that level, leading the researchers to conclude "that there were no detrimental effects of violent video game play."
From adolescence, it was clear to me on the order of crystal that Wile E. Coyote repeatedly surviving misadventure had no bearing on reality and my belief in my own survival of the cliff fall, the rocket malfunction, or the fake tunnel collision.
That said, when it wasn't clearly a cartoon, I noticed different levels of lingering behavior modification. Following the first couple of Rocky movies, every boy under 18 leaving the theater felt compelled to display their boxing skills whether they actually existed
Isn't this the same thing gamers have been saying for years?
No. There has never been much evidence that video games have a harmful effect, and yet another study using "psychological tests" doesn't really add anything. It is more important to look at ACTUAL VIOLENCE. Video game players have significantly LOWER arrest rates for violent crimes than peers who spend little time playing. The most plausible explanation for this is that spending time gaming leaves less time out in the street getting in trouble, but gamers also have different social connections, and are
participants play either Grand Theft Auto V or The Sims 3 for at least 30 minutes every day
I wouldn't be surprised if the people forced to play "the sims" exhibited slightly more violent tendencies immediately after playing compared to GTA... that game just pisses me off.
Yes. It's guns. Access to guns. Also, not having proper mental health evaluation prior to allowing a person the privilege of buying a firearm to go form their militia.
Don't believe people who say that the purpose of guns is "intimidation". That's horseshit. The only purpose for guns is to kill or maim.
Q: How do you get a conservative to care about using proper pronouns? A: Call an AR-15 an "automatic".
the privilege of buying a firearm
Owning and using guns is a right, not a privilege.
Show me the stats!
I would expect to see this: the presence of guns increases the degree to which guns are involved in violent encounters, but DECREASES the overall number of violent encounters, resulting in a net reduction of fatalities and injuries overall.
If you want to challenge that, you need to show more than an increase in "gun violence." You need to show an increase in "overall violence." Every single stat that comes out of anti-gun groups shows "gun violence" without any representation of "overall
I'm glad you're not in charge, because you are dangerously stupid and naive.
The Second amendment is not a grant of permission for people to own guns, it's a restriction on the US government that it can never keep us from having them. It is our only guarantee of freedom from oppression by that government. It means that if they want to take freedom away, they will have to kill us to do it.
You want to make it possible for them to round us up at their leisure. You are a suicidal idiot. Its a common malady among
violent crime committed by kids is way up
No it isn't.
correlated almost exactly with the rise in popularity of video games
You mean it started in the 70s, crashed, then went nuts in the 80s?
and it's leading to school shootings
No it isn't.
I'm not in the "games have no affect on kids" camp, but I'm also not a fan of "saying violent crimes committed by kids is way up" with no evidence camp.
Because they're actually way down from their height in 1994.
50 years ago it was acting out cowboys and indians. in the old soviet union it was playing WW2 and no one wanted to be the germans
As we see some of the far left "journalists" in the gaming scene having become so puritanical the past 3 or 4 years, that they themselves have been claiming violence in video games does or can cause violence, now they're having mental breakdowns because they are arguably in agreement with Trump, causing all kinds of problems.
If you're looking to be offended, all the damn time, this is what you get.
Or maybe, just maybe, many of them were only offended because it got them more retweets, youtube videos watched and patreon bucks?
It's a lot longer than 3 or 4 years. Remember Tipper Gore in the 1980s?
We need to stop scapegoating (Score:2)
Now that that's cleared up, we can get back to blaming the NRA and scary looking guns.
Now that that's cleared up, we can get back to blaming the NRA and scary looking guns.
Nobody blame the murder machines for people being murdered by them! That's just scapegoating! The real problem (humans) can never be fixed so we should never try!
Wounding patterns of military rifle bullets [ar15.com] (spoiler alert: they cause massive damage compared to regular bullets)
Daily grinding for hours on violent video game doesn't affect people but 30 second adverts go for thousands of dollars and a few posts on Faceplant can change the outcome of an election? Something doesn't add up.
We already know this (Score:3)
Violence in games are the same as violence in saturday morning cartoons. Watch tha wascal wabbit get creamed.
If we look at truly disturbed people (such as those committing mass shootings or school shootings, etc), there are very very few of these people in a country of 350,000,000. Now this research could be entirely accurate when applying conclusions to your average 18-34 year old. But that doesn't necessarily mean that mentally disturbed people (if given the same daily exposure to video games as the test subjects) wouldn't be negatively impacted.
It's very possible that there is an effect, it's just a broad effect. Most people who try drugs don't get addicted to them: But those who are genetically predisposed to addiction will are much more likely to get addicted. (This is backed up by seeing that alcoholism is partially inherited).
I'm not proposing a policy change, or any changes in video games. But what would be interesting is to identify at-risk individuals (broken homes, lower IQ, prone to violence, lack of self-control) and measure the effects of daily violent game play vs what this test did, and measured average individuals.
If your going to make a study about violent video games, then use violent video games. (The Sims 3?)
While GTA V is a bit violent, it's not the same as a Call of Duty game, which is where you will find more representative base of people trending towards violence.
As it'a really kill another person game.
I think the study is correct, as I have been playing all video games all my life and I am not prone to any violent behavior, but i'm older and have been playing and developing them for a long time, I do play C
Look at schools, not video games (Score:2)
These types of studies do little to actually tell us anything. Behavior is a very difficult thing to study. So difficult, I would argue, that the vast majority of psychological studies cannot be taken seriously. What would be more interesting is to see how video games affect neurology. I'm willing to bet that neurologically there are many similarities between heavy video game players and gambling addicts.
When it comes to violence and trying to prevent it, I think we should be asking cultural questions rathe