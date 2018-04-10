Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Sony PlayStation 5 Unlikely To Arrive Until 2020: Gizmodo (kotaku.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the hold-your-horses dept.
A recent online rumor got people buzzing about a possible 2018 release of PlayStation 5, but that's probably not going to happen, Gizmodo reports. Citing a source, the outlet says it believes the next PlayStation may not arrive until 2020. From the report: It's been nearly five years since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched, which has triggered bouts of nervousness and excitement among video game fans who want to know when they'll have to start hoarding pennies for a new generation of consoles. The PS4 launched seven years after the PS3, the Xbox One eight years after the Xbox 360. It's not unreasonable to be thinking about the next generation. We don't have a concrete answer just yet, but we have been asking around, and what we've heard is a whole lot of uncertainty.

  • I just bought my PS4 last summer. I typically wait until a couple of years after the new version comes out before buying it so I can get the "greatest hits" versions for $20. So if it comes out in 2020, I'll get it in 2023.

  • The last console I worked with was PS3, but I think a bit of market delay here is a good idea.

    An upgrade over this generation of hardware wouldn't get you much over a PS4. Sure, some percent increase - but it would feel more like being forced into an upgrade cycle, rather than really buying to get some new important capability with the new system.

    Don't get me wrong - a top-of-the-line video card and SSD would make for a transformation of the 4k experience and all... but it would make for a $1400 console at

  • An article about what's not happening this year, and no real data on when something might happen?

    Slow news day, folks?

  • Im sure they're sitting in a conference room trying to come up with a way to outdo their PS4 campaign of molten crying babies and preteens with swollen heads.

