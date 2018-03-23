EA Created An AI That Taught Itself To Play Battlefield (kotaku.com) 22
Electronic Arts' Search for Extraordinary Experiences (SEED) Division has created a "self-learning AI-agent" that has managed to teach itself how to play Battlefield 1 multiplayer. From a report: In this blog post, Magnus Nordin from SEED details how his team, inspired by Google's work with old Atari games, wondered "how much effort it would take to have a self-learning agent learn to play a modern and more complex first person AAA game like Battlefield." So they tried to find out. The results are an "agent" that, while inferior to human players, "is pretty proficient at the basic Battlefield gameplay." The agent changes behaviour if it's low on health or ammo, and while more complex behaviours like knowing the details of each map are beyond it (at the moment), EA has found that "while the human players outperformed the agents, it wasn't a complete blowout by any stretch."
Probably, but it reduces the problem to refining the game until it's close enough to reality.
> When it comes to driving cars they sometimes forget to brake for people
So do people, with greater frequency.
There will never be a perfect AI. Well-surpassing average, imperfect people is advance enough.
Given that the new AI rush started about 6 years ago, where we stand is pretty impressive. Progress may stagnate hereafter, until the next leap, but the advances are undeniable and practical.
I am waiting for Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking, e.t.c. to place statements about A.I.
Not that hard. Because they're not trying to mimic human behavior, they're simply trying to win a known system.
This is nothing but a PR puff piece to market EA. Actual people have been doing "AI plays game" for years upon years. YouTube has TONS of channels dedicated to just that.
Not that hard. Because they're not trying to mimic human behavior, they're simply trying to win a known system.
While I agree this article is a puff piece, why does it matter if it wins the "human" way as long as it wins a legal way? While it's possible that some aimbot-like characteristics are far easier for a computer to achieve than an human, it's not cheating if it's man vs machine. It's only cheating if you're pretending it's man vs man. I've played some chess computers playing very "unhuman" chess, but I don't think their victory is any less valid because of that.
Most old school games don't need aim bots, well people used them anyway.
E.g. the size of all humans in the game are the same.
So if you hear one coming around the corner, you exactly know where his head will be. If he is crouching you hear that too, and again you know exactly where his head will be when he comes around the corner.
You just have to practice a bit for your preferred distance to the corner and you can intuitively head shot everyone coming around it. No aim bot needed at all
I'm 99% sure that the majority of game play in Battlefield is actually just 12 year old's screaming at each other. With an Aimbot.
Your chat bot was probably more cogent than 90% of the human players.
Probably didn't call people fags nearly as often, anyway.
There was that recent story about video games and machine learning and how long it takes humans and AIs to learn to play a custom video game. One of the conclusions they came to was that humans learned their custom video game faster because of societal queues that they already know from outside of the video game. For example, they saw a man and assumed that was their character, saw a ladder and assumed they had to walk over and press up, jump across gaps, jump over what must be bad guys since they have angr
What would be really cool is an AI that play a decent commander spot. B2 is a great game I still love it when a good squad gets together, but playing minus a good commander is not nearly as fun, but playing commander is to be honest sort of boring. An active AI commander capable of meeting the needs of squad requests, following a strategy and assisting in the taking of command points could add a HUGE amount of enjoyment to the game. I know many people who play a good commander but it gets boring after a fe
