Microsoft To Ban 'Offensive Language' From Skype, Xbox, Office and Other Services

According to Microsoft's new Terms of Services agreement, you could get banned for "offensive language," resulting in the termination of your Gold Membership and/or any Microsoft account balances. The changes go into effect on May 1. CSO Online reports: [I]f you and a significant other are getting hot and heavy via Skype, you better watch your language and any nudity because that, too, can get you banned. The ban hammer could also fall if Cortana is listening at the wrong moment or if documents and files hosted on Microsoft services violate Microsoft's amended terms. But how would Microsoft even know if you had truly been "offensive?" Well, that part falls under Code of Conduct Enforcement, which states, "When investigating alleged violations of these Terms, Microsoft reserves the right to review Your Content in order to resolve the issue." Microsoft did add, "However, we cannot monitor the entire Services and make no attempt to do so." I'm not sure that will make you feel better, as another portion states that Microsoft "may also block delivery of a communication (like email, file sharing or instant message) to or from the Services in an effort to enforce these Terms or we may remove or refuse to publish Your Content for any reason."
I do, quite often, particularly when it doesn't work properly. Believe me, there are few things as irritating and capable of bringing out the foul language than dropped or frozen connections and the other insanity that goes along with trying to make Skype work.
The web was built on porn; remove it at your peril.
It looks like typical process. You must be reported for your content to be reviewed, and the other party can provide it to Microsoft.
In other words, MS isn't actively monitoring, so if me and friends are on Skype playing a game and we F-this and F-that, nobody's going to give a shit. But if I start swearing at someone on Skype during gaming, well, that someone could report me and provide chat logs or session times to MS, at which point I'd probably be banned or punished in some way.
I think you underestimate the entrenchment factor here. Micro$oft is the new "Nobody ever got fired for using IBM."
Please define "Offensive".
Audience matters. What offends one audience, won't offend another.
Please define "Offensive".
Audience matters. What offends one audience, won't offend another.
If it's anything that could possibly offend anyone, you are gonna be fucked.
I can't think of a sentence that I could say or write that wouldn't offend someone... (including this one)
You can't, actually, do that on
/., which rejects Cyrillic characters outright. But on most sites and with most applications you can replace the characters common between Latin and Cyrillic with those from the latter in the offensive words, and it will defeat today's filters. Of course, the censors will wise up to the technique eventually, but for now it works...
Not even your target will see it, screaming internally at his inability to call you "an asshole" in response, while enraged over your ability to us