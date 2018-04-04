Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Games IT

McAfee Finds That Gamers Are Strong Candidates for Cybersecurity Jobs (venturebeat.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
To beat cybercriminals, McAfee suggests in a new report that gamers may be the key candidates for cybersecurity jobs. From a report: The Santa Clara, California-based cybersecurity company said it did a survey of 300 senior security managers and 650 security professionals at major corporations. And 78 percent of respondents said that the current generation entering the work force -- those that grew up playing video games -- are stronger candidates for cybersecurity roles. The report suggests that gamers, those engaged and immersed in online competitions, may be the logical next step to plugging the skills gap.

92 percent of respondents believe that gaming affords players experience and skills critical to cybersecurity threat hunting: logic, perseverance, an understanding of how to approach adversaries and a fresh outlook compared to traditional cybersecurity hires. Three-quarters of senior managers say they would consider hiring a gamer even if that person had no specific cybersecurity training or experience. 72 percent of respondents say hiring experienced video gamers into the IT department seems like a good way to plug the cybersecurity skills gap.

McAfee Finds That Gamers Are Strong Candidates for Cybersecurity Jobs More | Reply

McAfee Finds That Gamers Are Strong Candidates for Cybersecurity Jobs

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The most important early product on the way to developing a good product is an imperfect version.

Close