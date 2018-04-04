McAfee Finds That Gamers Are Strong Candidates for Cybersecurity Jobs (venturebeat.com) 41
To beat cybercriminals, McAfee suggests in a new report that gamers may be the key candidates for cybersecurity jobs. From a report: The Santa Clara, California-based cybersecurity company said it did a survey of 300 senior security managers and 650 security professionals at major corporations. And 78 percent of respondents said that the current generation entering the work force -- those that grew up playing video games -- are stronger candidates for cybersecurity roles. The report suggests that gamers, those engaged and immersed in online competitions, may be the logical next step to plugging the skills gap.
92 percent of respondents believe that gaming affords players experience and skills critical to cybersecurity threat hunting: logic, perseverance, an understanding of how to approach adversaries and a fresh outlook compared to traditional cybersecurity hires. Three-quarters of senior managers say they would consider hiring a gamer even if that person had no specific cybersecurity training or experience. 72 percent of respondents say hiring experienced video gamers into the IT department seems like a good way to plug the cybersecurity skills gap.
Oh No! (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
In college we had a lot of Music Majors who were more technically savvy then some of the Computer Science and Computer Engineering Majors.
Their creative skills augmented their technical training, allowing for better understanding of the classed topic. While the STEM students just took what the class taught as wrote, and didn't bother expanding their minds beyond what was taught to why it is was taught.
Now for Equifax, there is little evidence that this guy had technical training to make him qualified to ma
Re: (Score:2)
Drugs are bad, mmmk? (Score:2)
Bath salts. Just avoid them.
Speaking as someone who has hired them... (Score:4, Interesting)
90% of my interview candidates can't articulate the difference between public key and symmetric encryption. I'd probably hire them if they could play Zork, and knew the difference between the two.
Gamers == Optimizers (Score:2)
Gamers are like water flowing downhill -- they _will_ find the most efficient path. Why people are surprised about this is beyond me.
Unless you play hardcore, the entire risk:reward in games is a complete joke, especially with the grindfests that modern gaming has devolved into.
i.e.
Do some boring-menial-grind for X hours for a % of phat loot -- oh wait, that sounds exactly like a job.
Re: (Score:3)
"Doing" is not the same as "understanding". Gaming requires repetition, consistency, and often per-mutative testing and isolation to meet the goal most efficiently. But that's not at all the same and understanding how it all works in abstracts. Honestly, you'd be far better served hiring an automotive mechanic than a gamer for cyber security. At the mechanic has the foundational knowledge for troubleshooting and isolation.
Re: (Score:2)
The summary calls out that they mean competitive gamers. I'd imagine that Hearth Stone and League of Legends are primary candidates for this. The first being more strategy focused, while the later has a team element to it.
When You Jump On The Door You Glitch Into The Wall (Score:3)
The best ones are French Literature degree holders (Score:1)
Surprisingly, the best ones are actually French Literature bachelor degree holders, followed closely by those with various foreign languages (other than their own).
The problem is that the vast majority of people who apply for such positions are gamers. As my gaming friends worldwide could tell you, it is very possible to be both.
Means these jobs will be automated? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"computer games" is a broad term.
There are games AI is very good at, there are games it sucks at.
Managers, meet HR (Score:5, Insightful)
Three-quarters of senior managers say they would consider hiring a gamer even if that person had no specific cybersecurity training or experience
Except those people's resumes never make it past the HR filter because they don't list any specific training or experience.
I've a lot of anecdotal evidence saying otherwise. (Score:1)
I'm a gamer, but in my experience most people who game enough to be called "gamers" are lucky if they aren't too high to make it to work. Above and beyond the fact that, much like me, they are often not the most socially well adjusted people. Since about half of most jobs in security industries involve writing reports for customers and presenting those reports to customers, I don't see how your average gamer fits that bill.
People SAID it, doesn't mean it's true (Score:4, Insightful)
And 78 percent of respondents said that the current generation entering the work force -- those that grew up playing video games -- are stronger candidates for cybersecurity roles.
Firstly, what respondents say isn't necessarily the objective truth. Secondly, just who are they stronger than? It should be bleedin' obvious that just on average you'd expect gamers to be stronger candidates than the average person in the street, simply by dint of probably knowing a bit more about computers.
Re: (Score:2)
That. This is another clickbait study that doesn't show anything.
Answers could be biased for so many reasons. Like the mental projection for senior managers that gamers, hackers, and all those youngsters playing all day with their computers are the same... they know better how to use a computer than themselves. Sure, but that doesn't make them good at security, although obviously better than the average senior manager.
I've been fighting the idea that video games were making kids stupid for decades (they
Re: (Score:2)
you smoked POT and HR say NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Mcafee says this (Score:4, Interesting)
It's worth pointing out that Mcafee, a supposed "security company" who no competent security professional would rely upon, said this.
It does explain a lot, now that I think of it.
That's not all (Score:1)
They'd be ideal in marketing too, similar as it is to the spray and pray strategy employed by many gamers.
We've seen this before... (Score:5, Insightful)
In other news... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe it depends on the kind of game. The difference between something engineering in nature, such as Factorio or Kerbal Space Program compared to something idiotic like Farmville.
Enjoying games that require a steep learning curve demonstrates a willingness to learn new skills and do problem solving. You're right that actually writing code is the most important, but it is possible too that other factors could help lead to the out-of-the-box thinking that would benefit a good security analyst.
Whodathunkit? (Score:1)
TL;DR (Score:2)
Seems all these articles these days are getting overly redundant in an unnecessary and redundant way. Here's the basic formula:
$COMPANY can't find enough cheap workers and comes up with $STUPID_IDEA to try to explain why competent people still cost $TOO_MUCH.
As a bonus for this article, we can have fun pointing out obvious lurking variables [wikipedia.org] because they obviously don't realize things may not be as they seem [tylervigen.com].