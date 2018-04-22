Dutch Study Finds Some Video Game Loot Boxes Broke the Law (vice.com) 34
The Netherlands Gaming Authority has published a study it conducted of 10 video games that reward players with loot boxes, packages players can sometimes buy with real money that contain random-in game rewards, and found that 4 of the 10 games it studied violated the Dutch Gaming Act. "It determined that loot boxes are, in general, addictive and that four of the games allowed players to trade items they'd won outside of the game, which means they've got a market value," reports Motherboard. From the report: According to the study, the authorities picked games "based on their popularity on a leading Internet platform that streams videos of games and players." Motherboard has reached out to the Gaming Authority for clarification on both the games it picked (the study doesn't name them) and the method by which it picked them, but did not receive an immediate reply. However, Twitch is the most popular way gamers watch others play and it's a good bet that Twitch is how the Gaming Authority focused its attention. Six of the ten games the Gaming Authority studied aren't in violation of Dutch law. "With these games, there is no opportunity to sell the prizes won outside of the game," the press release said. "This means that the goods have no market value and these loot boxes do not satisfy the definition of a prize in Section 1 of the Betting and Gaming Act."
The four others though offer the opportunity for players to trade items outside of the game and therefore meet the the Netherlands definition of gambling. To come into compliance, those games need to make their loot boxes less interesting to open. The Gaming Authority wants the companies to "remove the addiction-sensitive elements ('almost winning' effects, visual effects, ability to keep opening loot boxes quickly one after the other and suchlike)...and to implement measures to exclude vulnerable groups or to demonstrate that the loot boxes on offer are harmless."
Seems like bullshit to say players cannot trade (Score:2)
I think it sounds really sad to have laws saying you cannot have game items that players can trade with each other.
Sure there can then be some real profit derived. But what is so bad about paying someone what may amount to 10 cents an hour because they like to grind, for an item that you find valuable?
It's up to game designers, not law makers, to decide if trades can upset game balance by having noobs buy overpowered stuff to start with.
Pretty sure the implication was... (Score:1)
trading them *OUTSIDE* the game.
Secondlife or Entropia would be examples of this. Combine those games with lootboxes and you would have a violation.
Under the terms listed above, it sounds like Star Wars: Battlefront 2 doesn't qualify however, even though that was the game that brought down the scrutiny.
Re: (Score:2)
And if I give you a six-pack of beer for that rare skin you just got from a box, then what?
Re: (Score:1)
And if I give you a six-pack of beer for that rare skin you just got from a box, then what?
Well, I'd figure you probably aren't the only person that would trade something of value for a token. I'd hire a bunch of contractors to grind on the game and open a store to sell the goodies to you for real monies. The game would quickly degenerate into a "winner is the one who pays the most" type of game. Boring.
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on the beer.
In general, though, I've got beer to drink at the next picnic/ballgame/whatever, and you've got a rare skin that I have no use for.
Sounds like a win for me, but if you're not a beer-drinker, you'll probably think you came out ahead on the deal....
Re: (Score:2)
Don't like it? Don't play super-apologist Kendoll.
This argument applies to all gambling. "Don't like it? Don't do it." is the libertarian viewpoint. While I generally agree, it is not so simple. What happens when a parent gambles away their paycheck and can't feed their kids? No democratic society is going to let the kids starve, so the cost of the gambling gets pushed onto taxpayers.
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't about grinding, but "loot boxes", also known by the Japanese word "gatcha", specifically those that you can buy in the game's cash shop for real-world money, which give you random, sometimes rare, items when you open them. And apparently some of them even give visual effects while opening them, increasing the anticipation. Note that some games sell "keys" in the cash shop, to open locked loot boxes, but that's not much different other than limiting you by how many boxes you've found.
One game I p
Re: (Score:2)
specifically those that you can buy in the game's cash shop for real-world money
That is only half of the problem. The other half is that if you "win" a rare or valuable item, you can turn around and SELL it for real-world money.
You can buy a loot box with $s and have a chance to win $$$s. That is gambling.
The problem is APIs (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
- You can trade in-game items with each others.
- You can sell in-game items to others (but Internal Revenue will want their cut)
- You can have random crap spawn in-game, even if the drop includes rares that can be sold for RL currency
What you cannot have is:
- Random crap that may include valuable rares, AND
- The ability to trade those rares for RL currency, AND
- The option / necessity to plonk down RL cash to obtain these random items.
Those three things together co
video gaymerz (Score:1)
Loot boxes are in general a player problem (Score:3)
And as long as we put up with being nickle-and-dimed, they'll continue to do it. What we have to do is to simply avoid games that charge 60 bucks for the "privilege" of even playing it, then another 30 for 0day DLC and another 30ish a month just to keep playing for the various tools and toys you "have to" buy to stay competitive.
As long as you keep paying, they'll keep milking you. Is that what you want?
Re: (Score:2)
And as long as we put up with being nickle-and-dimed, they'll continue to do it. What we have to do is to simply avoid games that charge 60 bucks for the "privilege" of even playing it, then another 30 for 0day DLC and another 30ish a month just to keep playing for the various tools and toys you "have to" buy to stay competitive.
As long as you keep paying, they'll keep milking you. Is that what you want?
Fee-to-pay..
Yeah, zero tolerance is the only way.
Re: (Score:2)
It is nothing more than free market. Want to play a game on day one, and get all the fancy stuff, then you have to pay for the privilege. If you don't want to, just wait a year or two for the sales, you can often get -75%, with the most popular DLC included. On the other side, if you are a die hard fan with money to spend, there are often "collector editions" with goodies and stuff for 2 or 3 times the price.
Believe it or not, I think it is a fair system. They are milking people with money to spend, and oth
The problem is video games attract (Score:2)
It's not something these people "want". They're either too young to know better or they can't help themselves. In both cases it's worthwhile protecting them.
Next thing to ban after loot boxes: Night clubs! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)