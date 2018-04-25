Belgium Declares Video Game Loot Boxes Gambling and Therefore Illegal (arstechnica.com) 30
The Belgian Gaming Commission has reviewed several big video games and found that randomized loot boxes in at least three of the titles count as "games of chance," and publishers could therefore be subject to fines and prison sentences under the country's gaming legislation. Ars Technica reports: A statement by Belgian Minister of Justice Koen Geens (machine translation) identifies loot boxes in Overwatch, FIFA 18, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive as meeting the criteria for that "game of chance" definition: i.e., "there is a game element [where] a bet can lead to profit or loss and chance has a role in the game." The Commission also looked at Star Wars: Battlefront II and determined that the recent changes EA made to the game means it "no longer technically forms a game of chance." Beyond that simple definition, the Gaming Commission expressed concern over games that draw in players with an "emotional profit forecast" of randomized goods, where players "buy an advantage with real money without knowing what benefit it would be." The fact that these games don't disclose the odds of receiving specific in-game items is also worrisome, the Commission said. The three games noted above must remove their loot boxes or be in criminal violation of the country's gaming legislation, Geens writes. That law carries penalties of up to 800,000EU (~$973,680) and five years in prison, which can be doubled if "minors are involved." But Geens says he wants to start a "dialogue" with loot box providers to "see who should take responsibility where."
Re: (Score:2)
I know. There are people lying in the gutters in Belgium. Completely destitute because they spent their last dollar on one more loot box. It is indeed the biggest problem in Belgium.
Re: (Score:3)
Gambling has long been a protected area due to the social damage it causes beyond the immediate impact to the individual. Loot boxes are gambling without a doubt. They're fine as a game mechanic, so long as you never have to exchange real money to obtain them.
The sad thing is that companies will just move the point of payment. Buying "lives" or "health potions" or something like that, which lets you grind for currency to buy loot boxes and grinding without buying these things will be made impossible.
Good (Score:2)
Here's hoping they include the scum bags at Psyonix (Rocket League).
Re: (Score:1)
Hmmm I've played 1000+ hours of Rocket League, and I've never once needed to buy a loot box. Nothing in them makes it easier to win. They are purely cosmetic.
Now, loot boxes that make your game easier, or give you advantages, I'm ALL for getting rid of those.
Mmm Hmm (Score:3)
Re: Mmm Hmm (Score:1)
U need a permit for gambling dumbass
Re: (Score:2)
Slippery slope (Score:2)
Compensation (Score:2)
I demand compensation. They can start by giving me all the loot, and maybe a few free chicken dinners.
Kinder Surprise? (Score:1)
Anyone know what the status of Kinder Surprise are in Belgium...?
Obvious (Score:2)