New Study Which Made 90 Adults Play 'GTA' or 'The Sims 3' For At least 30 Mins Every Day For 2 Months Finds 'No Significant Changes' in Their Behavior (arstechnica.com) 56
A new, longer-term study of video game play from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and Germany's University Clinic Hamburg-Eppendorf recently published in Molecular Psychiatry found that adults showed "no significant changes" on a wide variety of behavioral measures after two straight months of daily violent game play. From a report: To correct for the "priming" effects inherent in these other studies, researchers had 90 adult participants play either Grand Theft Auto V or The Sims 3 for at least 30 minutes every day over eight weeks (a control group played no games during the testing period). The adults chosen, who ranged from 18 to 45 years old, reported little to no video game play in the previous six months and were screened for pre-existing psychological problems before the tests. The participants were subjected to a wide battery of 52 established questionnaires intended to measure "aggression, sexist attitudes, empathy, and interpersonal competencies, impulsivity-related constructs (such as sensation seeking, boredom proneness, risk taking, delay discounting), mental health (depressivity, anxiety) as well as executive control functions." The tests were administered immediately before and immediately after the two-month gameplay period and also two months afterward, in order to measure potential continuing effects. Over 208 separate comparisons (52 tests; violent vs. non-violent and control groups; pre- vs. post- and two-months-later tests), only three subjects showed a statistically significant effect of the violent gameplay at a 95 percent confidence level.
Wrong testing methodology (Score:3, Interesting)
I'm not concerned with video games changing peoples' behavior, turning normal people into psychopaths.
What I would like to see studied, is the potential for video games to make psychopathic and sociopathic people more efficient in their anti-social abilities.
For example, I don't think playing ultra-realistic first person shooters will necessarily make anyone want to go out and shoot someone, but it seems to me, if you're a psychopath and you're into those games, they can train you to be a much more efficient psychopath when it comes time to assaulting a school or public place.
That is quite honestly ridiculous. Most video games are not based on real world physics in part because real world physics is boring. Who wants to play a game where you have to carry all the bullets you fire? Nobody wants to reload that often.
You sound like a person who hasn't actually played a FPS game in at least two decades.
FPS games today thrive on realism, from the weapons used to the world maps modeled to exacting standards of accuracy. Movement is not as accurate (people don't run and jump everywhere) but there's more realism than you think.
The realism of aiming with a mouse or worse yet, a joypad.
Even in Oculus touch games that have you actually 'aim', generally there's a lot of auto-aim going on.
No, the games are designed for people to have fun and *feel* like they are better than they are (because requiring the same precision as real world would just be tiresome).
They are designed to *seem* real but not at all be useful.
FPS games today thrive on realism
lol. Good one. Yeah, in real life, the best way to make the enemy miss you is by jumping up and down.
Not quite realistic though. The physics and graphics improved but you almost always play a superhero space-marine bullet-sponge with near perfect aim and no issues of bodily function, exhaustion or ill effects from environment, exposure or combat.
A true combat simulator would be boring and 99% of people wouldn't make it 5 minutes into the first fight (if one even popped up). Unlike what most people believe, firing a fully automatic weapon is hard, expensive and requires a lot of training, even a handgun is
They are anything but realistic. Go check the war videos out on Youtube. Most times it's people firing at someone they can't see cause they are hidden and too far away and you have to call for fire support to smoke them out.
No one ever runs around shooting like in FPS games
Its not he physics, its the p ushing someone close to the edge over it.
You do realize the military uses FPS games to train soldiers?
It's not only that, it's testing a claim no one is making.
The question that we need to ask ourselves is if violent video game playing by young children and young adults affects their development. And there's a lot of signs that it does: that it desensitizes them to violence, that it makes them more willing to hurt and kill.
And, as you point out, there's also the open question of how violent video games affect people with mental illnesses.
This study is meaningless. It answers a question no one asked. With th
With the explosion of school shootings, we should be asking ourselves "what's changed?" and one of the obvious answers is the increasing violence and realism of video games.
I think you mean: with the DECLINE in school shootings [npr.org], we should be asking ourselves "what's changed"? and one of the obvious answers is that video games give kids, and especially troubled kids, an alternative outlet.
ShanghaiBill does an excellent job of debunking the idea that school shootings are on the rise, but, even if we were to pretend that they are actually on the rise in the USA, your conclusion is retarded. Violent and realistic FPS games don't magically stay confined within your borders. People all over the world play them. Unless you're claiming that school shootings are on the rise around the globe it's idiotic to conclude that games are the reason.
Good. So, you're only worried about that 1% of the population that are psychopaths.
You mean becoming CEOs of corporations?
remember when the Cell phone companies cited research after research that proved that texting while driving was no less dangerous than listening to the radio?
Why dont they do the same research on 300 15yr-olds playing for 5hrs per day? How many people play call of duty for just 30min a day? My martial arts instructor was telling me, just two weeks after that 'swatting' incident that resulted in death, his own 26yr old son (we wont go into why he lives at home but its not entirely uncommon) getting into an o
Flawed study? (Score:1)
I'm not saying violent games lead to violent behavior, but their study seems kind of flawed in that the idea behind the claim is that violent games during childhood development desensitizes the child to violence, leading to them being more inclined to resort to using it down the road. That's nowhere near the same thing as claiming fully developed adults playing violent video games will start becoming violent themselves.
behavioral changes (Score:4, Funny)
When I played GTA V, it took a lot less than 2 months for me to start acting like my hero, Trevor Philips. I don't know what it was about that guy, but I found him a rather touching tragicomic character.
The scene after he gives Patricia Madrazo back to her Mexican gangster husband after kidnapping her and he's driving away from the exchange and "If You Leave Me Now" by Chicago starts playing in the car had me laughing and crying at the same time. Except for the credits sequence in Saints Row IV, I don't think anything in a video game has ever affected me so profoundly.
https://youtu.be/bPADGxsf8a8 [youtu.be]
Apart (Score:2)
i play GTA 5 often (Score:3)
Nice sentence but not long enough for a Slashdot headline.
well as a grown adult you have a better prefrontal cortex that is capable of predicting the consequences of your action. To claim that they have no effect on younger kids would be to undermine the entire ESRB rating system. There is a reason why these games have ratings. IMO the problems we see is that shitty parents ignore these ratings and let kids play games way outside their age group. Letting 12yo and 13yo play M+ games its not the same as letting adults play them. Unfortunately I have seen numbers as
Proxy vs actual behavior (Score:2)
This study found the truth because it looked at actual behavior instead of proxies for negative behavior.
The problem with looking at proxies (besides their being no need to measure them when you can measure the real stuff) is that Video games are proxies for real life.
So when you try to see if a proxy for violence results in the presence of proxies for violent behavior, surprise surprise. Fake sugar tastes sweet but does not have calories. That is why you use sugar substitutes. Same thing for video game
Of course, not. Duh! (Score:2)
I'm old (Score:2)
I've honestly never played GTA anything.
You want to know what makes me want to kill people using my car?
Idiots in rush hour driving back and forth to work.
I've seen so many road rage incidents around me that I just got to the point where I just leave a huge cushion of space between me and the person in front of me, waiting for them to do something totally stupid and unexpected, like 4 lane swerves, jamming their brakes on for no reason...
Don't even get me started about when weather conditions become less th
Flawed Study (Score:2)
I mean, both games are about as equally violent. Have you ever played The Sims and turned the fridge backwards? Or let your Sims go swimming, then remove the ladder so they cannot escape? Or when the house catches fire, simply remove the front door? That game is violent as fuck y0!
You sound like a budding school shooter right now
Proxy for Culture of Violence (Score:2)
Pointing the finger at violent video games/media is really shorthand for a broader concern: a culture which excuses or promotes violence. This culture is so pervasive in the USA (even outside of media) that a little extra exposure likely makes no significant difference, particularly since most violent games have little or nothing to say on the value of violence in society.
I suspect a larger effect would be found if subjects were made to either listen to NRA Radio for 30 minutes every day for two months, or
Dupe (Score:1)
This study is so good they did it twice..
https://games.slashdot.org/sto... [slashdot.org]
GTA and... Sims 3? (Score:2)
Is the Sims 3 violent? Or was there a parallel study checking whether diamonds would start spontaneously appearing over people’s heads in the real world?
The questions.. (Score:2)
1) Does being forced to play violent games make a random mature person violent? I don't think anyone was thinking it would, but this study suggests what most people believe.
2) Do people who have an inclination toward violent behavior also tend to like these games in any useful indicator? Probably not, the sample size of video game players is so high compared to the actual violent offenders. While it may be the case that violent people like these games, there are so many more non-violent people who indulg
This contradicts my own findings (Score:2)
Max Planck is normally pretty serious science... (Score:2)
...but it's hard to take this one seriously.
Sample size of 90.
Adults.
Playing 30min/day for 2 months?
Jesus, you could probably smoke CIGARETTES for 30min a day for 2 months and not see an impact.
Or was this 'study' intended to disprove the videogame/behavior link?
I really hate to say it...that's 3% of millions (Score:2)
3 of 90 is over 3% of a very huge population of millions and millions and millions of gamers. It the study's anywhere near predictive, that's a lot of damage.
I hate to say it because I spend a lot of time playing violent video games. And hey, no one's accusing me of very overly calm or patient. I'm certainly sexist, and I'm certainly not whatever interpersonally competent is.
Do I get to blame the games?
I've always wanted to be a member of the 1%. I suppose being a part of the 3% is pretty close.